6 Best Black Friday Camera Deals on Amazon (2018)

Black Friday is one of the best days of the year, if not the best, to purchase a camera. If you’re looking for the best Black Friday camera deals on Amazon, stop looking. You found them!: Here are deals ranging from point-and-shoot to serious DSLR bases.
What are the best Black Friday camera deals on Amazon?
- Best savings this Black Friday: PANASONIC LUMIX GX85 Camera | Amazon – $497.99
- Best for the Pros: Nikon D750 FX-format Digital SLR Camera Body | Amazon – $1396.95
- Best Camera Kit: Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera Kit w/ Wifi & BT | Amazon – $899
- Best Point & Shoot: Canon PowerShot Digital Camera-50x Optical Zoom | Amazon – $199
- Best Mirrorless: Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera + Lens | Amazon – $448
- Best Nostalgia: Polaroid Originals 4722 Polaroid 600 Camera | Amazon – $139.99
50% off – GREAT DEAL – PANASONIC LUMIX GX85 Camera w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mm Lens Bundle, 4K, 5 Axis Body Stabilization, 3 Inch Tilt and Touch DisplayPrice: $497.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Electric eye viewfinder
- Exposure correction
- Instant sharing with Bluetooth & Wifi
- What cons? This camera is 50% off. Strongly consider buying this one!
I can't even TELL you how excited I am by this deal! 50% off a good camera - one of the best Black Friday camera deals on Amazon for sure. Aside from the amazing camera, you're also getting a lens bundle, 4K, 5 Axis body stabilization (clear shots even in low light!). The camera itself has a 3-inch tilt and touch display.
Save $502 and treat yourself (or a lucky friend) to this camera, but this deal is only good for TODAY ONLY!
Find more 50% off - GREAT DEAL - PANASONIC LUMIX GX85 w/ LENSES information and reviews here.
Save $603 – Nikon D750 FX-format Digital SLR Camera BodyPrice: $1,396.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Built-in Wi-Fi sharing and remote control
- Shoot up to 6.5 fps at full resolution. Frame size (pixels) : 1920 x 1080
- Compact, lightweight and slim unibody (monocoque) body design with tilting Vari-angle LCD display
- Price (but not today, amirite? Pick this up today!)
Have you had your eye on this Nikon beauty? Now it's 30% off, but today only! If you're purchasing this camera, these stats will probably be important to you, so I will list them here:
Full frame 24.3 megapixel CMOS image sensor and EXPEED 4 image processor
Full HD 60/50/30/25/24p video
Shoot up to 6.5 fps at full resolution. Frame size (pixels) : 1920 x 1080
WiFi
Pro Video feature set. Simultaneously record uncompressed and compressed, Manually control ISO, shutter speed and aperture while recording—even use Power Aperture control for smooth iris transitions and Auto ISO for smooth exposure transitions.
Compact, lightweight and slim unibody (monocoque) body design with tilting Vari-angle LCD display.
51-point AF system with 15 cross-type sensors and 3D Color Matrix Metering III with a 91,000-pixel RGB sensor.
3.2-inch 1,229k dot tilting Vari-angle LCD display
This camera base is fast, responsive, and a serious camera for a serious photographer.
Find more Save $603 - Nikon D750 FX-format Digital SLR Camera information and reviews here.
$580 off – Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera Kit EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit – Wi-Fi Enabled & BluetoothPrice: $899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Touch and drag AF. While looking through the viewfinder, you can drag the focus point using the touch screen.
- Customizable buttons
- Supports light and compact M lenses
- A mirrorless camera by nature produces more lag than an optical view finder.
- A little pricey compared to similar models from other brands
- Battery life could be better
DSLRs are old news. Are you ready to make the switch to a mirrorless camera? Or maybe you know someone who's about to be really lucky this holiday season? Either way, the Canon EOS M5 is a totally underrated camera. The mirrorless camera is a little more modern (but DSLRs still DEFINITELY have their place!) by offering an electronic viewfinder (EFV) that simulates the optical viewfinder. Working temperature: 14 to 104°F.
Save nearly $600 on this camera, but only today!
Find more WHATS THE DEAL-Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera Kit w/ Wifi & BT information and reviews here.
-
47% off – Canon PowerShot Digital Camera [SX530] with 50x Optical Zoom, Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC – BlackPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- High speed autofocus is really cool and extremey responsive for quick-moving subjects
- Considered a "bridge" camera between point & shoot and DSLR
- A really perfect solution for when you don't want to lug around your DSLR
- Memory card sold seperately
- Bigger than a regular ol' point & shoot, but SO MUCH BETTER.
- A new version is about to be released.
Wow. The last time I bought a PowerShot like this, it was double the NON-sale price and 12x optical zoom, and that was NUTS at the time. My, how things have changed. A powerful 50x optical zoom lets you capture the details that make your photos stand out... from really, really far away. Equipped with built-in Wi-Fi and NFC for easy photo sharing and social media posts. To finish it off, there are 16 MP (you won't need more) and full HD video capabilities. Get this camera for forty-seven percent off -- a savings of $180!
Find more WHATS THE DEAL-Canon PowerShot Digital Camera [SX530] with 50x Optical Zoom information and reviews here.
-
36% off – Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50 mm Lens 24.3MP (Silver)Price: $448.00Pros:
- World’s fastest auto focus6 with 179 AF points and 11Fps
- Stunning high resolution with 24MP APS-C sensor
- All the quality in half the size & weight of other DSLRs
- Your arm won't get as much of a workout with this camera because it will never get heavy at 0.78 lb
- Low optical zoom
This camera is a cult favorite in the Photography World. One of the best Black Friday camera deals on Amazon, the Sony Alpha a6000 has a 24 MP APS-C CMOS sensor and Focus Sensitivity Range :EV 0 to EV 20 (at ISO 100: equivalent with F28 lens attached).
The new BIONZ X image processor constantly reproduces textures and details in real time via super high-speed processing capabilities delivering true-to-life images - as seen by the naked eye.
Get DSLR quality without the DSLR. Enjoy Hybrid AF with 179-point focal plane phase-detection and 25 contrast detect points -- sure to change the way you take photos. Or maybe not the way you take them, but they sure will turn out great!
Do yourself a favor and check out the Amazon reviews here. You'll see some really amazing photos taken with this camera, and now you can get it for $250 off, but only for today!
Find more 36% off - Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera + Lens information and reviews here.
-
20% off – Polaroid Originals 4722 Polaroid 600 Camera, LMS, SilverPrice: $111.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Original Polaroid. Remade good as new. All vintage Polaroid cameras are taken apart, serviced, and made whole again by hand.
- A fun way to remember days past
- Makes a perfect gift
- Picture quality is not what you're used to these days... but isn't that the point of a polaroid camera?
- Film gets expensive
- A small amount of people reported that the camera breaks after the first picture... but that's okay, because there is a warranty.
Everything that's old becomes new again. Polaroids are one of the most fun ways to take pictures with your friends! Takes 600 film and prints instantly. This Polaroid has a fixed focus lens, protective film shield, and a one year warranty. Bring a little nostalgia to your house this holiday season with this vintage Polaroid camera. Don't forget the film!
Find more WHATS THE DEAL-Polaroid Originals 4722 Polaroid 600 Camera, LMS information and reviews here.
