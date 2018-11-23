6 Best Black Friday Camera Deals on Amazon (2018)

Black Friday is one of the best days of the year, if not the best, to purchase a camera. If you’re looking for the best Black Friday camera deals on Amazon, stop looking. You found them!: Here are deals ranging from point-and-shoot to serious DSLR bases.

What are the best Black Friday camera deals on Amazon?

 

Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 50% off – GREAT DEAL – PANASONIC LUMIX GX85 Camera w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mm Lens Bundle, 4K, 5 Axis Body Stabilization, 3 Inch Tilt and Touch Display

    panasonic lumix
    Price: $497.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Electric eye viewfinder
    • Exposure correction
    • Instant sharing with Bluetooth & Wifi
    Cons:
    • What cons? This camera is 50% off. Strongly consider buying this one!
    • nope
    • not today

    I can't even TELL you how excited I am by this deal! 50% off a good camera - one of the best Black Friday camera deals on Amazon for sure. Aside from the amazing camera, you're also getting a lens bundle, 4K, 5 Axis body stabilization (clear shots even in low light!). The camera itself has a 3-inch tilt and touch display.

    Save $502 and treat yourself (or a lucky friend) to this camera, but this deal is only good for TODAY ONLY!

    Find more 50% off - GREAT DEAL - PANASONIC LUMIX GX85 w/ LENSES information and reviews here.

  2. Save $603 – Nikon D750 FX-format Digital SLR Camera Body

    Nikon D750 FX-format Digital SLR Camera Body
    Price: $1,396.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Built-in Wi-Fi sharing and remote control
    • Shoot up to 6.5 fps at full resolution. Frame size (pixels) : 1920 x 1080
    • Compact, lightweight and slim unibody (monocoque) body design with tilting Vari-angle LCD display
    Cons:
    • Price (but not today, amirite? Pick this up today!)
    • 95% of 550 positive reviews don't lie - I'm just saying.
    • n/a

    Have you had your eye on this Nikon beauty? Now it's 30% off, but today only! If you're purchasing this camera, these stats will probably be important to you, so I will list them here:

    Full frame 24.3 megapixel CMOS image sensor and EXPEED 4 image processor
    Full HD 60/50/30/25/24p video
    Shoot up to 6.5 fps at full resolution. Frame size (pixels) : 1920 x 1080
    WiFi
    Pro Video feature set. Simultaneously record uncompressed and compressed, Manually control ISO, shutter speed and aperture while recording—even use Power Aperture control for smooth iris transitions and Auto ISO for smooth exposure transitions.
    Compact, lightweight and slim unibody (monocoque) body design with tilting Vari-angle LCD display.
    51-point AF system with 15 cross-type sensors and 3D Color Matrix Metering III with a 91,000-pixel RGB sensor.
    3.2-inch 1,229k dot tilting Vari-angle LCD display

     

    This camera base is fast, responsive, and a serious camera for a serious photographer.

    Find more Save $603 - Nikon D750 FX-format Digital SLR Camera information and reviews here.

  3. $580 off – Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera Kit EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit – Wi-Fi Enabled & Bluetooth

    canon mirrorless camera Best Black Friday Camera Deals on Amazon
    Price: $899.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Touch and drag AF. While looking through the viewfinder, you can drag the focus point using the touch screen.
    • Customizable buttons
    • Supports light and compact M lenses
    Cons:
    • A mirrorless camera by nature produces more lag than an optical view finder.
    • A little pricey compared to similar models from other brands
    • Battery life could be better

    DSLRs are old news. Are you ready to make the switch to a mirrorless camera? Or maybe you know someone who's about to be really lucky this holiday season? Either way, the Canon EOS M5 is a totally underrated camera. The mirrorless camera is a little more modern (but DSLRs still DEFINITELY have their place!) by offering an electronic viewfinder (EFV) that simulates the optical viewfinder. Working temperature: 14 to 104°F.

    Save nearly $600 on this camera, but only today!

    Find more WHATS THE DEAL-Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera Kit w/ Wifi & BT information and reviews here.

  4. 47% off – Canon PowerShot Digital Camera [SX530] with 50x Optical Zoom, Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC – Black

    canon powershot
    Price: $199.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • High speed autofocus is really cool and extremey responsive for quick-moving subjects
    • Considered a "bridge" camera between point & shoot and DSLR
    • A really perfect solution for when you don't want to lug around your DSLR
    Cons:
    • Memory card sold seperately
    • Bigger than a regular ol' point & shoot, but SO MUCH BETTER.
    • A new version is about to be released.

    Wow. The last time I bought a PowerShot like this, it was double the NON-sale price and 12x optical zoom, and that was NUTS at the time. My, how things have changed. A powerful 50x optical zoom lets you capture the details that make your photos stand out... from really, really far away. Equipped with built-in Wi-Fi and NFC for easy photo sharing and social media posts. To finish it off, there are 16 MP (you won't need more) and full HD video capabilities. Get this camera for forty-seven percent off -- a savings of $180!

    Find more WHATS THE DEAL-Canon PowerShot Digital Camera [SX530] with 50x Optical Zoom information and reviews here.

  5. 36% off – Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50 mm Lens 24.3MP (Silver)

    Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50 mm Lens 24.3MP
    Price: $448.00
    Shop Now
    Pros:
    • World’s fastest auto focus6 with 179 AF points and 11Fps
    • Stunning high resolution with 24MP APS-C sensor
    • All the quality in half the size & weight of other DSLRs
    Cons:
    • Your arm won't get as much of a workout with this camera because it will never get heavy at 0.78 lb
    • Low optical zoom
    • n/a

    This camera is a cult favorite in the Photography World. One of the best Black Friday camera deals on Amazon, the Sony Alpha a6000 has a 24 MP APS-C CMOS sensor and Focus Sensitivity Range :EV 0 to EV 20 (at ISO 100: equivalent with F28 lens attached).

    The new BIONZ X image processor constantly reproduces textures and details in real time via super high-speed processing capabilities delivering true-to-life images - as seen by the naked eye.

    Get DSLR quality without the DSLR. Enjoy Hybrid AF with 179-point focal plane phase-detection and 25 contrast detect points -- sure to change the way you take photos. Or maybe not the way you take them, but they sure will turn out great!

    Do yourself a favor and check out the Amazon reviews here. You'll see some really amazing photos taken with this camera, and now you can get it for $250 off, but only for today!

    Find more 36% off - Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera + Lens information and reviews here.

  6. 20% off – Polaroid Originals 4722 Polaroid 600 Camera, LMS, Silver

    polaroid camera 600 film
    Price: $111.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Original Polaroid. Remade good as new. All vintage Polaroid cameras are taken apart, serviced, and made whole again by hand.
    • A fun way to remember days past
    • Makes a perfect gift
    Cons:
    • Picture quality is not what you're used to these days... but isn't that the point of a polaroid camera?
    • Film gets expensive
    • A small amount of people reported that the camera breaks after the first picture... but that's okay, because there is a warranty.

    Everything that's old becomes new again. Polaroids are one of the most fun ways to take pictures with your friends! Takes 600 film and prints instantly. This Polaroid has a fixed focus lens, protective film shield, and a one year warranty. Bring a little nostalgia to your house this holiday season with this vintage Polaroid camera. Don't forget the film!

    Find more WHATS THE DEAL-Polaroid Originals 4722 Polaroid 600 Camera, LMS information and reviews here.

