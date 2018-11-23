11 Best Black Friday Automotive Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

Four different styles of the ChargePoint Home WiFi enabled EV chargers are on sale today. Take 20 percent off both the 18 foot and 25 foot cord versions of the hardwired and plug-in charging stations. These are Level 2, 32 amp, 240 charging stations that add up to 25 miles of range per hour, which is significantly faster than a wall outlet. You can use it with all the usual EV suspects, including Chevy Volt and Bolt, Tesla Model S, X and 3, BMW i3, X5 and 530e, Nissan LEAF, and more.



Here's how the deals break down:

Hardwired with 18 foot cord: $519 ($130 off $649 MSRP)

Hardwired with 25 food cord: $559 ($140 off $699 MSRP)

Plug-In with 18 foot cord: $559 ($140 off $699 MSRP)

Plug-In with 25 foot cord: $599 ($150 off $749 MSRP)

