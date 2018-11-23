11 Best Black Friday Automotive Deals on Amazon (2018)

Looking to save some cash on automotive parts and accessories today? You can score a significant savings on a range of parts and tools, good for gifts or for yourself. Check out our picks for the best Black Friday automotive deals on Amazon.
Up to $150 Off ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle Charger
Four different styles of the ChargePoint Home WiFi enabled EV chargers are on sale today. Take 20 percent off both the 18 foot and 25 foot cord versions of the hardwired and plug-in charging stations. These are Level 2, 32 amp, 240 charging stations that add up to 25 miles of range per hour, which is significantly faster than a wall outlet. You can use it with all the usual EV suspects, including Chevy Volt and Bolt, Tesla Model S, X and 3, BMW i3, X5 and 530e, Nissan LEAF, and more.
Here's how the deals break down:
Hardwired with 18 foot cord: $519 ($130 off $649 MSRP)
Hardwired with 25 food cord: $559 ($140 off $699 MSRP)
Plug-In with 18 foot cord: $559 ($140 off $699 MSRP)
Plug-In with 25 foot cord: $599 ($150 off $749 MSRP)
Up to 52% Off Power Stop Z23 Evolution Brake Kit with Drilled/Slotted Rotors and Ceramic Brake Pads
If you're looking to upgrade the stopping power on your daily driver, you might consider making that decision today. These Power Stop Z23 upgrade kits cut down on brake dust and noise and are available at a significant discount across the range, with the steepest discount coming on this K2427 rear brake kit, a savings of nearly $104 off the $197.67 list price. Go here to view all the available kits that are on sale today.
Up to 63% Off Philips CrystalVision Ultra Headlight Bulbs
Like wiper blades, headlight bulbs should be replaced when they start to dim and should always be replaced in pairs. Today a range of Philips CrystalVision bright white headlight bulbs are discounted, ranging anywhere from 20 percent off up to 63 percent off for the 9004 style. The MSRP for these usually ranges from just over $25 to $49.99, making for a decent savings. This is the cheapest price on Amazon by some margin on some of these styles since they've been listed, so it could be worth grabbing them today. Shop the whole range here.
15% Off DieHard Advanced Gold Batteries
If you're in the market for a new car battery, you can scoop up a bit of a savings today on DieHard Advanced Gold batteries. Each of the following are 15 percent off today and range in price from $158.09 up to $169.99: Group 34R, Group 34, Group 35, Group 48 and Group 49. You save right around $30 regardless of which battery you need. Click here to shop the entire DieHard Black Friday sale.
33% Off DieHard 71219 Shelf Smart Battery Charger & Maintainer
Another handy item to have in the winter, this fully automatic, 6.5 volt/2 amp battery maintaner is one-third off the list price today, which is right around this historical low price. LED lights alert you to reversed clamps, charging mode, and let you know when the battery is charged. The original price on this is $29.99, so you're netting a tidy savings of just under $10. Click here to shop the entire DieHard Black Friday sale.
50% Off DieHard Wiper Blades
The entire range of DieHard wiper blades are half off today. Unlike the Michelin blades later on the list, they aren't covered to prevent snow buildup, but they are much cheaper on the whole. They range in price from $3.99 to $10.49 depending on size and exact model. Shop the entire DieHard Black Friday wiper blade sale here.
20% off Michelin Cyclone Premium Wiper Blades
As we head into winter, now is a great time to replace your wiper blades. Michelin Cyclone wiper blades are 20 percent off today, down from an MSRP of $13.99 or $11.99, depending on the size. While these don't offer as much of a savings as the DieHard blades elsewhere on this list, these have a durable cover to prevent snow and ice build up. Shop the entire range of options on sale today here.
32% Off TT Topdon Car Battery Tester
If you don't opt for the DieHard deals above, you could instead pick up this handy - and inexpensive - device. This battery tester measures the actual cold cranking amps, charging voltage and battery status and works on ordinary lead acid batteries, AGM flat plate batteries, AGM spiral batteries, and gel batteries. The battery can be tested while installed or outside of the car and has reverse polarity protection. List price on this is $54.99, saving you just under $18.
Up to 37% Nilight 50Inch 288W Curved LED Work and Fog Light
Whether you're looking for a worklight in the shop or to add a lightbar to your vehicle, Nilight has you covered with their line of LED lamps. The one we've featured here is offered at the biggest discount, provides around 12,500 lumens of 6000K-6500K pure white light, and is IP67 rated. This is a nice little savings at $52 off the list price of $140. Other models are on sale here, usually coming in around 20 percent off.
20% Off Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag
In need of a toolbox? Consider this handsome option from Carhartt. It's made of the brand's signature synthetic fabric and coated with Rain Defender to keep water out. It boasts 17 exterior pockets and 10 interior pockets, as well as a metal internal frame to keep it upright. This deal saves you $14 off the $69.99 list price. You can also get a matching tool roll for 20 percent off today, too.
20% Off Konig Tire Snow Chains
Winter is assuredly coming, even if you haven't seen snow yet this season. This Black Friday automotive deal will help you prepare. Take 20 percent off a range of Konig snow chains, saving you upwards of nearly $60 depending on the set you need. To find the right ones for you, shop the entire sale here.