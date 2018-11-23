7 Best Black Friday Book Deals on Amazon

7 Best Black Friday Book Deals on Amazon

  • Updated

We’ve gathered together the best Amazon Black Friday book deals so you can take advantage of the steep sales and stock up on books for you and your family. There are some awesome sales on books that will make for great gifts today so you can check some people off your gift list for less.

Last Updated: 5:02 A.M Easter Standard Time.

Check Out Today’s Hottest Black Friday Media Deals Here.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
7 Listed Items

See More Black Friday Media Deals Here.

See Also: 

If you're buying for yourself, you know exactly what you like, but giving books can be a little tricky. 

Tips for buying books as gifts.

If you're not sure what they read, go off of what they watch. They're favorite movies and TV shows will give you an idea of if they're into thrillers, love stories, or mysteries.

Never, ever give self-help books. It can end up feeling passive-aggressive instead of helpful. The only exception is if the book is on their wishlist.

Snoop on them. Ask their friends what they're into and what they read. Scan their social media for hints.

For younger kids, ask the parents what their current obsession is and what series they already have and work from there.

For tweens, if you're not totally sure what fiction they like (parents are a go-to source here) then stick with non-fiction about their current interests. It's harder to guess what fiction they like.

For adults, include a card that explains why you chose the book for a personal touch.

 

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , , ,