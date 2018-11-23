7 Best Black Friday Book Deals on Amazon

Our Review

If the kids can't get enough Disney movies or are starting to feel like they're getting a little "too old" for them, expand your collection with these Twisted Tale books which explore the question of, "What if these classic stories had ended a different way?"

These books retell classic Disney tales of what would happen next if the villains had succeeded in their plots--because that doesn't mean our heroes will ever stop fighting. These are thick chapter books over 400 pages long so it's something for young adults and adults young-at-heart to dig into.

Many of these titles are over half off for Black Friday so check out Once Upon A Dream (Sleeping Beauty), Part of Your World (The Little Mermaid), As Old As Time (Beauty and the Beast), A Whole New World, and Reflection (Mulan).