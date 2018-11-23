7 Best Black Friday Book Deals on Amazon

We’ve gathered together the best Amazon Black Friday book deals so you can take advantage of the steep sales and stock up on books for you and your family. There are some awesome sales on books that will make for great gifts today so you can check some people off your gift list for less.
Up to 56% Off Twisted Tale Series
If the kids can't get enough Disney movies or are starting to feel like they're getting a little "too old" for them, expand your collection with these Twisted Tale books which explore the question of, "What if these classic stories had ended a different way?"
These books retell classic Disney tales of what would happen next if the villains had succeeded in their plots--because that doesn't mean our heroes will ever stop fighting. These are thick chapter books over 400 pages long so it's something for young adults and adults young-at-heart to dig into.
Many of these titles are over half off for Black Friday so check out Once Upon A Dream (Sleeping Beauty), Part of Your World (The Little Mermaid), As Old As Time (Beauty and the Beast), A Whole New World, and Reflection (Mulan).
Up to 44% Off J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World: Movie Magic Series
Get up to $13.31 off J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World: Movie Magic books for the Harry Potter lover in your life this Christmas. These collectible, hardcover books dive deep into what it took to make the movies of the Harry Potter universe, including Fantastic Beasts, come alive with quotes from the actors and facts on how the sets, character designs, magical objects, and mythical creatures were developed and brought to life for the films.
They've added a little bit of magic of their own to these books as well with hidden panels behind fold-outs, stickers, and removable posters and masks.
You can find the whole Movie Magic series on sale this Black Friday: Volume One: Extraordinary People and Fascinating Places, Volume Two: Curious Creatures, and Volume Three: Amazing Artifacts.
50% Off the Stillhouse Lake Series
If you love mysteries and thrillers, it's impossible not to get pulled in by Stillhouse Lake by Rachel Caine, a story of a mother trying to rebuild her life after discovering her husband is a serial killer.
This Black Friday you can pick up Stillhouse Lake (book one) and Killman Creek (book two) for what you'd normally pay for just one book. The only problem is that if you get addicted, you'll have to wait until April for book three.
37% Off Easy Campfire Cooking
This is a great gift option for the camper in your life. I know whenever I go camping I find myself falling into the same old recipes and want something new to try out. This book provides a way to expand your camping menu without worrying if that internet recipe you found is a dud.
It's broken down into cooking methods (like foil packets, skewers, open fire, or grill) so you can flip straight to what you prefer. The book also includes campfire safety guidelines and tips for building proper cooking fires.
Up to 50% Off Elephant & Piggie Books
Perfect for preschool through second grade, the Elephant & Piggie series follows two friends through cute and funny romps in these sturdy hardcover books. You can save up to $8 off each book today with Black Friday Sales or over $37 off when you pick up the Complete Collection Box Set that comes with 25 hardcover books as well as Gerald (the elephant) and Piggie bookends.
The best deal for individual books is on Waiting Is Not Easy! at 50 percent off but most of the series, including the hilarious We Are in a Book! and the six stories in one An Elephant & Piggie Biggie are all deeply discounted.
$8.34 Off Don’t Let the Pigeon Finish This Activity Book!
Designed for ages three to eight, this 250-page activity book is packed with fun tasks, crafts, and puzzles as well as a cute story that strings all the activities together. The author, Mo Williams, is also known for his work on Sesame Street and Elephant & Piggie books. At 42 percent off for Black Friday, that's about $0.04 per page of a book that will keep the little ones busy either drawing or creating little puppets or by reading through the story. The pages are perforated making them easier to tear out for your little one to write or draw on as you continue through the book.
39% Off The Dictator’s Handbook
For the politically-inclined in your circle, Bruce Bueno de Mesquita and Alastair Smith lay out the common thread among successful politicians of all backgrounds for an interesting take on what government really is and the nature of humans as a society. It's an engrossing read that will have you passing the book to others so you can all talk about it.