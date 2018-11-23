9 Best Black Friday Electronics Deals on Amazon

It’s not easy to stay up to date with the latest tech without breaking the bank, but that’s exactly what Black Friday sales are for. With today’s sales, you can stock up on the items you’ve been wanting to splurge on minus the splurge so check out the best Black Friday electronics deals on Amazon.
Last Updated: 3:15 A.M. Eastern Standard Time.
$100 Off Sonos Connect: Amp
The Connect:Amp by Sonos has never been offered at this low of a price. The last time there was a sale on this model was back in 2009 when the price was around $450 so this is truly a sale to take advantage of.
This is perfect for audiophiles either for their music system or home theater system, the Sonos Connect:Amp is simple to set up and operate. It connects to your existing speakers and creates a stronger, more balanced sound. It can also wirelessly stream music from your devices.
It's easy to control using the Connect app on your phone, but you can also control it manually or through voice controls if you connect it to an Alexa-enabled device. This is a price you probably won't see again.
$50 Off Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
If you've been looking for headphones that will stay in your ears when you're working that also don't sound tinny and awful, check out the wireless SoundSport by Bose. At over 30 percent off this Black Friday, these headphones haven't been priced this low since Black Friday of 2016.
The Bose SoundSport have the quality of sound that you expect from Bose but in a sweat and weather-resistant design that won't fall out of your eats even during exercise. Their wireless, Bluetooth, and NFC pairing you can use the app on your device to take calls, change volume, and change tracks.
For wireless options, the battery life is outstanding. They're touted at lasting six hours between charges and chances are good they will. Some have even reported longer battery life which is the opposite of what you generally hear.
The SoundSport can improve your workout experience and makes for a nice gift.
$150 Off Echo Look
The Echo Look has never been offered at this low of a price. According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, today's Black Friday price is half the price of the last time the Echo Look went on sale. If you or someone on your Christmas list had ever looked at the Echo Look and thought, "That's neat and I'd like it, but not for that money," Black Friday has made your Christmas because it's under $50, down from $199.
The Echo Look takes full-body images and video of you by voice command with its own ring light and background blurring camera. It's perfect for selfies, but it has plenty of practical uses by allowing you to easily compare how outfits look on you from every angle either with pictures or six-second video clips so you can give it a twirl.
The app on your phone can keep a stylebook for you so you can keep track of what you've worn to avoid duplicates. Alexa can even organize your clothes into seasons or dress codes. And if you can't pick between outfits, narrow it down to two and the Style Check app will analyze the images and choose the one which is most flattering and in trend with current styles.
$80 Off Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries
Splurge on your teeth and pick up this Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries electric toothbrush for 50 percent off.
It has Bluetooth connectivity so your toothbrush communicates with an app on your phone to give you real-time feedback on whether you're brushing too hard and tracks your brushing habits. It has a two-minute timer broken into quadrants so you know you're brushing your entire mouth and five different modes of oscillation to match your preferences and needs.
62% Off Echo Dot (2nd Gen) & Smart Plug Bundle
The 2nd Generation Echo Dot is 50 percent off today which is great but the Echo Smart Plug which allows Alexa to control whatever device is plugged into it is still at it's normal $24.99 price tag.
But if you buy them as a bundle today you can pick up the Echo Dot and Echo Smart Plug for the normal price of the Smart Plug alone. With this bundle deal, you're basically buying the Smart Plug and getting the Echo Dot for free.
The Echo Dot gets you everything you expect from an Alexa device and with the Smart Plug, you can tell Alexa to turn on and off the device plugged into it which could be things like a lamp, TV, or coffee machine.
$93 Off Scotch Pro Thermal Laminators
The Scotch Pro Thermal Laminator is a whopping 72 percent off this Black Friday. This is a perfect gift for the teachers in your life that will make their work and lives easier. It's compact and won't take up much desk space and it's easy to travel with a built-in carrying handle.
Up to $65 Off Otterbox Defender Series
We put our electronics through a lot and Otterbox is the best of the best for protection against drops and dirt. If you need your phone or tablet to survive being used by kids or your own clumsy self, they are the only way to go.
You can save big today on their Defender series with up to 73 percent off their Defender Series Case for iPad Air 2. This tablet cover protects your screen, ports, and body of the tablet from damage and normal wear. The back of the case flips open to create a sturdy stand so you can watch or work hands-free. It's available in black and pink and purple but the pink one isn't quite as good a deal at 50 percent off.
If you're working with an iPhone 6 Plus or 6S, you can pick up a super durable Otterbox Defender case at 56 percent off today.
30% Off Bose SoundLink Waterproof Wireless Speaker
You can take this speaker anywhere with its impact-resistant exterior, six-hour battery life, and waterproof rating of IPX7 which means it can be fully immersed in water up to one meter deep.
This makes it the perfect speaker for camping, hiking, beach trips, sporting events, festivals, picnics, and any other outdoor activity. A little sea spray or rain isn't going to hurt this one. The tough silicone strap makes it easy to tie this onto your gear and be on your way.
With Bluetooth connectivity, it streams music from all your devices and is compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices.
It's a great gift for the outdoorsy-types in your life and comes in black, orange, and dark blue.
Up to 50% Off Red Cross Emergency Devices
This year you can give the gift of being prepared for anything. As we see the effects of more and more natural disasters close to home, preparing for an extremely rainy day is more important than ever. It's an easy thing to put off but taking advantage of these sales is one way to get started.
For Black Friday emergency flashlights, phone chargers, and radios are up to half off. The 50 percent off FRX3+ (shown above) is a flashlight, phone charger, and digital radio for receiving news and emergency broadcasts. If you're without power for an extended period of time (or you've forgotten to charge it), this charger includes both a solar panel and hand crank so you'll always be able to generate electricity to power your devices and stay informed.
The 34 percent off Blackout Buddy is about the size of a nightlight and will automatically turn on in the case of a power failure. It's nice to know that if the power goes off at night there will always be at least one light you can count on. It has a battery life of around four hours so you can unplug it and use it as a flashlight.