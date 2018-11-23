9 Best Black Friday Electronics Deals on Amazon

Our Review

The Connect:Amp by Sonos has never been offered at this low of a price. The last time there was a sale on this model was back in 2009 when the price was around $450 so this is truly a sale to take advantage of.

This is perfect for audiophiles either for their music system or home theater system, the Sonos Connect:Amp is simple to set up and operate. It connects to your existing speakers and creates a stronger, more balanced sound. It can also wirelessly stream music from your devices.

It's easy to control using the Connect app on your phone, but you can also control it manually or through voice controls if you connect it to an Alexa-enabled device. This is a price you probably won't see again.