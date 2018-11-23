5 Best Black Friday Laptop Deals on Amazon

Laptops are always a pain to shop for. Dozens of identical models with slight spec differences mean you usually have to get pretty granular to find the best deal for you. Black Friday deals make things way easier by marking certain models down massively. Check out our picks for the best Black Friday deal on Amazon this year.
48% Off Dell Latitude 7480 LaptopPrice: $1,369.99Pros:
Cons:
- Fast 256GB SSD
- High power processor
- 13-hour battery life
- Bulky
- No longer upgradeable
- No GPU
The Dell Latitude 7480 is a fully loaded business laptop that is discounted by over $1,000 while supplies last. This 14-inch laptop represents the top specs most users would need in a portable laptop, making it an easy purchase for those looking for performance. It has a zippy 7th gen i7-7600U processor and a 256GB SSD drive for storage. This means quick startup times and fast installations. The laptop has a 13-hour battery but longtime fans of the Latitude series will miss the ability to swap out this battery once it is worn down. The only other thing this laptop is missing is a dedicated GPU. Gamers might expect to see one at this price range, but since it doesn't, there are certainly better choices for users trying to play the latest games.
$300 Off Google Pixelbook LaptopPrice: $899.00Pros:
Cons:
- Fast boot times
- Lightweight and portable
- Beautiful touchscreen display
- Not compatible with Windows software
- Limited file storage
- Unconventional keyboard
Google's Pixelbook series has changed the game for laptop users who previously thought Windows and Apple OS were the only options. Google's lightweight Chrome OS is the driving force behind this powerful laptop, which is currently $300 off MSRP. Chrome OS offers a simplified interface that revolves around web-based apps instead of software. This allows the machine to devote more of its hardware to performing at top speeds. Web-savvy users will still be capable of word processing, file storage, and anything else a Windows PC can do, albeit at a much better price value.
$200 Off MSI GV62 8RD-200 Gaming LaptopPrice: $699.00Pros:
Cons:
- Low lag IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050Ti GPU for gaming
- Powerful portable cooling
- Bulky case
- No touchscreen
- Loaded with bloatware
The MSI GV62 8RD-200 Gaming Laptop has some impressive specs gears towards playing PC games but right now its most impressive figure is its price. At $200 off, you are getting a lot of gaming power for under $700, centered around this laptop's NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050Ti GPU. It also has a respectable 16GB of RAM and a solid processor to boot. You get lots of internal storage and a powerful cooling system at the cost of portability and lightness. Still, it's not like this 15.6-inch screen laptop is too big to carry around. This is a solid middle ground option for a student who needs to get around but also wants to play games.
$50 Off Microsoft Surface GoPrice: $499.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and touchscreen
- Long battery life
- Energy-efficient processor
- Pen and keyboard sold separately
- Limited OS software support
- Limited internal storage
The Surface Go represents the most portable iteration of this Microsoft 2-in-1 computer. With the performance of a work laptop and the form factor of a tablet, the Surface Go is the perfect computer for a student or young professional who is always on the move. It has great specs, a beautiful touch display, and a 9-hour battery life. Note that this PC comes with Windows S version, which doesn't support every software. You can switch over to Windows 10 for a fee but this device may run a little slower.
20% Off Acer Aspire 1 A114-32-C1YA LaptopPrice: $199.00Pros:
Cons:
- 1080p 14-inch display
- 6.5-hour battery life
- Dual-core processor
- limited internal storage
- Limited OS setup
- Bulky
The Acer Aspire 1 is a fantastic deal for a basic laptop to do some basic word processing and web browsing on a budget. It's rare to see discounts on entry-level laptops that are already competitively priced but you can get the Aspire 1 for 20 percent off through the weekend. This laptop forgoes certain luxuries to land under $200 on sale. For instance, it only has 64GB of internal memory, meaning you probably want an external hard drive or a cloud service to store your files. It also runs Windows 10 S Mode, which has some limitations on what you can install. Despite this, its specs are plenty capable of handling what it is meant for.
Find more 20% Off Acer Aspire 1 A114-32-C1YA Laptop information and reviews here.
