5 Best Black Friday Laptop Deals on Amazon

The Dell Latitude 7480 is a fully loaded business laptop that is discounted by over $1,000 while supplies last. This 14-inch laptop represents the top specs most users would need in a portable laptop, making it an easy purchase for those looking for performance. It has a zippy 7th gen i7-7600U processor and a 256GB SSD drive for storage. This means quick startup times and fast installations. The laptop has a 13-hour battery but longtime fans of the Latitude series will miss the ability to swap out this battery once it is worn down. The only other thing this laptop is missing is a dedicated GPU. Gamers might expect to see one at this price range, but since it doesn't, there are certainly better choices for users trying to play the latest games.