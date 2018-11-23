5 Best Black Friday Printer Deals on Amazon (2018)

Whether you’re shopping for personal or professional use, you won’t want to miss out on the printer deals available on Amazon this Black Friday. There’s a huge range when it comes to price and capabilities. Some printers are better suited for home office while others can handle high volumes of printing. We’ve put together a list with a mix of printers for every need.
63 Percent Off Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Color Inkjet Printer with Mobile and Tablet Printing
Pros:
Cons:
- Easy to set up for wireless printing
- The small design is great for home office
- Unbeatable price
- Not good for high volume printing
- Print quality is not top of the line
- Ink can get expensibe
You cannot beat the price of this printer, at less than $30. The printer is capable of mobile device printing and can easily be set up for wireless printing from all of your devices. The design is compact and can easily sit on a desk or small side table, great for a home office. If you're looking for another color this printer is also available in grey and red.
40 Percent Off Brother HL-L2300D Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing
Pros:
Cons:
- Very quiet printer
- Inexpensive, great for home printing
- Very high speed, double sided printed
- Not ideal for high volume printing
- Might need to change toner frequently
- Setup and installation is time consuming
This printer is one of the best duplex (or two-sided) printers on the market. It prints at high speeds with great quality printing. Past purchasers find this printer to be a great value when it comes to both the ink and the printer.
Save $200 on Epson Workforce Pro ET-8700 EcoTank Wireless Color All-in-One Supertank Printer with Scanner, Copier, Fax and Ethernet
Pros:
Cons:
- No cartridges needed for printing
- Great print quality and speed
- Large capacity paper tray, holds 250 pages
- Bulky and takes up a lot of space
- May be too expensive for a home office
- Lengthy setup
This printer typically costs $1,000, and even at full price it's worth every penny. Snag it this Black Friday when it's 20 percent off. You won't have to worry about replacing cartridges, with cartridge-free printing. The EcoTank model comes with up to two years of ink in the box and can print 16,000 pages black and 11,000 color pages. This printer is great for home offices where you'll be printing tons of documents or in a traditional office setting.
56 Percent Off HP OfficeJet Pro All-in-One Wireless Printer
Pros:
Cons:
- Paper sizes supported: A4, Letter, 5x7 in, 4x6 in, Legal, 4R, L, Panoramic/10x30 cm, 10x15 cm, 10x15 cm plus tab, 13x18 cm, 4x8.5 in, 13x18 cm
- Use Amazon Instant Ink to make sure you always have ink on hand
- Price is $100 less than MSRP
- Ink reads are not always accurate
- Replacing ink cartridges is costly
- Catch tray is a bit short
Whether you're in need of a printer for your home or office, this printer does it all. You can copy, scan, fax, and print wirelessly. It's also instant Ink ready so you'll never run out of ink. This printer supports all common page sizes and can scan to multiple file types for all printing and scanning needs.
Save Up to $30 on HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer
Pros:
Cons:
- Can print photos straight from phone or tablet
- Prints directly onto photo paper
- Wireless connectivity using Bluetooth
- Only prints photos
- Photo paper and ink can be pricey
- Compatible Instant Camera purchased seperately
If you're looking for a printer that specializes in photos, this is the printer for you. It's portable, using Bluetooth connectivity to print photos from your favorite social media outlets straight from your phone or tablet. The printer comes with a one year warranty.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
