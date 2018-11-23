5 Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals on Amazon (2018)

If you haven’t joined the smart home train, it’s time to hop on board. Whether you’re looking for Alexa, Google Mini, wireless security cameras, or you just want to be able to say “Alexa, turn on the tea kettle!”, here are the best Black Friday smart home deals on Amazon this year.
62% off! Echo Dot (2nd Generation) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug – Black
I remember, way back in my day, smart plugs were $25 each and Alexa was double that. Now, today only, you can get the whole bundle for less than $25! That's $39.99 off! Ask Alexa the weather, to play Jeopardy, to tell you a joke, turn on the light, add to your shopping list, play music, shop, read the news, or ask the internet questions. Your voice-activated personal assistant!
50% off! ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Alexa Connectivity, App Controls, Self-Charging for Hard Surface Floors & Thin Carpets
If you have kids or pets and don't love to clean every day, an Ecovacs Deebot is the solution for you. It's as simple as saying "Alexa, turn on the Deebot" and your little robot will happily deploy from its home and clean your floors meticulously. If you don't have an Echo device, a remote control is also provided.
Watch TV or talk on the phone without being disturbed. It's not that loud, but it does provide increased suction with a MAX mode - a new feature from its predecessor.
Works best on hardwood and thin carpets. If you have a lot of heavy shag rugs or carpeting, this model isn't best for you. See Ecovacs' other BLACK FRIDAY deals here.
$144 off! Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio, Designed for Dogs, Compatible with Alexa (As seen on Ellen)
Haven't you ever wished you could call your dog at home?
Now you can. With two-way audio, treat tossing capabilities and full HD video (plus night vision), stay connected to your pet whenever you leave the house.
Save $109.99-Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Charcoal
Ring works with Alexa to light up and send reports to Echo devices when your doorbell rings or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk without coming to the door... with 1080HD video. Day or night, rain or shine, on vacation -- you're always home now. This $248 value is 44% off only for Black Friday!
Save $50! TP-LINK HS220P3 Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch, Dimmer (3-Pack), White
I've been using Kasa smart home products for a few years now and they're still going strong. I personally can recommend them, the app is great, and many Kasa products are forty-percent off this Black Friday only! Click here to shop the whole sale. Choose from smart light bulbs, power surge strips, outlets, and way more home devices.
This 3-pack dimmer, in particular, is a fantastic savings today. One of my favorite features is Gentle Off: Customize your lighting to fade on with a click of the switch, or double-click to gently fade off the lights while your child drifts off to sleep.
Save $109! Echo (2nd Gen) – Charcoal with Philips Hue White and Color Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit
You'll save forty-four percent this Black Friday on this epic bundle! First, you get a new Echo. Then, sync your Hue lights with Gaming, Music and Movies using your PC via the Hue Sync app, but don't worry about them clogging up your WiFi device limit -- they won't. These smart light bulbs last 22 years, so the party never stops.