5 Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

If you have kids or pets and don't love to clean every day, an Ecovacs Deebot is the solution for you. It's as simple as saying "Alexa, turn on the Deebot" and your little robot will happily deploy from its home and clean your floors meticulously. If you don't have an Echo device, a remote control is also provided.

Watch TV or talk on the phone without being disturbed. It's not that loud, but it does provide increased suction with a MAX mode - a new feature from its predecessor.

Works best on hardwood and thin carpets. If you have a lot of heavy shag rugs or carpeting, this model isn't best for you.