5 Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

By far one of the most beautiful best Black Friday smart watch deals on Amazon out there, Nokia is killing it in the activity-watch department with their Nokia Steel smartwatch. This is an activity tracker that also monitors daily exercise like walking, running, swimming and 10+ more automatically recognized activities. Your burned calories and distance will be stored, too.

On top of that, your sleep cycle analysis can be viewed in the intuitive Nokia Health Mate app. The analysis includes data about your light and deep sleep cycles, sleep duration and any interruptions. Users will also enjoy a silent alarm with a smart wake-up feature that rouses you at the optimal point in your sleep cycle. This allows you to feel more rested all day.

Made of stainless steel with chrome hands and either a silicone sport or leather strap, the Nokia Steel can be worn at the office and at home.

There is an upgraded version of this watch, but it’s more expensive, does way more and has a way shorter battery life (25 days). For the purpose of sleep tracking, the Nokia Steel is perfect. If you want a more rigorous all-day activity tracker, try the updated version, the Nokia Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch. She’s sleek and beautiful, too.