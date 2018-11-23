9 Best Black Friday Speaker Deals on Amazon (2018)

Black Friday Deals can be hit or miss depending on what you are shopping for. You might not save much on clothing or smartphones but you can save a good amount by taking advantage of the best Black Friday speaker deals on Amazon. There are deals in portable audio and home theater components alike, so you’ll be sure to find something for you.
$400 Off Klipsch Black Reference 5.1 Surround Sound System
Klipsch's Black Reference is their flagship 5.1 surround sound system and it doesn't normally come cheap. Currently, this system is at an insane $400 discount making it an accessible option for home theater enthusiasts on a modest budget. Its sound is surprisingly huge for the small footprint this system has. It isn't loud for the sake of loud, though, as it also provides accuracy and clarity of sound.
30% Off Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker
The Micro is the most compact speaker from Bose's esteemed SoundLink line. It packs more power than you would expect from such a small package. The sound is crisp and balanced. It can get surprisingly loud at max volume. The speaker is compact and IPX7-rated for water resistance, meaning you can take it along anywhere. It is a pretty solid deal at 30 percent off.
$150 Off Sony GTKXB60/B Bluetooth Speaker
The Sony GTKXB60/B is a massive portable speaker whose custom pulsing LED lights bring the party atmosphere wherever it goes. It is a considerably large speaker, and therefore, can pump out some seriously loud audio. Its sound is bass-heavy and it can play for up to 14 hours off one battery charge. It delivers full spectrum sound on its own but it can also be chained with other Sony speakers to deliver a surround sound experience. Currently under $200, this is the cheapest party in a box you'll find on Amazon.
$40 Off Amazon Echo Plus
The Amazon Echo Plus is the most robust speaker in Amazon's line of voice assistant powered speakers. These WiFi speakers connect via your home network to any media device. You can also invoke streaming services by commanding the Alexa voice assistant. There are loads of other commands beyond audio playback too, ranging from settings alarms to ordering a pizza. The Echo Plus may not be the best sounding speaker on sale but it is definitely one of the most useful ones.
$200 Off Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound System
The Logitech Z906 speakers are a legendary pair of 5.1 speakers that work equally well for a PC setup or a home theater setup. This set comes with a subwoofer, a center monitor, and four satellite speakers to deliver powerful THX-certified audio. Right now they are 50 percent off, making them the best value in 5.1 sound, hands down.
51% Off Polk Audio T15 Bookshelf Speakers
Polk's budget T15 bookshelf speakers were already one of the best value purchases for those looking for a compact set of room speakers. While they are 51% off for Black Friday, this is doubly true. They throw a clear and widely dispersed sound that can fill a room without being an eyesore.
40% Off Harman Kardon Allure Portable Smart Speaker
The Allure is Harmon Kardon's answer to Amazon's Echo Tap speaker. Both speakers invoke the useful Amazon Alexa voice assistant and have a rechargeable battery. The biggest difference is that you can spend a little more on the Allure for better sound quality. Its bass is punchier and its treble is clearer. When it is discounted to 40 percent off MSRP, it far outclasses other speakers in its price range. On top of that, it has loads of smart features to play with.
35% Off Marshall Stockwell Bluetooth Speaker
The Stockwell Foldout Speaker brings the explosive power of Marshall audio anywhere you carry it. This compact Bluetooth speaker is easy to take along anywhere as it sports an impressive 25-hour battery life. It can even offload some battery power to another device with a built-in USB port. For a limited time, you can get the newest Marshall portable speaker at a discount of $70.
55% Off Altec Lansing LifeJacket 2 Bluetooth Speaker
The LifeJacket 2 speaker from Altec Lansing is a portable speaker geared around maximum portability on land and sea. It is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance and sits in a shock-resistant jacket that can be removed for cleaning. It sounds great as well, notably offering high-quality aptX streaming from compatible sources. At over half off, it is a great deal as well especially if you are particularly hard on your tech.