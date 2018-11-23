9 Best Black Friday Speaker Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

The Sony GTKXB60/B is a massive portable speaker whose custom pulsing LED lights bring the party atmosphere wherever it goes. It is a considerably large speaker, and therefore, can pump out some seriously loud audio. Its sound is bass-heavy and it can play for up to 14 hours off one battery charge. It delivers full spectrum sound on its own but it can also be chained with other Sony speakers to deliver a surround sound experience. Currently under $200, this is the cheapest party in a box you'll find on Amazon.