5 Best Cool Mist Humidifiers: Your Easy Buying Guide

In the cold, dry air of winter, many people like to use a cool mist humidifier to make their home more comfortable. Dry winter air can cause nosebleeds or discomfort, particularly in kids who are already under the weather. A humidifier is a great way to soothe a sore throat, particularly for people who are unable to take traditional medications. A more humid home has some other benefits as well. A humid home feels warmer than a dry home, so your heating costs may be lower when running a humidifier. A little extra humidity can also benefits houseplants and furniture, both of which can be damaged by extremely dry conditions. No matter what your reason for shopping for a cool mist humidifier, one of the five models on this list is sure to suit both your unique needs and your budget.

Looking specifically for a humidifier for your baby’s room? You should also browse our guide to the best humidifiers for baby nurseries.

1. Vicks 1.0 Gallon Cool Mist Humidifier

Vicks is a trusted name in cold and cough medicine, so many families reach for a Vicks humidifier to treat their cold and flu symptoms as well. This Filtered CoolMoisture humidifier has a one gallon reservoir. That may seem small, but that’s enough water to keep this humidifier ticking away for about 18 hours. It operates very quietly, and can be washed in the dishwasher. The three-year warranty is a nice feature that will provide great peace of mind.

Price: $27.99 (20 percent off)

Pros:

Two settings

Tank is easy to fill

Dishwasher safe parts

Quiet operation

Multi-year warranty

Cons:

Does need to be refilled about once a day

Some users would prefer something with more color options

May not be ideal for very large rooms

Somewhat obvious and obtrusive design

Filter replacement causes additional lifetime operation costs

2. Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-350

Are you a total germaphobe? This is the cool mist humidifier for you. Honeywell’s patented germ-killing chamber technology ensures that nearly all bacteria, mold, and spores in the water are killed off. Multiple users have also stated that, even when filled with hard water, this humidifier doesn’t get that unsightly white residue inside. This is a solid choice for people who have a little extra money to burn, and don’t want to just buy the cheapest option they can find.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Antimicrobial treated filter

Goes 24 hours between fills

Designed to run quietly

Dishwasher safe parts

Self-regulating evaporator

Cons:

Suggest for small and medium rooms, not as good for large rooms

Somewhat bulky

More expensive than some models

Filters are also expensive

Prone to sucking in a lot of dust

3. Bionaire Cool Mist Tower Humidifier

This tall tower is great for people with limited floor space, though that tall design does make this model more prone to tipping over than more short and squat humidifiers. It’s designed to be quiet enough to use in a bedroom, and the LCD display makes it easy to figure out what’s going on with the unit in the middle of the night.

Price: $65.49 (18 percent off)

Pros:

LCD display

Dishwasher safe tray

Space-saving tower design

Designed to operate quietly

Unit can work up to 36 hours on a single tank

Cons:

When unplugged, settings go to default

Tall design means it may be more prone to being knocked over

36 hour run time is based on lowest setting, high setting is about 10 hours

Some users have reported failure of humidity sensor over time

Limited color options

4. Crane Drop Shape Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

For a lot of people, the big selling point of these Crane cool mist humidifiers is the sheer variety of color. These bright colors make this a nice choice for a kid’s room, or for any room where you want the humidifier to blend in with the decor. In addition to looking cool, these Crane humidifiers are also top-rated. They’re more than equal to the task of humidifying a room up to 250 square feet.

Price: $44.10 (20 percent off)

Pros:

Compact design

Available in seven different colors

Does not require a filter

One gallon reservoir, goes for 24 hours between fill-ups

360 degree output nozzle

Cons:

Only under a one-year warranty

Some dislike the light

Not ideal for spaces over 250 square feet

Some users may prefer a larger capacity unit

Some users have reported damp furniture when used near sofas or armchairs

5. Air-O-Swiss AOS 7147 Ultrasonic Humidifier

This humidifier from Air-O-Swiss humidifies the air in rooms up to 600 square feet. The tank offers a 1.5 gallon reservoir. It’s designed to produce high quality humidity through a series of three included accessories: a demineralization cartridge, a Hydro Cell for freshness, and an EZCal cleaner and descaler. This unit is a bit pricy, especially when you consider replacement costs for cartridges and cleaners, but it’s a solid unit that will work well for most homes.

Price: $159.99 (20 percent off)

Pros:

Automatically regulates output

Sleep mode keeps your bedroom at a comfortable level of humidity

Set timer for between one and eight hours

Replaceable demineralization cartridge

Produces both warm and cool mists

Cons: