5 Best Cool Mist Humidifiers: Your Easy Buying Guide

In the cold, dry air of winter, many people like to use a cool mist humidifier to make their home more comfortable. Dry winter air can cause nosebleeds or discomfort, particularly in kids who are already under the weather. A humidifier is a great way to soothe a sore throat, particularly for people who are unable to take traditional medications. A more humid home has some other benefits as well. A humid home feels warmer than a dry home, so your heating costs may be lower when running a humidifier. A little extra humidity can also benefits houseplants and furniture, both of which can be damaged by extremely dry conditions. No matter what your reason for shopping for a cool mist humidifier, one of the five models on this list is sure to suit both your unique needs and your budget.
1. Vicks 1.0 Gallon Cool Mist Humidifier
Vicks is a trusted name in cold and cough medicine, so many families reach for a Vicks humidifier to treat their cold and flu symptoms as well. This Filtered CoolMoisture humidifier has a one gallon reservoir. That may seem small, but that’s enough water to keep this humidifier ticking away for about 18 hours. It operates very quietly, and can be washed in the dishwasher. The three-year warranty is a nice feature that will provide great peace of mind.
Pros:
- Two settings
- Tank is easy to fill
- Dishwasher safe parts
- Quiet operation
- Multi-year warranty
Cons:
- Does need to be refilled about once a day
- Some users would prefer something with more color options
- May not be ideal for very large rooms
- Somewhat obvious and obtrusive design
- Filter replacement causes additional lifetime operation costs
2. Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-350
Are you a total germaphobe? This is the cool mist humidifier for you. Honeywell’s patented germ-killing chamber technology ensures that nearly all bacteria, mold, and spores in the water are killed off. Multiple users have also stated that, even when filled with hard water, this humidifier doesn’t get that unsightly white residue inside. This is a solid choice for people who have a little extra money to burn, and don’t want to just buy the cheapest option they can find.
Pros:
- Antimicrobial treated filter
- Goes 24 hours between fills
- Designed to run quietly
- Dishwasher safe parts
- Self-regulating evaporator
Cons:
- Suggest for small and medium rooms, not as good for large rooms
- Somewhat bulky
- More expensive than some models
- Filters are also expensive
- Prone to sucking in a lot of dust
3. Bionaire Cool Mist Tower Humidifier
This tall tower is great for people with limited floor space, though that tall design does make this model more prone to tipping over than more short and squat humidifiers. It’s designed to be quiet enough to use in a bedroom, and the LCD display makes it easy to figure out what’s going on with the unit in the middle of the night.
Pros:
- LCD display
- Dishwasher safe tray
- Space-saving tower design
- Designed to operate quietly
- Unit can work up to 36 hours on a single tank
Cons:
- When unplugged, settings go to default
- Tall design means it may be more prone to being knocked over
- 36 hour run time is based on lowest setting, high setting is about 10 hours
- Some users have reported failure of humidity sensor over time
- Limited color options
4. Crane Drop Shape Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
For a lot of people, the big selling point of these Crane cool mist humidifiers is the sheer variety of color. These bright colors make this a nice choice for a kid’s room, or for any room where you want the humidifier to blend in with the decor. In addition to looking cool, these Crane humidifiers are also top-rated. They’re more than equal to the task of humidifying a room up to 250 square feet.
Pros:
- Compact design
- Available in seven different colors
- Does not require a filter
- One gallon reservoir, goes for 24 hours between fill-ups
- 360 degree output nozzle
Cons:
- Only under a one-year warranty
- Some dislike the light
- Not ideal for spaces over 250 square feet
- Some users may prefer a larger capacity unit
- Some users have reported damp furniture when used near sofas or armchairs
5. Air-O-Swiss AOS 7147 Ultrasonic Humidifier
This humidifier from Air-O-Swiss humidifies the air in rooms up to 600 square feet. The tank offers a 1.5 gallon reservoir. It’s designed to produce high quality humidity through a series of three included accessories: a demineralization cartridge, a Hydro Cell for freshness, and an EZCal cleaner and descaler. This unit is a bit pricy, especially when you consider replacement costs for cartridges and cleaners, but it’s a solid unit that will work well for most homes.
Pros:
- Automatically regulates output
- Sleep mode keeps your bedroom at a comfortable level of humidity
- Set timer for between one and eight hours
- Replaceable demineralization cartridge
- Produces both warm and cool mists
Cons:
- Expensive
- Bulky
- Requires a lot of accessories
- Other units from this maker can humidify rooms up to 1000 square feet
- No self-cleaning mode
2 Comments
The Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, HCM-350 is nice, but the filters are VERY EXPENSIVE! The filters get crusty and only last 1-2 weeks at the most, not 30 days as advertised. There’s a $1 coupon in the filter box, but I have found no place that sells the filters and accepts the coupons.