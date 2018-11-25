5 Best Cyber Monday 3D Printer Deals on Amazon

With a 3D printer, you can create almost anything you can imagine from toys to precise injection molded parts. So whether you’re an engineer, artist or hobbyist, you’ll want to check out these Cyber Monday 3D Printer Deals, plus printer filament is on sale too.
Save $402.25 on Dremel DigiLab 3D PrinterPrice: $1,396.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses advanced filament types
- Professionals love it
- Desktop and cloud based slicing software adds flexibility
- Easy set up and leveling options
- Internal HD camera captures printing process
- Our most expensive choice
- Less than great customer support
- Some system bugs still need to be addressed
The Dremel DigiLab 3D printer gets our enthusiastic nod as well as the PC Magazine 2018 Editor's Choice top vote. That makes it worth considering if you're a designer, engineer or want it for classroom use because it can stand up to serious use. With clog resistant extrusion, it will run your projects smoothly without breakdowns.
It has a heated plate and an even more robust extruder which allows you to print with nylon and eco-ABS. That means you can create accurate injection molded parts. This printer automatically updates the g-code for optimal extruder and build plate temperatures, in addition to print speeds and feeds.
Whether you want to use your smartphone tablet or laptop, you can print from anywhere with an internet connection because this machine is WiFi enabled. Users can slice files online and print directly to the 3D45 - which makes it great if you're working with a client and want to create a quick product or part demo.
Smart sensor technology makes set up a breeze. The touch screen shows you in real time how to precisely level the plate with just a simple turn of a knob. And if 3D printing doesn't make you feel geeky enough, you can even capture time lapse videos of your project with the internal 720p HD camera which captures the large build area while you to print a huge variety of projects.
If you're after Cyber Monday 3D Printer deals, this one will net you more than $400 in your pocket.
Find more Dremel DigiLab 3D Printer information and reviews here.
Save $500 on LulzBot TAZ 6 3D PrinterPrice: $2,000.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Advanced printing options for expert users
- Capacity for large project printing or simultaneous printing of smalls
- Fast and efficient head and filament changes
- Seriously great customer support
- Supports dozens of different filament materials
- Beginners beware
- Seriously spendy
- Auto leveling isn't always accurate
- Limited to a single filament size
If you're looking to tackle larger 3D printing projects, and you want the simplicity of modular plug and play print head and filament changes, the LulzBot Taz 6 is the machine. This printer lets you build really big projects up to 11.02 inches x 11.02 inches x 9.8 inches, or you can print many small pieces simultaneously.
Get a clean start on every printing project because of the simple to use self-leveling technology. This big machine has one of the largest build volumes around. It also allows you to give your imagination free reign when it comes to designs and capabilities because it supports dozens of different filament materials.
This workhorse has a proven extruder, hot end capable of reaching 300-degrees Celsius, and dual part cooling fans. Your projects print and remove trouble and warp free, thanks to the rugged aluminum frame, reliable power supply and heated PEI bed.
The free Cura LulzBot Edition software makes it easy to load your model files and slice them for printing. With tech support 24/7, you can troubleshoot problems whenever you need to.
With Amazon Cyber Monday 3D printer deals, you can get this professional grade machine for 20 percent off, which means you can pocket that $500 you save to spend on more filament.
If you don't need quite as much build space, get 20 percent off the TazMini 3D printer which starts at a little more wallet friendly price of $1,200. It's also Amazon's Choice.
Find more LulzBot TAZ 6 3D Printer information and reviews here.
Save $180 FlashForge Creator Pro 3D PrinterPrice: $719.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handles long run times and complex projects well
- Error free SD slot
- Easy to see project area with LED lights
- Simpler to figure out than many
- Ready to use because it comes pre-assembled
- Great customer service is a plus
- Among the more expensive options
- Requires frequent leveling
- Extruder jams can be problematic
If you're looking for accurate and reliable prints time and again, this professional quality 3D printer is top rated for exactly that reason. The 10mm guide rod ensures precise Z axis movement, preventing the platform arm from deforming your job, while a super sturdy metal frame keeps it stable during projects. With an aviation level aluminum plate, it maintains a perfectly flat printing surface during heating, so you don't need to worry about warp.
And because warp is a particularly tricky issue when it comes to ABS prints, the insulated closed chamber provides extra protection during printing. To make it stonger and even more effective at regulating temperatures, the injected PC top cover comes in one solid piece.
Recent innovations have also improved this machine. The front door has been redesigned to provide easier access to your prints. It also now has a dual extruder that is capable of holding two spools of filament at once, and better yet, it works equally well with ABS or PLA filament, giving you tons of flexibility.
The build area is illuminated with an LED light, and an integrated LCD screen and button board make for simpler and more efficient operation. With this Cyber Monday 3D printer deal, you'll save $180 today.
Find more FlashForge 3D Printer Creator Pro information and reviews here.
40% Off daVinci Jr. Pro 3D PrinterPrice: $269.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for small project printing
- Nozzle can be upgraded for more complex projects
- Easy to get started
- Has many features of more expensive 3D printers
- Good slicing software
- Not as high resolution as more expensive printers
- Definitely for beginners
- Extruder jams common
The daVinci Junior is a good place to begin, especially if you are a hobbyist looking to tap into the 3D printing realm for your home projects, or you want to introduce your kids to the technology. The fully enclosed design thwarts waste from warping and protects projects. It also doesn't require you to use proprietary PLA filaments, which is a definite bonus.
The adjustable temperature settings for the extruder nozzle let you stock up on filament while prices are low, and practice printing until you fully vet your skills.
While this printer is primarily designed for home use, and the build area is fairly small, it has lots of features of some of the bigger 3D printers in this category. It includes an LED lighted build area, LCD screen, WiFi connectivity and other options that impress. The downside it that doesn't have an SD card slot, but it does offer a USB port to easily load your printing projects.
You can create even more imaginative projects using metallic PLA and carbon PLA too, all with an upgrade to a hardened steel nozzle,. It allows you to print perfectly from 20 up to 400 micron resolution thanks to an intuitive 9-point calibration detection system that accurately determines the distance between the extruder and the print bed.
Save 40 percent on this 3D printer during Amazon Cyber Monday. If you're looking to upgrade for a few bucks more, the WiFi enabled daVinci 1.0 Pro is on sale for $50 off.
Find more daVinci Jr. Pro 3D Printer information and reviews here.
Save $200 on Monoprice Maker Ultimate 3D PrinterPrice: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Definitely not a beginner 3D printer
- Many features seen on much more expensive machines
- Fine resolution even at fast printing speeds
- Quiet enough to use in office settings
- Microsoft Windows, Macs running OS X, and Ubuntu Linux
- Customer support is less than perfect
- Frequent part replacement can be annoying
- Screws tend to loosen rapidly
- Set up is less than a breeze
Without investing a giant amount of money, you can still get 20 micron fine resolution printing with this more moderately priced 3D printer. The Monoprice Maker is a good choice that's a step up from beginner level printers, with many features that you'd expect to see only on seriously expensive professional printers.
The heated build plate, and extruder nozzle temperatures from 180-250 degrees Celsius, allow this machine to print a wide variety of filament types including PLA, ABS, PVA, HIPS, and others. It allows you to print g-code files from your computer using a USB connection or from an SD card. Unlike many, this printer is super quiet, (just 49dBA) which makes it great for both home and office use.
With a stable printing platform, thanks to the rigid all-metal frame, it prints at lightning fast speeds of up to 300 mm per second with fine detail. More prints in less time is a definite plus when you're making your printer choice.
You'll avoid long print project job failures because of the geared, anti-jam feeder reliably feeds filament, and an LCD screen makes your project status easy to track. Get this Cyber Monday 3D printer deal at a terrific savings of $200.
Find more Monoprice Maker 3D Printer information and reviews here.
If you're exploring because you want to get your kids started with 3D printing technology, consider the first step with a 3D printing pen. These pens use the same kinds of filaments and technology of a large printer, but as a rule are less than $50. They can expand both your and your kids' imaginations with lots of fun hours of trial and error, as well as design success. Most of them are suitable for kids five and up with parental supervision.
