5 Best Cyber Monday Camera Deals on Amazon (2018)

I actually received this camera as a gift from my dad last year -- and it's been one of my favorite gifts ever! I love taking pictures, and I love the better quality photos and easy transfer to phone or computer over WiFi.

After a year of use, I can say this is a fantastic digital camera at this price point: by far one of the best Cyber Monday camera deals on Amazon.

You'll get two lenses with your purchase, and they are great for everyday use. You may want to upgrade your lenses for specific circumstances, like landscape, wedding ($200 off for Cyber Monday!) or portrait photography. For portraits, I suggest this Canon EF 55mm f/1.8 lens for blurry backgrounds and subjects that pop. It's not part of the Cyber Monday sale, but at $125, it doesn't need a sale. It's worth every penny.

Overall, I think this is the best camera you can buy for beginners or social media gurus, because of its ease-of-use, low price point, and easy transfer to social media.

Out of all brands, Canon is hosting the best Cyber Monday deals this year, and there are A LOT of them. Check them all out here.