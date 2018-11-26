9 Best Cyber Monday Electronics Deals on Amazon

We’ve had Black Friday with all its lines and crowds–now its time for the actual best sale of the year where you can grab deals from your phone or curled up on the couch with your laptop. I’m rounding up the best Cyber Monday electronics deals on Amazon so you can find what you want fast before they sell out.
Last Updated: 3:58 AM Eastern Standard Time.
75% Off Echo Look – GREAT DEAL
This is one of the best Cyber Monday electronics deals of the year. At $150 off, the Echo Look has never been offered at this low of a price. According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, today's Cyber Monday price is half the price of the last time the Echo Look went on sale.
If you or someone on your Christmas list had ever looked at the Echo Look and thought, "That's neat and I'd like it, but not for that money," Cyber Monday has made your Christmas because it's under $50, down from $199.
The Echo Look takes full-body images and video of you by voice command with its own ring light and background blurring camera. It's perfect for selfies, but it has plenty of practical uses by allowing you to easily compare how outfits look on you from every angle either with pictures or six-second video clips so you can give it a twirl.
The app on your phone can keep a stylebook for you so you can keep track of what you've worn to avoid duplicates. Alexa can even organize your clothes into seasons or dress codes. And if you can't pick between outfits, narrow it down to two and the Style Check app will analyze the images and choose the one which is most flattering and in trend with current styles.
$170 Off Shark Ion Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair
Give the gift of saved time this year with a robot vacuum by Shark--and this Cyber Monday you can buy it for half off and really stretch that gift-giving budget.
Shark Ion's R85 adjusts for both carpet and hardwood and is controllable by app or voice with Alexa devices or Google Assistant. They've tripled the suction from their R75 model and added a self-cleaning brush roll so it's perfect for pet hair. If you've got someone on your list with dogs or cats who shed like nothing else, they will thank you forever for this little life saver.
Up to 67% Off Case-Mate Karat Phone Cases
For Cyber Monday you can pick up these Case-Mate Karat phone cases with filled with 24 karat gold flakes, real mother of pearl, or real flowers with silver. They have sizes for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. The case provides great protection against military strength impact in drop tests and won't interfere with wireless charging.
$207 Off Cuisinart Coffee Center Maker
The Coffee Center by Cuisinart is 57 percent off for Cyber Monday and it combines the best of both worlds with a 12-cup carafe drip coffee side and a coffee-pod compatible side for single cup brewing. The filter is a gold-tone permanent filter that never needs to be replaced and there's a mini filter for the pod side for single-serving brewing of whatever kind of coffee you want.
There are charcoal filters in each of the water reservoirs to ensure you're brewing with purified water for an improved cup of coffee. The warming plate keeps your carafe warm and you can adjust the heat of the plate so you can be sure it won't burn your coffee.
The amount of money taken off this coffee center for Cyber Monday is enough to buy a luxury, high-tech coffee machine so this is a sale to take note of.
25% Off Working Kid’s Dyson Vacuum
This is the best con of the season--but in a good way. Kids love to copy their parents with play kitchens and toy workshops but this is the first toy vacuum I've seen that actually works so you can trick your children into vacuuming for you. Merry Christmas to you both!
This play vacuum has the same design as the Dyson Ball and simulates the whirlpool action with tiny colorful styrofoam balls like you're used to seeing in toy vacuums. Where this one stands out is that toy runs on four C batteries and has actual suction and a debris tray to empty so while they're playing, they are actually cleaning. Plus it's extra fun for them because of the increased realism.
You can make the kids and parents in your life very happy this season with this one.
50% Off Amazon Fire TV Cube
For Cyber Monday the Amazon Fire TV Cube is running at half its normal price. The Fire TV Cube is an Alexa device for voice-activated control of your streaming media. Use your voice as your remote to adjust volume, pause play, rewind, change channels, turn the TV on and off, and search within channels.
It's compatible with nearly all channels including Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, HBO, ESPN, YouTube, and Showtime. It can also be used to browse the internet and access your Facebook
With nine microphones, the Fire TV Cube will be able to hear your voice from across the room. Built-in speakers and 4K Ultra HD pictures makes for a better viewing experience for everyone.
$45 Off Philips Sonicare 3 Series
This sonic toothbrush from Philips Sonicare is 50% until midnight tonight. It has three adjustable intensity settings and the universal handle fits any Philips snap on toothbrush head so it's always easy to find replacement heads.
There's an automatic two-minute timer to make sure you're brushing for the suggested amount of time and a quad-pacer so you know you're brushing your entire mouth equally. The included hard case is perfect for travel because this brush can last you three weeks of use.
Up to 50% Off Red Cross Emergency Devices
This year you can give the gift of being prepared for anything. As we see the effects of more and more natural disasters close to home, preparing for an extremely rainy day is more important than ever. It's an easy thing to put off but taking advantage of these sales is one way to get started.
For Cyber Monday Eton emergency flashlights, phone chargers, and radios are up to half off. The 50 percent off FRX3+ (shown above) is a flashlight, phone charger, and digital radio for receiving news and emergency broadcasts. If you're without power for an extended period of time (or you've forgotten to charge it), this charger includes both a solar panel and hand crank so you'll always be able to generate electricity to power your devices and stay informed.
The 34 percent off Blackout Buddy is about the size of a nightlight and will automatically turn on in the case of a power failure. It's nice to know that if the power goes off at night there will always be at least one light you can count on. It has a battery life of around four hours so you can unplug it and use it as a flashlight.
$30 Off Bose SoundLink Waterproof Wireless Speaker
You can take this speaker anywhere with its impact-resistant exterior, six-hour battery life, and waterproof rating of IPX7 which means it can be fully immersed in water up to one meter deep.
This makes it the perfect speaker for camping, hiking, beach trips, sporting events, festivals, picnics, and any other outdoor activity. A little sea spray or rain isn't going to hurt this one. The tough silicone strap makes it easy to tie this onto your gear and be on your way.
With Bluetooth connectivity, it streams music from all your devices and is compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices.
It's a great gift for the outdoorsy-types in your life and comes in black, orange, and dark blue.