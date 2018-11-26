9 Best Cyber Monday Electronics Deals on Amazon

Our Review

This is one of the best Cyber Monday electronics deals of the year. At $150 off, the Echo Look has never been offered at this low of a price. According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, today's Cyber Monday price is half the price of the last time the Echo Look went on sale.

If you or someone on your Christmas list had ever looked at the Echo Look and thought, "That's neat and I'd like it, but not for that money," Cyber Monday has made your Christmas because it's under $50, down from $199.

The Echo Look takes full-body images and video of you by voice command with its own ring light and background blurring camera. It's perfect for selfies, but it has plenty of practical uses by allowing you to easily compare how outfits look on you from every angle either with pictures or six-second video clips so you can give it a twirl.

The app on your phone can keep a stylebook for you so you can keep track of what you've worn to avoid duplicates. Alexa can even organize your clothes into seasons or dress codes. And if you can't pick between outfits, narrow it down to two and the Style Check app will analyze the images and choose the one which is most flattering and in trend with current styles.