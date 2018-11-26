5 Best Cyber Monday Fitbit Deals on Amazon

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals bring steep price drops on some of the most popular fitness trackers and GPS watches from Fitbit. Whether you’re looking for an all-around activity tracker or something with more specific training metrics, don’t miss these best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals on Amazon.
-
$70 Off – BEST DEAL – Fitbit Alta HRPrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 24/7 activity tracking
- Battery lasts up to seven days
- Monitors sleep stages
- Not waterproof
- Some complain of inaccurate heart rate readings
- Display can be tough to read in bright light
The price of the Fitbit Alta HR has dropped by 47 percent, which brings it down to $79.95. This matches the lowest price we've seen all year, making it one of the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals currently available on Amazon.
The Fitbit Alta HR is a fitness tracker that includes built-in heart rate monitoring to help you more accurately reach your fitness goals. Sleep patterns and stages are automatically tracked, which can be especially useful for those with poor sleep habits.
Automatic exercise recognition ensures this Fitbit will automatically start to record your activity, whether it's using the elliptical, running, biking and more. As an all-day tracker, it also provides you with essentials such as distance, steps and calories burned each day.
Aside from heart rate tracking, there are a few other differences to note between the Alta HR and Alta. The Alta HR also provides your cardio fitness level and sleep stages. Both trackers provide smart notifications so you can stay in touch as you work out.
-
$70 Off – GREAT DEAL – Fitbit IonicPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery lasts up to five days
- Features multi-sport tracking
- Music storage available
- Some find it a bit bulky
- Limited color options
- Average battery life
The price of the Fitbit Ionic has dropped by $70, which brings it down to $199.95. This matches the lowest price we've seen all year, including Black Friday. There's still time to grab this GPS smart watch on sale.
This GPS-enabled watch caters to athletes and outdoor adventurers who want to keep close tabs on their workouts. The GPS provides distance and pace, as well as routes covered. Continuous heart rate tracking lets you keep close tabs on your workout sessions.
If you need a bit of assistance, you can take advantage of the available personalized coaching. You'll even get on-screen information to help you get the most out of your workouts.
The Ionic is $50 more than the Versa. This price includes built-in GPS and adidas on-screen workouts. In comparison, the Versa has a connected GPS.
-
$50 Off – GREAT DEAL – Fitbit VersaPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heart rate-based guided breathing sessions
- Automatic exercise recognition
- Can store music
- Battery life could be better
- Music syncing options are limited
- Can be tough to replace bands
A discount of 25 percent, or $50, drops the price of the Fitbit Versa down to $149.00. This is one of the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals currently available on Amazon. Prices may vary slightly by size and color.
In terms of pricing, the Versa falls between the Charge and Ionic. It's an all-day activity tracker with 24/7 heart rate monitoring as well as sleep and fitness tracking. This Fitibt is waterproof and can be worn when swimming.
The Versa has a connected GPS, and is the only Fitbit between the three that can be personalized with designer accessories. You can use it to store your favorite music.
A personal dashboard displays your stats and lets you set goals and track your progress. You can quickly and easily view this data via the Fitbit app. Movement reminders help you stay active throughout the day by alerting after periods of inactivity. If you're feeling stressed, using the available guided breathing sessions, which are based on heart rate.
-
41% Off Fitbit Flex 2Price: $58.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatic exercise detection
- Compatible with both iOS and Android devices
- Battery lasts up to five days
- Some say the clasp is flimsy
- Doesn't display clock/time
- Only available in one size
Score 41 percent off the Fitbit Flex 2 with this Cyber Monday Fitbit deal on Amazon.
If you'd rather not wear a bulky tracker, you'll appreciate the slender profile of the Fitbit Flex 2. In fact, it's currently the slimmiest available Fitbit.
The Flex 2 features a removable tracker that's small enough to travel just about anywhere with you. The tracker fits in bangles and bands, and can be customized according to your personal preference.
This Fitibt is waterproof and can be worn while swimming. It also automatically detects popular exercises, such as running and biking, and starts recording for you. Call and text notifications let you stay in touch while you're working out.
In terms of battery, the Flex 2 gets up to five days per charge. An LED display makes it easier to track your goals and monitor progress.
If you're comparing the similarly priced Flex 2 and Alta, you'll want to pick the Flex 2 if you're looking for a waterproof Fitbit that can be worn swimming.
-
20% Off Fitbit Charge 3Price: $119.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Connected GPS
- Multiple heart rate zones
- Over 15 exercise modes
- Doesn't have personalized on-screen coaching
- Brightness could be better
- Can't store music
Score 20 percent off the Fitbit Charge 3, the newest available fitness tracker from Fitbit.
The Fitbit Charge 3 builds on the most successful features found on previous versions, and includes many of the same ones. For example, you can use it to track your sleep patterns and stages. There's 24/7 heart rate monitoring for workouts, along with goal-based exercises to help you reach your personal goals.
This Fitbit is waterproof and can be worn swimming. It also stands out for its battery life, which is up to seven days. This is currently more than most Fitbit products offer.
Features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, real-time heart rate zones and accurate calories burned throughout the day make the Fibit better at keeping track of your personal health.
The Fitbit Charge 3 features a connected GPS, and can be used to make payments.
The Fitbit family continues to expand. You'll now find a broader variety of fitness trackers and related devices than ever before.
A greater selection obviously means more products to consider, but it can be downright confusing. Especially if you're trying to compare products that seem nearly identical. This list includes basic features of each model, along with a few similarities and differences between similar Fitbits to simplify your shopping experience.
We've brought you some of the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals of 2018, including several models that can be found at their lowest price of the year.
Check Out Today's Hottest Cyber Monday Fitness Deals Here.
