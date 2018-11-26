5 Best Cyber Monday Fitbit Deals on Amazon

The price of the Fitbit Alta HR has dropped by 47 percent, which brings it down to $79.95. This matches the lowest price we've seen all year, making it one of the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals currently available on Amazon.

The Fitbit Alta HR is a fitness tracker that includes built-in heart rate monitoring to help you more accurately reach your fitness goals. Sleep patterns and stages are automatically tracked, which can be especially useful for those with poor sleep habits.

Automatic exercise recognition ensures this Fitbit will automatically start to record your activity, whether it's using the elliptical, running, biking and more. As an all-day tracker, it also provides you with essentials such as distance, steps and calories burned each day.

Aside from heart rate tracking, there are a few other differences to note between the Alta HR and Alta. The Alta HR also provides your cardio fitness level and sleep stages. Both trackers provide smart notifications so you can stay in touch as you work out.