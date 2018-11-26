4 Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals on Amazon (2018)

This is the BEST Cyber Monday computer deal on Amazon, and the lowest it's ever been priced.

The VR-Ready desktop is leaps and bounds ahead of other gaming systems. It sports a Next Gen 8-core/16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7GHz processor (Max Boost Speed of 4.3GHz) and 16GB of Dual-Channel DDR4-2400 memory.

Stunning graphics are eye-catching with an 8GB GeForce GTX 1080 video card, while a 240GB solid-state drive plus a 3TB hard drive produces an ideal blend of speed and storage.

On top of $690 off, you'll also receive a gaming keyboard and mouse included!