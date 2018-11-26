4 Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals on Amazon (2018)

It seems like everyone has a laptop or tablet these days, but the desktop computer has definitely not gone out of style, especially for gaming. The power in these machines is incredible! While there aren’t many, you’ll be impressed with what you see: we only included the very best deals. Here are the best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals on Amazon this year.
SAVE $690 – AMAZING DEAL – CLX SET TGASETGXM8504WR VR-Ready Gaming PCPrice: $2,389.99Pros:
Cons:
- Tempered Glass Side Panel & RGB LED Lighting with Remote
- 1 Year Parts & Lifetime Labor Warranty plus lifetime tech support
- GREAT Cyber Monday deal
- Expensive, but worth it.
- You could probably build this yourself for less, but if you don't know how, this is a great option
- n/a
This is the BEST Cyber Monday computer deal on Amazon, and the lowest it's ever been priced.
The VR-Ready desktop is leaps and bounds ahead of other gaming systems. It sports a Next Gen 8-core/16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7GHz processor (Max Boost Speed of 4.3GHz) and 16GB of Dual-Channel DDR4-2400 memory.
Stunning graphics are eye-catching with an 8GB GeForce GTX 1080 video card, while a 240GB solid-state drive plus a 3TB hard drive produces an ideal blend of speed and storage.
On top of $690 off, you'll also receive a gaming keyboard and mouse included!
SAVE $250 – GREAT DEAL – iBUYPOWER Gaming PC Desktop Trace 9220Price: $1,549.00Pros:
Cons:
- 4.7 GHz Max Turbo
- Startup time is very fast since it loads from the 240 SSD rather than the 1TB HDD
- A great starter computer if you want to start tinkering with them
- Some people have problems logging in, but there is a fix
- Power supply should eventually be replaced with a better one
- Iffy WiFi. Keep in mind, only 7% of reviews are 1 star, so take these complaints with a grain of salt.
Play like the pros with this eSports ready gaming PC. Optimized to play games on Ultra settings at high resolutions, you will never have to lower your graphics settings again! With Intel's latest gen CPU stacked with NVIDIA's state-of-the-art ray tracing technology, this CPU renders cinematic-quality to gamers, graphic designers, and game developers.
BONUS! Get 2 games: “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” (Released October 2018 and valued at $59.99) and “Battlefield V” (Released November 20, 2018 and valued at $79.99) with purchase. That should keep you busy for a while.
SAVE $180 – Intel NUC 8 Enthusiast, a Mini PC with Windows 10Price: $1,474.75Pros:
Cons:
- Compact and able to fit in a backpack like a book
- SSD
- Unlocked 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8809G processor... FAST.
- It's pricey, but that's the nature of gaming computers. If you want no lag and high FPS, you're going to have to invest. (As a gamer... you won't regret it)
- No monitor; cpu only
- n/a
The best thing about a computer over a laptop? The SPEED and POWER these little machines carry, especially in a gaming computer! Enjoy an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8809G processor unlocked for performance tuning. Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics support Virtual Reality and high-resolution games.
16GB DDR4-2400 & 1TB Intel NVMe 760P SSD - all the storage you need for media, games, files and more.
What makes this an EVEN BETTER deal is the $400 of VR and other software available for redemption when you purchase this mini PC.
In my opinion, this mini computer is a steal for gamers looking to upgrade their setup, even without the Black Friday computer deal on Amazon this year.
SAVE $99 – CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR GXiVR8060A5 Gaming PCPrice: $749.99Pros:
Cons:
- Let's not downplay how cool this CPU looks.
- Upgrade friendly
- Cost effective
- Not as powerful as other gaming PCs, but half (or more than half) the price
- There are no negative reviews of this product.
- n/a
With a 1TB HDD AND 120GB SSD, you should never run out of storage space again. This cost-effective gaming computer comes with a gaming keyboard and 7 color gaming mouse, so all you need to supply is the monitor. Save $99 for Cyber Monday!
Here are some stats:
System: Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz 6-Core | Intel B360 Express Chipset | 8GB DDR4 | 120GB SSD | 1TB HDD | Genuine Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB Video Card
Connectivity: 6 x USB 3.1 | 2 x USB 2.0 | 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000 | 802.11AC PCI-e WiFi Adapter | Audio: 7.1 Channel
If you're in the market for a PRO gaming mouse to go with your new computer (I mean, look at this thing, it has 20 programmable buttons!), this one is a whopping 69% off and the most discounted computer item on sale at Amazon this Cyber Monday!
This $200 cult-favorite Logitech gaming headset with Dolby and DST Surround Sound is also 50% off, making it $99. Makes a great gift for any gamer - or just treat yourself!
Pssst... it's time to upgrade your monitor. Do it today, because these Cyber Monday deals won't last.
