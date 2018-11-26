5 Best Cyber Monday Headphones Deals on Amazon (2018)

There are some very snazzy headphones on sale this Cyber Monday, and you know you can always count on a good price with Amazon. Combined, they make some super deals, and some are priced the lowest they’ve ever been. Here are the best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals on Amazon.
|
|
|
|
|
-
SAVE 63% – GREAT DEAL – Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones + MORE MODELSPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful carrying case
- Reduces airplane roar to a whisper. Even crying babies.
- Discover subtle details in your music that you may have never noticed before. This was my favorite thing about my first pair.
- They are wired.
- These headphones need to be treated delicately
- "While they work, they work beautifully." Some people report broken devices after 12-16 months and call out planned obsolescence. Most people don't report issues.
Okay guys. I'm a Bose headphones girl. If I had a headphone jack, I would jump all over this deal ... even though I have a perfectly good set of headphones ... this one is SIXTY-THREE PERCENT OFF.
!!!
Amazon is advertising this as one of its best Cyber Monday deals, and it is. If you have a compatible device, these headphones are a steal at this price. Significant noise reduction and the deep, powerful sound you've come to love and expect from a Bose product.
Choose from Apple or Samsung/Android compatibility to control your music and calls from your headphones.
Psst... these are so cheap because there is a new version, which is also $50 off this Cyber Monday.
Want to go old-school? You can pick up a pair of superior quality-sound Bose earphones for only $49.99 today only.
Looking for true wireless Bose earbuds? Yes, they are on sale this Cyber Monday too. Bose is killing it with the deals this year. Choose from three cool colors.
Amazing sound quality, but don't want noise cancellation? Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones, $80 off.
Find more SAVE 63%-GREAT DEAL-Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones information and reviews here.
-
SAVE $100 – 50% OFF – Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Blue or BlackPrice: $98.00Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in microphone
- Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch
- Noise cancellation adjusts to your environment with One Push AINC
- May be uncomfortable on your head or may not "stick" to your head
- Noise cancellation is iffy, according to some. "Go with Bose"
- n/a
According to CamelCamelCamel, these headphones have never been priced lower. And now, once you add to cart, it's a WHOPPING $100 off from the $198 list price. At a price point of fifty-percent off, these Sony headphones are one of the best Cyber Monday headphones deals on Amazon and a fantastic gift to anyone in your life.
Find more SAVE $100 - Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones information and reviews here.
-
SAVE $30 – Jabra Elite Active 65t | Alexa Enabled | True Wireless | Sports Earbuds w/ Charging CasePrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 5 hours battery in earbuds, total 15 hours with charging case
- Customizable equalizer
- Voice command made simple. One-touch access to Alex, Siri, and Google now
- Some people, especially those with small ears, report pain after a few hours.
- Occasional random disconnects, according to some
- Microphone is subpar; use these for listening
This holiday season, Alexa keeps popping up where you may least expect her. In this case, it's right inside your ear. (Okay, that sounds creepy, but this is really cool. It's like you're on a secret mission with a person back at base answering questions and telling you what to do next.)
A sporty alternative to Apple AirPods, these earbuds are designed for an active lifestyle. Capable of hitting a 33 ft range, these earbuds last 5 hours on a single charge, and up to 15 hours with their charging case and boast an IP56 rating against sweat and dust.
Unlike other earbuds in this category, sound comes through both headphones, not just one.
And yes, it does come with an app. Select your voice assistant, personalize your music profile, modify how much nearby noise you want to hear, keep track of battery life and much more. The app is constantly evolving to release new features that further enhance your headphones.
Find more SAVE $30 - Jabra Elite Active True Wireless Earbuds information and reviews here.
-
20% OFF Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, 8 color optionsPrice: $239.00Pros:
Cons:
- Can be used with a cord if needed
- Apple product that works with Android devices. (WHAT?)
- Wirelessly sync these headphones with all your Apple devices and stay connected to multiple devices at once.
- Not noise cancelling, if that is a con for you.
- Don't use these to exercise with. Try earbuds for that.
- There are a few unlucky people who have received fakes or refurbished Beats. This is, unfortunately, the nature of Amazon and multiple sellers of the same item. If you find yourself in this situation, contact Amazon and they will assist you with a replacement.
Beats are some of the most sought-after headphones, and with good reason: the sound quality is unbeatable. (did you see what I did there?) Now, you can get these award-winning headphones for twenty-percent off, but today only.
40 hours of multi-day battery use give a one-two punch with Fast Fuel; five minutes of charging = 3 hours of playback. You can thank Apple's revolutionary W1 technology for that. The sleek design is foldable because we know your life is always moving.
Find more 20% OFF Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones information and reviews here.
We keep moving farther and farther away from wires. Now, wireless headphones are standard, and "true wireless" earbuds are what's hip. Any of these Cyber Monday headphones would make a birthday or holiday gift that's worthy of jealousy.
