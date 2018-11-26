9 Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals on Amazon

Our Review

A price drop of $50, or 38 percent, brings the Ninja Smart Screen Blender to just $79.99. This matches the lowest price we've seen this year. If you didn't jump on the deal during Black Friday, there's still time to enjoy big savings.

The Ninja Smart Screen Blender, which features a user-friendly touchscreen and a powerful 1,000-watt base. You can use this Ninja to whip up smoothies and frozen drinks, and even make ice cream. The large 72-ounce pitcher has enough space for your favorite drinks and snacks. The blades are designed to chop through ice with ease. While there are four automatic programs with pre-set recipes, you can also opt for manual mode.