5 Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals on Amazon

The Acer Aspire 1 is one of the best deals on entry-level laptops, especially when it is 20 percent off its normal price. This laptop is designed to be a bare-bones to browse the web, do some word processing, or run simple softwares. Certain limitations may frustrate power users but there are always clever ways around these.

For instance, this laptop only has 64 GB of internal memory, which isn't much to work with. However, you can use cloud storage to keep it to the necessities only on your hard drive. Additionally, this PC comes with Windows 10 S, which is designed for an app-only ecosystem that relies on web services to compete with Google's Chrome OS. As long as you know this going in, this should be easy to workaround. It should also save you a ton of money getting more horsepower than you need.