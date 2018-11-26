5 Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals on Amazon

Cyber Monday is the peak of holiday e-commerce for shoppers looking to score low prices on wish list tech items. Tech deals are the number one focus for Cyber Monday, so it is only natural that some of the biggest savings can be had across the best Cyber Monday laptop deals on Amazon. Read on below to browse our top picks but keep in mind that daily deals and lightning deals come and go faster than we can track them. If you want to peruse the latest deals, then head directly to the source and be prepared to act fast.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $747.67 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,169.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,369.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $749.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
20% Off Acer Aspire 1 A114-32-C1YA LaptopPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1080p 14-inch display
- 6.5-hour battery life
- Dual-core processor
- limited internal storage
- Limited OS setup
- Bulky
The Acer Aspire 1 is one of the best deals on entry-level laptops, especially when it is 20 percent off its normal price. This laptop is designed to be a bare-bones to browse the web, do some word processing, or run simple softwares. Certain limitations may frustrate power users but there are always clever ways around these.
For instance, this laptop only has 64 GB of internal memory, which isn't much to work with. However, you can use cloud storage to keep it to the necessities only on your hard drive. Additionally, this PC comes with Windows 10 S, which is designed for an app-only ecosystem that relies on web services to compete with Google's Chrome OS. As long as you know this going in, this should be easy to workaround. It should also save you a ton of money getting more horsepower than you need.
Find more 20% Off Acer Aspire 1 A114-32-C1YA Laptop information and reviews here.
-
$228 Off Acer Swift 3 LaptopPrice: $747.67Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nvidia GeForce MX150 mobile GPU
- 256 GB SSD for internal storage
- Fast processor
- So-so display
- Runs warm
- No ethernet port
Before you even consider the $228 discount, the Acer Swift 3 is already considered one of the best deals for a new midrange laptop with some light gaming capabilities. This laptop offers both solid performance and long battery life, lasting for up to 10 hours. It has an 8th gen Intel i5-8250U processor and a Nvidia GeForce MX150 mobile GPU for some light portable gaming.
It is just the right amount of performance for someone who wants to run some advanced programming and occasionally play a round of PUBG. The 265 GB SSD makes for snappy boot times and decent enough internal storage. The only category that this laptop falls short in is its display, which looks fine but had a bit of backlight bleed on darker screens.
Find more ??? Off Acer Swift 3 Laptop information and reviews here.
-
$200 Off Asus FX504 Gaming LaptopPrice: $799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU
- Backlit keyboard
- Powerful cooling system
- Poor battery life
- Bulky
- Noisy fans
Gaming laptops are where we start getting into the fun stuff. The Asus FX504 Gaming Laptop is a reasonable midrange option that can run the latest triple-A titles without breaking the bank. If you can snag one while they're still on sale for $200 off, then you're looking even better.
The laptop has an 8th gen Intel i7-8750H processor and a mobile GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. It has 256 GB of SSD storage for fast boot times and plenty of room to install the free games it comes with (Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Gears of War 4 and Age of Empires Definitive Edition).
It has a responsive backlit keyboard and a capable cooling system to keep this one comfortable on your lap. The battery life is practically non-existant but it takes a lot of power to light up a 15.6-inch display. As long as you don't need to run on battery for long periods, this is a great deal for a mobile PC gamer.
Find more $200 Off Asus FX504 Gaming Laptop information and reviews here.
-
$300 Off Google Pixelbook LaptopPrice: $1,169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and touchscreen
- Long battery life
- Energy-efficient processor
- Pen and keyboard sold separately
- Limited OS software support
- Limited internal storage
Google's Pixelbook series isn't exactly what you would expect from a conventional laptop despite the fact that is looks and performs about the same. The key difference between the two is that Google's computer products use the company's lightweight Chrome OS, which is a little more limited than your standard Windows laptop. Chrome OS is designed around being fast and simple while still being able to do most anything you need it to. You won't be able to install programs but you can install apps.
Better yet, you can use web-based applications like Google Docs to do word processing or OneDrive to manage files. The upside of this system is that this machine is able to dedicate more of its processing power towards the task at hand. Furthermore, you never have to deal with updates, antivirus, or long boot times. The Pixelbook is currently $300 off MSRP, making it an even more noteworthy value and a great option for a student on a budget.
Find more $300 Off Google Pixelbook Laptop information and reviews here.
-
48% Off Dell Latitude 7480 LaptopPrice: $1,369.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast 256GB SSD
- Powerful processor
- 13-hour battery life
- Bulky
- No longer upgradeable
- No GPU
If you are looking for a top of the line laptop, it doesn't get much better than the Dell Latitude 7480. This workhorse laptop packs a ton of power into a small package, making it ideal for someone who needs down to business performance and portability minus the bells and whistles.
This 14-inch laptop has a gorgeous display and a 13-hour battery, though longtime fans of the series will miss the ability to swap out this battery once it is worn down. Its 256 GB SSD offers zippy startup, and its 7th gen i7-7600U processor makes quick work of any task. The only thing this laptop doesn't have is a dedicated GPU for playing video games. If that's not an issue for you, then this laptop is one of the best deals of the shopping season.
Find more 48% Off Dell Latitude 7480 Laptop information and reviews here.
-
$150 Off Acer Spin 5 2-in-1 Convertible LaptopPrice: $749.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Convertible touchscreen form
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU
- 1 TB HDD Storage
- Slow boot time
- Bulky
- Janky fingerprint reader
The Acer Spin is a peculiar laptop that offers both 2-in-1 convertible form factor and high-performance specs that support gaming and graphically intensive software. Normally, you'd have to pay a hefty sum to get a laptop that both has a dedicated GPU and fold-back touchscreen but for a limited time today, you can get one for $150 cheaper.
This PC is a little bulky but still easily portable in a backpack. It has an 8th gen Intel i7-8550U processor and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU that can handle most modern games. It has a whole terabyte of internal storage, which won't load particularly fast but will make for plenty of bulk storage when you need it.
Find more ??? Off Acer Spin 5 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop information and reviews here.
See Also
5 Best Black Friday Laptop Deals on Amazon
6 Best Cyber Monday TV Deals on Amazon
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook