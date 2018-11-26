5 Best Cyber Monday Printer Deals on Amazon

This conveniently sized printer is basically a smaller version of the larger Canon All-In-One printer on this list. It delivers beautiful high-quality photos and detailed documents, but fits just about anywhere.

Print from your phone, tablet, laptop, or any other device using USB or Bluetooth. You can also scan directly from your devices using the Canon PRINT app.

This printer is a great choice for a dorm room, studio apartment, or other small space. Plus, at 60 percent off it's a steal!