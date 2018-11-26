5 Best Cyber Monday Printer Deals on Amazon

These are the best Cyber Monday printer deals on Amazon, so you can stop using that printer from the 90s that jams every other time you try to use it. Print work documents, Instagram photos, and more with these great deals!
-
60% off Canon Small All-In-One PrinterPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-quality photos and documents
- Easy to set up and use
- Space efficient
- Affordable
- Some prefer a larger printer
- Some paper jams
- Louder than some printers
This conveniently sized printer is basically a smaller version of the larger Canon All-In-One printer on this list. It delivers beautiful high-quality photos and detailed documents, but fits just about anywhere.
Print from your phone, tablet, laptop, or any other device using USB or Bluetooth. You can also scan directly from your devices using the Canon PRINT app.
This printer is a great choice for a dorm room, studio apartment, or other small space. Plus, at 60 percent off it's a steal!
Find more 60% off Canon Small All-In-One Printer information and reviews here.
-
53% off Canon PIXMA TS6220 Wireless All in One Photo PrinterPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-quality beautiful prints
- Easy to set up and use
- Slim design
- Must buy Canon refill cartridges
- More expensive than some brands
- Some users had issues connecting
Save $80 (53%) on this all-in-one printer from Canon. The photo brand makes some of the best printers in the business, and this one is no exception.
The five-color individual ink system works to deliver beautiful images that never compromise on color or quality. Plus, it's extremely simple to use. All you have to do is connect your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or home computer and voila! Printing made easy. You can print from numerous devices using Bluetooth, so you don't have to deal with annoying cords. Of course, if you prefer a physical connection you can connect using USB.
The printer is slim, fitting easily on your desk or anywhere in your home. It also has a compatible app that helps you create greeting cards and more. Print your own holiday cards and save! It comes in black and white.
Find more 53% off Canon All in One Photo Printer information and reviews here.
-
55% off Fujifilm Instax Smartphone PrinterPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-quailty photos
- Easy to use with SHARE app
- Affordable
- Great gift idea
- Only prints photos
- Not as high-quality as some printers
- Does not come with extra ink
If you mainly want a printer to print your Instagram or smartphone photos, go with this Fujifilm Instax printer, which is 55 percent off today–a savings of $110.
Simply use the SHARE app to send photos from your smartphone to the printer, and get high-resolution, detailed images printed instantly. A new laser exposure system means your photos print in as little as 10 seconds. You can adjust the brightness of the photos on the printer before printing, if you think they need to be lightened or darkened a bit.
The printer charges with a USB port and comes in silver and gold. This is a great gift for the photo lover on your list!
Find more 55% off Fujifilm Instax Smartphone Printer information and reviews here.
-
20% off Brother Inkjet PrinterPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One year of ink already installed
- Holds 250 pages at a time
- Page guage system
- Not as high-quality as some brands
- Paper jams sometimes
- Some issues printing from the cloud
Save $50 on this new printer from Brother. The Brother MFCJ5845DW INKvestment Tank color inkjet all-in-one printer provides up to one year of ink, a huge money saver on its own thanks to its INKvestment tank system that holds more.
It has a 250 page capacity, so you won't need ro refill paper very often either. Print and scan from the cloud, making it easy to use without the hassle of cords. A page guage helps you see which colors of ink are running low, so you can print big projects with confidence.
If you work from home and use your printer often, this might be the best choice for you. The printer is also available with up to two years of ink.
Find more Save 20% on Brother Inkjet Printer information and reviews here.
-
27% off Epson Expression EcoTank Wireless 5-Color All-in-One Supertank PrinterPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two years of ink included in printer
- Refill cartridges are 80% cheaper than others
- Easy to use
- Expensive
- Larger than some
- Takes longer to set up initially than some
This five-color printer is exceptional quality, adding to its pricetag. However, now you can save 27 percent, or about $150, making it a great time to buy if this has been on your list for awhile.
It comes with enough ink to print for two years, or about 14,000 documents in black and white and 9,000 in color. The five-color system ensures your prints will look true to color. Epson estimates you'll save about 80 percent on ink with its low-cost replacement bottles (after your two years of included supply runs out).
Dedicated photo paper and document paper trays mean you won't have to be switching bank and forth. Print easily from USB or a memory card, or by connecting your phone, laptop, or other device to WiFi. A large, easy to read LCD screen makes setup and use easy.
This printer is pricier than some, but you'll save on ink over time and have a high-quality product with few printing issues.
Find more 27% off Epson Expression EcoTank All-in-One Printer information and reviews here.
See More Cyber Monday Printer Deals Here
When looking for the best Cyber Monday printer deals on Amazon, take into consideration what you use your printer for and how often. Do you use it mainly for documents or photos? Do you need only black and white ink, or do you rely on color for photo printing? If you print very often, you should look for a printer like the Epson or Brothers on this list that comes with extra ink included. If you only use it for photos, maybe the Fujifilm is the better option. The Canon all-in-one is a great overall option, and its smaller size is perfect for dorms or small offices.
