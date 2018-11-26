5 Best Cyber Monday Robot Deals on Amazon (2018)

Today’s robots are smarter and more versatile than ever before. From vacuums to toys, here are the best Cyber Monday deals on robotics.
$40 Off Anki Cozmo
If you didn't get to take advantage of this deal on Black Friday, there's still time to act. Anki Cozmo is currently available for $40 off.
Cozmo is an education robot toy designed to help kids who want to learn coding. Highlights include a beginner-oriented interface and the ability to play games with the robot for a more interactive learning experience. Anki Cozmo is compatible with iOS and Android devices.
60% Off R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid
For those who missed it, you can still take advantage of 60 percent off this app-enabled droid by Sphero, which was also available on Black Friday.
The droid is a must for any Star Wars fan, especially with its holographic simulation technology that makes you feel as though you're right there in the galaxy or exploring ship interiors. The accompanying app can be used to program the bot and take part in various STEM activities.
$75 Off Anki Vector Home Robot
Anki Vector is available for $75 off, which means there's still time to save if you didn't take advantage of this deal on Black Friday.
If your idea of a home robot is a monotonous machine that simply reacts to your commands, you'll be pleasantly surprised by Anki Vector. This personable home robot learns to recognize people and comes with his own personality, which makes him feel more like a family member than a stranger in your home. Aside from answering your questions, Anki Vector is available to assist in various ways, such as taking pictures on commands and giving you the latest weather forecast.
You'll need an iOS or Android device to operate this robot.
25% Off Wonder Workshop Dash
Score 25 percent off this Wonder Workshop robot coding toy for kids. Dash features several STEM apps with programming. Challenge Cards are included to help kids learn code and much more. Dash also responds to an array of voice commands. Kids get to give Dash life-like movements a shot by using their own coding techniques to make him move.
30% Off Zoomer Playful Pup
Take 30 percent off the Zoomer Playful Pup with this Cyber Monday deal on Amazon.
Zoomer is an interactive dog that dogs just about everything you would expect from a real dog, including an occasional woof. Kids can give Zoomer belly rubs and use voice commands to teach the dog tricks, basic obedience commands and more. A charging cable is included for the dog, which is best suited for kids who are at least five years old.