5 Best Cyber Monday Robot Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

Anki Vector is available for $75 off, which means there's still time to save if you didn't take advantage of this deal on Black Friday.

If your idea of a home robot is a monotonous machine that simply reacts to your commands, you'll be pleasantly surprised by Anki Vector. This personable home robot learns to recognize people and comes with his own personality, which makes him feel more like a family member than a stranger in your home. Aside from answering your questions, Anki Vector is available to assist in various ways, such as taking pictures on commands and giving you the latest weather forecast.

You'll need an iOS or Android device to operate this robot.