5 Best Cyber Monday Smartphone Deals on Amazon (2018)

A new smartphone is one of the top wishlist items every year for Christmas. That’s why as of lately, it has become the norm for manufacturers to aggressively discount phones less than a year old. If you browse through the best Cyber Monday smartphone deals on Amazon, you’ll see popular phone models that came out as recently as March. Read on below to browse our favorite picks.
$200 Off Samsung Galaxy S9 Smartphone
The Galaxy S9 is Samsung's 2018 flagship phone, which has made their new gorgeous low-bezel infinity display and IP68 water and dust resistance rating the norm. It runs the snappy Android Nougat OS, which has several features revolving around multi-tasking. It's large Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display can easily display two apps side by side. It also has powerful front and back cameras. Most noteworthy is its ability to take super low-light photos and 690 fps slow motion videos. For a limited time, this phone is available at a discount of $200 of its MSRP, making it one of the best Cyber Monday phone deals in a long while.
$350 Off LG V35 ThinQ with Alexa Hands-Free
LG isn't exactly the biggest name in smartphones but last year's V35 ThinQ is competitive with other top smartphone brands at a value price. Currently, you can pick up this 2018 phone for even cheaper as an Amazon Prime Member exclusive. At $350 off, this is an easy pick for someone looking to upgrade on the cheap.
This phone has a 6-inch QHD+ OLED display and a Snapdragon 845 processor, same as the latest models from Samsung and Apple. It also has the Alexa voice service built in so it can be used as a hub for other smart devices. Its AI-assisted camera app and facial recognition system make this a smartphone that truly proves its IQ.
$150 Off Honor View10 GSM Smartphone
The Honor View10 phone from Huawei had a rocky launch due to several delays in its release but now that it's been out for half a year, it has proven to be the awesome value smartphone that it was promised to be. It is competitively priced at its MSRP, and even more tempting with a 30 percent discount for Cyber Monday. The reason you would pick this phone over the others is the sheer value of its components. It has a massive internal battery, comes standard with 128 GB of internal storage, and a high-end processor. Its camera is decent though not a major selling point. The phone seems to fall a little short in its display, which despite being a 5.99-inch bezel-less design, is not particularly impressive. Again, for the price, this is still a phenomenal value.
$100 Off Sony Xperia XZ1 Smartphone
Sony's Xperia XZ1 is a reasonably-priced smartphone that can be purchased at an additional 20 percent off in a number of different colors. This phone runs Android O, the latest OS in its line. It is supported by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and it curiously has a dual SIM card slot. Its 5.2-inch 1080p Full HD HDR Triluminous display isn't as nice the competition. But as Sony is a camera manufacturer, the photos the XZ1 takes are definitely competitive. This phone is capable of taking 960 fps slow-motion video and its high-quality camera can both 3D scan objects and use a predictive capture setting to get even the most split-second shot.
40% Off Asus Zen Fone 3 Smartphone
The Asus Zen Fone 3 is a value-conscious phone that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, instead opting for a less accessory-driven design. At 40 percent off, the sale price lands under $200, which means you get a ton of features for a surprisingly low price. It has a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display that looks pretty good and some decent front and rear cameras for its price. They handle low light surprisingly well but the pictures just don't look that great. The processor is snappy enough to play games and the 32 GB of internal memory is pretty solid as well. This phone isn't perfect but it has focused on giving you the most it can for the price, and on that front, it succeeds to a point where even a mobile power-user would be satisfied with this budget pick.