5 Best Cyber Monday Smartphone Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

LG isn't exactly the biggest name in smartphones but last year's V35 ThinQ is competitive with other top smartphone brands at a value price. Currently, you can pick up this 2018 phone for even cheaper as an Amazon Prime Member exclusive. At $350 off, this is an easy pick for someone looking to upgrade on the cheap.

This phone has a 6-inch QHD+ OLED display and a Snapdragon 845 processor, same as the latest models from Samsung and Apple. It also has the Alexa voice service built in so it can be used as a hub for other smart devices. Its AI-assisted camera app and facial recognition system make this a smartphone that truly proves its IQ.