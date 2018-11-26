5 Best Cyber Monday Smartwatch Deals on Amazon (2018)

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a student, a busy mother, or a business owner, a smartwatch is a worthwhile investment. If you’re stuck on a gift for someone on your list, a smartwatch is an easy choice that everyone will love, especially as they focus on getting healthy in the new year. These watches aren’t all about fitness tracking though, they’re also great for staying connected on the go, listening to music, and more. Shop our top Cyber Monday picks below.
Save 20 Percent on Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch, Black/Gray
Save $50 this Cyber Monday on this awesome running watch, with GPS tracking. It uses wrist-based heart rate and receives audio prompts from any connected smartphone. The battery life lasts up to nine days and up to 11 hours with GPS running.
Save $150 on Garmin Fenix 5 Plus, Premium Multisport GPS Smartwatch
This is the smartwatch for avid runners, bikers, and hikers. Not only can you store 500 songs on your watch, and connect with Bluetooth headphones, but you can also use your watch for 10 days without charging. The data is accurate, it's comfortable to wear at all times, and you can access your music and apps without having your phone with you, unlike the apple watch.
Save 39 Percent on Amazfit Bip Smartwatch
If you're looking for a smartwatch under $100, this is an awesome option currently on sale for $60. It hosts many of the same features as more expensive watches such as heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and quality of sleep. You can also receive one-way notifications for emails, SMS messages, and incoming phone calls as well as links to your favorite apps.
Save $80 on Apple Watch Series 3 – Space Gray Aluminium Case
Apple products rarely go on sale, which is even more of a reason to take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal. This watch is for everyone - from fitness enthusiasts to busy moms to businessmen. The watch can run all of your favorite apps, send texts, accept calls, track steps and also comes with GPS, an optical heart sensor, and is swim proof.
Save 25 Percent on the Fitbit Versa
This smartwatch is easy to set up and provides most of what an Apple Watch can, but at a lower price point. This has a great battery life, and similar to other Fitbit products, it is great for fitness enthusiasts who want to track every step. It also monitors heart rate and sleep patterns. It has 15+ exercise modes and unlike the Apple Watch, you can store music directly on the watch.