6 Best Cyber Monday TV Deals on Amazon

As if shopping online wasn’t already the most convenient option, Cyber Monday further encourages consumers to browse holiday deals online, especially if they are looking for electronics. This year we hand-picked the best Cyber Monday TV deals on Amazon, which represent some of the steepest discounts of the season. If you’ve done your homework and have an idea of what you are looking for, you can snag some amazing deals.
-
$400 Off Sony XBR65X900F 65-Inch 4K UHD TVPrice: $1,598.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High contrast ratio
- Low motion blur
- Great HDR
- Limited viewing angles
- Low fps content stutters somewhat
- Unintuitive interface
The X900F is a high-performing midrange 4K TV set whose best qualities emerge when displaying low light scenes or playing in a dark room. As should be expected of Sony TVs, the contrast ratio is a step above the competition, displaying deep and rich blacks. Its HDR mode actually looks great too, providing an even wider range of brightness with brilliant highlights. Colors look rich and the picture looks detailed as well. The TV handles motion exceptionally well. In fact, the TV has such a great refresh rate that low fps content can sometimes look like it is stuttering. But as long as you are watching newer content like the 4K streaming options you find on the TV's built-in smart features, then you will have no complaints about this awesome TV set.
-
42% Off TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD TVPrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low motion blur
- Solid contrast
- Low input lag
- Limited viewing angle
- Low maximum brightness
- So-so build quality
The quality of TCL's 4K TVs far exceeds that of the competition in their price range. The disparity only becomes more ridiculous when you take 42 percent off the price of their flagship 55-inch TV. At only $350, you will struggle to find the better bang for your buck, especially considering the TV's solid contrast for the price and low input lag.
-
$700 Off Samsung U8500 Curved 65-Inch 4K UHD TVPrice: $1,097.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Curved screen improves viewing angle
- Low motion blur
- Bright backlighting
- Color degrades when viewing at an angle
- HDR settings could be better
- So-so internal speakers
The curved screen of the Samsung U8500 TV may be a bit of a gimmick but it is still a fantastic 4K TV set with a bright and lifelike picture. It normally sits above the average cost of a midrange 4K TV but it is currently discounted by 39 percent, which puts it up against a whole different weight class.
In that context, the U8500 shines, as it has a bright and responsive screen that handles motion well. It has a low input lag too, making it great for gaming. And yes, the curved screen does improve the viewing angle considerably, even though the colors don't look the best when you are at an extreme angle. The HDR feature isn't very good either, but that is to be expected of TVs in this price range.
-
$500 Off LG SK8000PUA 55-Inch 4K UHD TVPrice: $696.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Semi-gloss finish diffuses glare
- Accurate colors
- Low input lag
- Light blacks
- Low maximum brightness
- So-so internal speakers
The LG UK7700 has always been a solid deal on a 4K UHD TV made all the more tempting by a selection of smart features that integrate into a smart home setup. Currently, you can take $650 off the price of this TV for an extra nice Cyber Monday deal.
This TV has a phenomenal picture with vivid colors and a wide IPS viewing angle. Its contrast looks decent but the blacks are somewhat on the lighter side. The HDR setting doesn't necessarily help. Its quad-core processor handles motion smoothly and input lag is low. If you do have smart home utilities set up in your house, you can control them with LG's ThinQ AI software built right into the TV.
-
$100 Off Toshiba 50LF 50-inch 4K UHD TVPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Alexa and streaming services built-in
- Uniform colors
- High max brightness
- Limited viewing angle
- Mediocre HDR
- Many services require an Amazon account
Toshiba's 50LF 4K TV is a fantastic entry point into Ultra HD content, offering sets as inexpensive as $200. That, however, would be for the 32-inch screen version. Just keep in mind that 4K content has diminishing returns based on how small a screen is, so instead follow this guide on what size TV fits your room. If that comes out to under 40 inches, don't get a 4K TV. If it comes out to over that, consider this TV for a truly budget option.
The screen has uniform colors and fairly crisp 4K quality. It handles motion well enough but it doesn't have a very wide viewing angle. The picture is overall solid for the price and the added smart TV features is the icing on the cake. The remote control can be used to invoke the Alexa voice assistant to switch to your favorite streaming programs or activate other smart home utilities. The best part is that it is an additional $100 off its already low price.
-
24% Off Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch Full HD TVPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in Alexa and streaming services
- Accurate colors
- Minimal motion blur
- Not 4K
- No HDR
- Limited viewing angle
Even though Best Buy's generic Insignia brand TVs don't have 4K quality, their 1080p picture still looks pretty decent. The price tag looks even better at under $200 after a Cyber Monday discount. The picture is clear and the motion is smooth but the lower pixel count means less definition to the picture. This set would work great as a secondary TV in a home, especially because of its built-in Smart TV features. The Alexa voice assistant compatibility is a nice added touch, especially if you have smart home devices you could potentially control with it.
