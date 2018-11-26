6 Best Cyber Monday TV Deals on Amazon

The curved screen of the Samsung U8500 TV may be a bit of a gimmick but it is still a fantastic 4K TV set with a bright and lifelike picture. It normally sits above the average cost of a midrange 4K TV but it is currently discounted by 39 percent, which puts it up against a whole different weight class.

In that context, the U8500 shines, as it has a bright and responsive screen that handles motion well. It has a low input lag too, making it great for gaming. And yes, the curved screen does improve the viewing angle considerably, even though the colors don't look the best when you are at an extreme angle. The HDR feature isn't very good either, but that is to be expected of TVs in this price range.