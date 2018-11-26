5 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Score $153 off the Shark Rotator TruePet (NV752) Upright Vacuum with this Cyber Monday vacuum deal. A similar model is available for a lower price, but it comes without the under cabinet wand.

This upright vacuum cleaner features the same lift-away canister found on many other Shark vacuums. When necessary, you can quickly and easily remove the canister for more thorough cleaning in places that you wouldn't be able to reach otherwise.

Anyone with pets and/or allergies will appreciate the HEPA filter and anti-allergen seal. Together, the duo traps nearly all allergens as well as the smallest particles. The result is cleaner and fresher air circulation throughout your home. Pet owners will particularly like the pet multi-tool, which directs power for maximum pet hair pickup where it's needed most.

The controls are within reach via your fingertips, which makes vacuuming simpler than ever. You can also simply switch from carpet to hard floor modes as you go.