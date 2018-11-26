5 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Vacuums aren’t cheap, which is why you’ll want to take advantage of these best Cyber Monday vacuum deals on Amazon. Scroll down to see some of the biggest savings and price drops of the year on a variety of vacuums.
Cons:
- Pet multi-tool
- Controls within reach of fingertips
- Easily to switch between carpet and hard floor modes
- Filter can quickly get dusty
- A bit heavy
- Lacks tangle-free brushes
Score $153 off the Shark Rotator TruePet (NV752) Upright Vacuum with this Cyber Monday vacuum deal. A similar model is available for a lower price, but it comes without the under cabinet wand.
This upright vacuum cleaner features the same lift-away canister found on many other Shark vacuums. When necessary, you can quickly and easily remove the canister for more thorough cleaning in places that you wouldn't be able to reach otherwise.
Anyone with pets and/or allergies will appreciate the HEPA filter and anti-allergen seal. Together, the duo traps nearly all allergens as well as the smallest particles. The result is cleaner and fresher air circulation throughout your home. Pet owners will particularly like the pet multi-tool, which directs power for maximum pet hair pickup where it's needed most.
The controls are within reach via your fingertips, which makes vacuuming simpler than ever. You can also simply switch from carpet to hard floor modes as you go.
Find more Shark Rotator TruePet (NV752) Upright Vacuum information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Works with compatible Alexa devices
- Can clean up to medium-pile carpets
- High-performance filter
- App could be better
- Not recommended for thick carpets
- Lacks 5GHz network connectivity
Score $100 off the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C with this Cyber Monday vacuum deal.
The robot vacuum is newly introduced, and builds on the same standout features found on previous models.
For starters, the 15C features WiFi connectivity and increased suction power to 1300Pa. The result is more direct cleanings, and increased suction power all around. Suction power is automatically increased within a few seconds after the vacuum starts up, which in turn boosts and maximizes performance.
Its slender design allows this robot vacuum to slide smoothly under furniture and obstacles, even ones that are lower to the ground. Current owners also appreciate the vacuum's quiet operation, even when it's on maximum boost power.
A remote control is included, but you may prefer to use your voice, as the vacuum works with Alexa devices. The battery provides up to 100 minutes of run time per cleaning session.
Find more eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Allergen seal system
- Tangle-free brush roll
- 12-inch wide cleaning path
- No automatic cord rewind
- Doesn't automatically adjust for different floor heights and surfaces
- Some find it a bit cumbersome to maneuver
The price of the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Upright Vacuum (1650A) has dropped to $149.99. This matches the lowest price point we've seen all year. If you didn't get to take advantage of this Cyber Monday vacuum deal on Black Friday, there's still time to score this pet-oriented vacuum for a great price.
The Pet Hair Erase features a TurboEraser tool that's specifically designed to lift up hair that' embedded into upholstery and carpets. There's also a crevice tool with LED lighting, so you can successfully remove even the most stubborn bits while having plenty of light to see what you're doing. A tangle-free brush means you won't have to spend precious time unravelling messes.
Allergy sufferers will appreciate the allergy seal, which helps trap pet dander, dust and dirt so that it's not introduced back into the air as you vacuum. The result is fresher air circulating around your home.
This vacuum features a 12-inch wide cleaning path and an 8-foot hose to reach up into tough spaces.
Find more Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Upright Vacuum (1650A) information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Wind-assisted pickup
- Quick-release hose
- Lightweight
- Not very quiet
- Canister can be tough to empty
- Cleaning wand could be longer
Score $100, or 50 percent, off the Hoover WindTunnel Air (UH70400) upright vacuum cleaner with this Cyber Monday vacuum deal.
A powerful 1200-watt motor provides plenty of suction power for getting up bits of dust and debris, even those stubborn bits that are embedded in carpets, rugs and other surfaces. Multi-floor cleaning functionality allows the vacuum to seamlessly transition from hard floors to carpets.
Some upright vacuum cleaners have short power cords, which can get in the way of a thorough cleaning job. This Hoover vacuum has a long 30-foot power cord, so you can easily vacuum larger spaces.
A quick release hose lets you conveniently remove the hose to get into crevices and higher spaces where dirt, dust and debris likes to hide. At just 12 pounds, it's pretty easy to move this Hoover vacuum around the house.
Find more Hoover Upright Vacuum Cleaners information and reviews here.
Vacuums aren't always the most exciting product to shop for on Cyber Monday, but you can find great deals and discounts on some of the most popular models. These best Cyber Monday vacuum deals include upright and robot vacuum cleaners, many of which are on sale for $100 or more off the normal price.
In some cases, the prices listed here are some of, if not the absolute lowest, of the year. A few deals have carried over from Black Friday, meaning there's still time to jump on that vacuum you've had your eye on.
We've rounded up this year's best Cyber Monday vacuum deals on Amazon, so all you need to do is pick your favorite vacuum and checkout. Some vacuums may have an additional discount that's applied when you make your purchase.
Check Out The Hottest Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals Here.
