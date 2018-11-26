5 Best Cyber Monday Week Camera Deals on Amazon (Updated!)

Did you miss out on Amazon’s incredible Black Friday camera deals? Don’t worry! Not only are they still active, but you also have a second chance to snag some of the best Cyber Monday Week camera deals on Amazon. We found the very best deals: here they are.
Scroll to the bottom for ALL the Cyber Monday Week deals on Amazon from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Olympus, and Polaroid!
Check Out Today’s Hottest Cyber Monday Week Photography Deals Here.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,396.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,699.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $497.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
$603 off – GREAT DEAL – Nikon D750 FX-format Digital SLR Camera BodyPrice: $1,396.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shoot up to 6.5 fps at full resolution
- Capable of shooting super fast and super low light subjects with clarity. Small but powerful.
- Professional video capabilities with lots of optional add-ons
- If you don't own any full-frame lenses and photography is just a hobby, check out the less expensive D600 instead.
- No screen protector
- Expensive but worth it
This full-frame high-end camera base is what dreams are made of: a serious tool for serious shooters. Enjoy a compact, lightweight and slim unibody (monocoque) body design with a beautiful tilting Vari-angle LCD display.
One thing that makes the Nikon D750 stand out is its pro video capabilities. Simultaneously record uncompressed and compressed video. Manually control ISO, shutter speed and aperture while recording— you can even use Power Aperture control for smooth iris transitions and Auto ISO that allows smooth exposure transitions.
Its newly designed 24.3MP FX-format CMOS image sensor is paired with EXPEED 4 image processing for fast frame rates, low noise, wide ISO range of 100 to 12,800 (expandable up to ISO 51,200), and autofocus performance down to -3EV -- a Nikon first in this beast of a machine.
Find more $603 off-GREAT DEAL-Nikon D750 FX-format Camera Body information and reviews here.
-
SAVE $700 ON USM or IS STM – GREAT DEAL – Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with EF 24-105mm USM OR IS STM Lens – WiFi EnabledPrice: $1,699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- If you own the 6D already, consensus say it's worth the upgrade
- Wide area, 45 point all cross-type AF system
- Continuous shooting up to 6.5 FPS
- Canon Rebel series lenses won't work here - they are EF-S lenses, and do not work on full frame cameras like this one.
- Low light & dynamic range performance isn't the best Canon's ever released
- Only one memory card slot
You may notice the Mark IV on here for a higher (yet still discounted) price point. This is the Mark II, and it's still definitely a force to be reckoned with.
There are two different options here: the Mark II with the IS STM lens kit, and the Mark II with the USM lens kit.
What does that mean?
USM is fast, STM is smooth. USM is a Canon L Lens, and the IS STM is not. The L line is Canon's professional line of lenses. You can read more about L lenses and how they affect your photography here. TL;DR: Once you catch the "L" disease, there's no going back. It's incurable. You will want to upgrade your entire collection to L lenses and you will be happy doing it because the photo quality is really. that. good.
Find more SAVE $700 ON USM or IS STM- Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR information and reviews here.
-
47% OFF – Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit [EOS Rebel T6] with EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm Zoom Lenses – BlackPrice: $449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Scene Intelligent Auto mode actually takes great pics, so even if you don't know what you're doing, your photos will still be pretty solid
- Has different modes like sport, low light, macro, landscape, portrait, night mode and more
- Wireless connectivity
- Some people find it too complicated, but 90% of reviews are 4 or 5 star, so most people are happy.
- EF 75-300mm lens isn't that great, honestly. It zooms in very far but the photo quality isn't the best. I would suggest investing in a better lens.
- Memory card not included
I actually received this camera as a gift from my dad last year -- and it's been one of my favorite gifts ever! I love taking pictures, and I love the better quality photos and easy transfer to phone or computer over WiFi.
After a year of use, I can say this is a fantastic digital camera at this price point: by far one of the best Cyber Monday camera deals on Amazon.
You'll get two lenses with your purchase, and they are great for everyday use. You may want to upgrade your lenses for specific circumstances, like landscape, wedding ($200 off for Cyber Monday!) or portrait photography. For portraits, I suggest this Canon EF 55mm f/1.8 lens for blurry backgrounds and subjects that pop. It's not part of the Cyber Monday sale, but at $125, it doesn't need a sale. It's worth every penny.
Overall, I think this is the best camera you can buy for beginners or social media gurus, because of its ease-of-use, low price point, and easy transfer to social media.
Out of all brands, Canon is hosting the best Cyber Monday deals this year, and there are A LOT of them. Check them all out here.
Find more $350 OFF - Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit EOS Rebel T6 information and reviews here.
-
$500 OFF – Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame Digital SLR Camera BodyPrice: $2,799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Take acceptable images up to ISO 16000
- 30MP sensor shows a lot of detail
- Fast focus speed
- No built in flash; however, at this price point, you should not be using a built-in flash anyway.
- No tilt-screen, but that also makes it more durable.
- No EVF
You may have heard that the camera body doesn't matter -- it's the lens you need to be concerned about.
That may be somewhat true for amateurs, but if you're a pro, this camera base is going to be your new best friend.
Let me throw some stats at you:
30.4 MP full-frame CMOS sensor for versatile shooting
61-point AF system with 41 cross-points for expanded vertical coverage (!!!)
Up to 7.0 frames per second continuous shooting speed
ISO range 100-32000 with 50-102400 expansion
4K video recording at 30p or 24p and in-camera still frame grab of 8.8MP images
Multi-shot noise reduction
Built-in GPS
And of course, it's a touchscreen.
Wedding photographers, wildlife seekers, landscape artists, concert photographers - all will love this camera. DR (Dynamic Range) has been greatly improved compared to previous models.
While you're spoiling yourself with a new camera, you might as well splurge for this Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Standard Zoom Lens for $300 OFF this Cyber Monday sale.
Find more $500 OFF- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame Camera Body information and reviews here.
-
SAVE $302 – Panasonic LUMIX G7 4K Mirrorless Camera, with 14-42mm MEGA O.I.S. Lens, 16MP TouchscreenPrice: $497.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast auto focus
- Ability to use 3rd party lenses (Canon, Nikon, etc) with use of adaptor
- Incredible 4K video quality
- 3x optical zoom, but there are interchangable lenses
- No weather sealing. If you want this, try the GH4, but it's more expensive.
- Built-in flash isn't great.
Save over $300 on this Cyber Monday camera deal on Amazon! Do you want DSLR quality without carrying around a bulky DLSR? Built on the next generation interchangeable lens camera standard (Micro Four Thirds) and pioneered by Panasonic, the LUMIX G7 is your camera. Fast and precise auto-tracking follows subjects and keeps them in focus.
This digital camera is ultra compact with 24 interchangeable lenses.
One of the coolest things about this camera is the 4K Photo Function. Never miss the perfect moment with 4K ultra video technology: pause and extract the perfect photo moment in time as a high-resolution photo -- up to 8 MP.
Weighing in at under a pound, this is also a great option for photographers who want a super portable option on the go. For this price point, it's hard to find a better camera.
Want to take a peek at the G7's big brother? If you're in the market for a durable and portable camera that will stand up to all of your adventures and shoots, the GH4 is also on sale this Cyber Monday for $200 off.
Find more SAVE $302 - Panasonic LUMIX G7 4K Mirrorless Camera information and reviews here.
See More Cyber Monday Week Photography Deals Here.
Shop Cyber Monday camera deals by brand:
Canon Lenses & Cameras
Panasonic Lenses & Cameras
Nikon Lenses & Cameras
Olympus Lenses & Cameras
Sony Lenses & Cameras
Original Polaroid Cameras
SAVE $600: Canon Digital SLR Camera Body [EOS 80D] and EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 Image Stabilization USM Lens
SAVE 33%: Canon EOS M6 (Black) Camera EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit
SAVE $580: Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera Kit EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit
READ MORE:
Best Cyber Monday Week Gaming PC Deals on Amazon (2018)
5 Best Cyber Monday Week Headphones Deals on Amazon (2018)
Best Black Friday Weekend Camera Deals on Amazon 2018
61 Best Christmas Gifts for Tweens (2018)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook