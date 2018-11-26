5 Best Cyber Monday Week Headphones Deals on Amazon 2018

Aren't these snazzy? On top of the stunning design, the MH40 is perfectly tuned for a rich, warm sound. Capturing every detail of well-recorded music, this over-ear headset enhances any musical genre. When you think of these headphones, think luxury. Think fashion.

Only the best opulent materials and high-performance Neodymium drivers are used in Master & Dynamic headphones. Aluminum, stainless steel, cowhide and lambskin leathers are engineered to last.

It's the little details in the MH40 that single it out. Oxygen-free copper cables are designed for pure sound and reduced noise while dual audio jacks are a novel built-in concept for shared listening.

As one reviewer said: "Not just a pretty face. Great sounding, too."

Another said: "A work of art."

We say: You definitely need to buy these headphones... and quick! The fifty-percent off deal won't last long.