10 Best Galaxy S7 Edge Cases: Your Ultimate List

Samsung’s “Edge” line of phones has included the S6 Edge and S6 Edge+. These phones have a curved display, and have used that extra screen area to provide various added features. The latest addition to this part of the Galaxy family of devices is the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. The S7 Edge is a bit larger than the regular S7, and has the added benefit of quick access to content, including third-party apps and news updates.

The unique shape of the Edge phones from Samsung can make them a little tricky to protect. Thankfully, there are several companies out there making protective phone cases that keep these uniquely-shaped phones protected against drops, bumps, scratches, and other hazards of daily use. If you’re in the market for a phone case for the new Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, read on to find the case that’s right for your needs, and your unique style. Please be advised that we’ll be adding more recommendations to this post in the coming weeks, and adding even more details the closer we get to launch day.

1. Best Slim & Minimalist Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case: Caseology Skyfall Series Scratch-Resistant Clear Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case

Do you prefer your phone case to be slim, minimalist, and unobtrusive? Out of the new crop of phone cases for the S7 Edge, we recommend this style from Caseology. There’s a pop of color on the bumpers, while the back remains clear to help you show off the lines and styling of your new smartphone. The raised lip and bumper help to protect your device from scratches, though tossing in a screen protector probably wouldn’t hurt. The overall profile is sleek and slender, which means there’s little added bulk. This is a nice style for people who generally keep their smartphone in their pocket, and want a case that makes it easy to remove the device from pants or a jacket pocket.

Price: $16.99 (51 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Clear Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case: Verus Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Lots of smartphone users gravitate towards completely clear cases, since this shows off the design, model name, and other cool features that are visible on the exterior of the phone itself. This clear case is a nice option for those who love clear designs, but wish they had a little more panache. If it’s not quite what you wanted, browse more clear S7 Edge cases here.

Price: $14.99 (70 percent off MSRP)

3. Best Rugged Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case: POETIC Revolution Premium Rugged Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Like cases with a rugged look? While it’s not waterproof or military drop test-approved, this case from Poetic is an affordable option you should definitely consider (we’ll show you a military-grade case later in this post).

The ridged design makes this case easy to grip, so you’re less likely to accidentally drop it. It’s on the slim side, as well, which is nice for those who like a balance of rugged features and low-bulk designs. The loop on one corner also makes it possible to add a lanyard, or attach a cute phone charm.

Price: $14.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

4. Best Cool & Cheap Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case: OBLIQ Flex Pro Espresso Slim Fit Protective Cover for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

When it comes to phone cases, there isn’t always a lot of overlap between cheap phone cases and cool phone cases. This case, however, manages to tick both boxes. The faux leather on the rear of the case is pleasant to touch, and adds an air of sophistication to your device. All ports and buttons can be accessed with the case on your device. Right now, the “espresso” color seems to be less expensive than the other colors on offer, for whatever reason. You can browse other S7 Edge case designs from this company here.

Price: $5.99 (83 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Cheap & Basic Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case: Tauri Hybrid Defender Armor Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case

Looking for a simple, basic case without a lot of bells and whistles? This style from Tauri offers solid protection, button covers, and a back that’s easy to grip, even with sweaty palms. Other colors are available if you want something with more pop. A dual-layer build helps to better disperse impacts and shocks.

Price: $7.99

6. Best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Sleeve & Belt Clip Case: VRS Design Damda Clip Galaxy S7 Edge Case

While the majority of wallet cases you see have a front flap that adds a lot of bulk, there are other wallet cases that have a more slender design. This wallet clip case has an area where you can slide a card securely into the back of the case. This case has room for a credit card and your ID, making it a nice and compact way to head out to the bar or the gym.

If you want a wallet case with a more traditional folio look, you might want to check out the VRS Design “Dandy” wallet case.

Price: $18.99 (62 percent off MSRP)

7. Best Cheap & Basic Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case: Bomea Black Leather Case with Clip Holster

Are you one of those people who prefers to keep your phone “naked” so you can appreciate its design? If you want a case that’s only used on occasion, or a case that makes it easy to stick your phone on your belt, this sleeve is a nice option to consider. This case also has a little extra room for cash or cards. Another nice perk of this case is that you can use it with older phones as well. This case will fit the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S7, and S7 Edge. You can browse other cases from this company here.

Price: $8.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

8. Best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Kickstand Case: Snugg Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Wallet Case

This handy wallet case can also fold into a kickstand, which makes it great for enjoying YouTube videos. It has a magnetic front closure and three card slots. Want a kickstand case without a wallet portion? Browse more S7 Edge kickstand cases here.

Price: $9.99 (69 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Cute Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case: ‘Though She Be But Little She Is Fierce’ Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case

Looking for a cute case? If you want your S7 Edge case to be packed with personality, we love this case with a Shakespeare quote and floral designs. You can browse alternate “cute” S7 Edge cases here.

Price: $3.01 (85 percent off MSRP)

10. Best Military-Grade Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case: Speck Products CandyShell Grip Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Case

Want a case that meets drop test standards set by the military? This rugged case from Speck is a solid choice. The grip lines on the back and sides of the case make it easy to keep the phone in your hand, even on days when your palms are a little sweaty. A raised bezel protects your screen, while button covers add even more protection for your device.

Still can't decide what S7 Edge case is best for you? Browse more S7 Edge cases on sale here.



Price: $34.95

