25 Best Gifts for Her Under $100 for Christmas 2018

Whether you’re looking for a gift for your best friend or your fiance, your mother-in-law or your children’s teacher, this list of the best gifts for her will help you find something perfect.
Go for something easy, like beautiful scented candles, or for something more personal, like an engraved bracelet. Our top pick, the weighted blanket, is the gift no one ever knows they need until they can’t live without it. Whoever you’re buying for, you’re sure to find something here. Best of all, they’re all under $100!
YnM Weighted Blanket
Weighted blankets are a great gift for any woman who has trouble sleeping. The glass beads weigh the blanket down and give the sensation of being held, providing a night of deep, restful sleep.
This blanket has a seven-layer system, which forms to the shape of the person using it and offers better temperature control than other weighted blankets. The weight is evenly distributed throughout the night.
The blanket has incredible reviews and comes with a 100 percent customer satisfaction guarantee that includes free mending for up to three years. Plus, the blanket comes in a variety of colors and weights. Choose one that weighs 10 percent of the body weight, plus one, of the person you're gifting it to. For example, for a 140-pound woman, purchase a 15-pound blanket.
Amazon Gift Card
A gift card is a classic gift to give her when you can't come up with anything else, and is perfect for coworkers, babysitters, and others where the gift can be less personal. This gift card is for $25, but you can choose lower or higher amounts.
Pick one that says "Happy Holidays." It even comes in a special gift box!
Set of Scented Candles
Candles are always a safe bet as a gift, and this set comes in beautiful containers in popular scents. The set has four candles, in jasmine, lotus, lilac, and white gardenia.
Each one is 2.2 ounces and burns for 12 to 15 hours. The candles are eco-friendly and made of 100-percent soy. Reviewers love the candles, and said they could give them either as a set, or split up the four and give them as individual gifts.
Alexa Dot
The Echo Dot is Amazon's most popular voice-controlled speaker, and is a great gift for anyone on your list. Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, tell you the weather, and more.
It delivers great sound, and has a nice small design that looks great everywhere from dorm rooms to kitchens. Giving the gift of Alexa in the Echo Dot form makes her life more convenient–great for any woman with a busy lifestyle.
Mary Berry’s Baking Bible
If someone on your list loves the Great British Baking Show, this is the perfect gift. Mary Berry, the show's expert baking judge, shares some of her favorite recipes in this cookbook.
There are 250 recipes that are all foolproof–you don't need to be a star baker to make delicious scones, cookies, and cakes. Full-color illustrations show how to make it through some of the trickier steps. It's great for everyone from beginners to advanced home bakers.
Inspirational Cuff Bracelet
Personalize your gift this year with a stainless steel cuff bracelet. The band is made of 316L stainless steel, which doesn't rust, tarnish, stain, or corrode, and is also hypoallergenic and nickel free.
On the inside, you can engrave an inspirational or funny message of your choice, or purchase one of the pre-engraved bracelets. Make it as personal as you like–the perfect gift for any woman in your life.
It comes with a six-month money back 100-percent satisfaction guarantee.
Manduka Yoga Mat
A nice yoga mat makes a great gift. This one eKO lite mat is biodegradable, made of non-Amazon harvested natural tree rubber. It's also made with non-toxic foaming agents and non-AZO dyes.
Support both her practice and the planet with this comfortable, cushioned mat that comes in a wide variety of colors. Reviewers said it was a great mat, noting its comfort and the fact that it didn't slip easily.
Bring Me Some Wine Socks
These socks are a great stocking stuffer or gift for a coworker or your kid's teacher. The socks say "If you can read this, bring me some wine!" The letters are non-skid and the socks are warm.
They come in a nice gift box, ready to give at any holiday party. One size fits most.
Essential Oil Diffuser
This oil diffuser is one of Amazon's best-selling products, and for good reason. The dark wood grain looks great in most homes, it emits a cooling mist, and you can add dozens of fragrances to be diffused throughout your home.
You can set a timer for how often you would like the mist to run, and choose from scents like lavender, eucalyptus, cinnamon, citrus, sage, jasmine, and more. The light has 14 different LED colors to choose from.
The diffuser comes with a one-year money back guarantee. You can return it at any time for a full refund.
Reviewers loved it, saying it made a great gift for everyone from teachers to grandmothers.
Handheld Back Massager with Heat
This multifunctional back massager helps you give the gift of relaxation. The massager gives a Shiatsu-style massage, a deep tissue experience with kneading and an optional heat feature.
The heat allows you to reach deeper muscle and tissue layers and delivers tension relief for the entire body. Simply choose the heat level and massage intensity level and go. It's easy to use and the longer handle helps you massage hard to reach places.
Reviewers loved how it relieved pain in the lower and upper back. It's also great to bring on trips, as it fits easily in a suitcase.
Soft Cashmere Shawl
A nice travel shawl is one of the most versatile and useful travel accessories for women out there. Stay warm on chilly airplanes or trains, or use it to dress up a basic outfit. As one reviewer said, “I bought this as a wrap for a long-haul flight, but ended up wearing it all the time in France! It was so warm, yet not too bulky.”
This cashmere blend is extremely soft and warm, and is made to be breathable and prevent itchiness. That said, it’s probably a bit too warm to use in hot weather places.
It’s 76 x 27 inches, so you can wrap it around your shoulders, use it as a blanket, fold it into a scarf, or even fold it up into a pillow on long flights. Users like that it could be used so many different ways, and said the color held up through multiple washes. (Note that the white is actually more of a beige). It comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee 30-day refund.
Travel Jewelry Box
Tangled jewelry is one of the most annoying things for women, especially when traveling. I used to throw necklaces in small jewelry bags along with earrings and rings, then waste time untangling them at my destination, or would end up with multiple bags scattered throughout my luggage. Then I found this travel jewelry box, which made everything much easier.
At 7.3 x 4.5 x 2.4 it’s easy to stash in your bag, yet fits enough jewelry to wear different pieces every day of a week long trip. It has two closing compartments on each side for bracelets, necklaces, or larger earrings; a stud earring holder that holds two pairs of earrings; and ring rolls that fit up to eight rings. One user said the compartments were big enough for a watch too. There’s also a small pouch for extra pendants or other jewels, and a small mirror. If you wear bigger jewelry however, it might not fit as much.
The smooth velvet material stops chains from getting tangled, and the harder synthetic exterior keeps everything from getting damaged during travel.
This case also makes a great gift. As one reviewer said: “It came in a classy box, well wrapped and was in excellent condition. The materials seem to be of great quality and the craftsmanship durable and well done. I literally looked and compared for hours before making this purchase and could not be more pleased!” It also comes in five colors, in case you don’t like pink.
Bcozzy Travel Pillow
If you hate that feeling when you nod off and your head slumps down, jerking you back awake, the BCOZZY pillow will help. The neck pillow wraps all the way around, with the ends resting on top of each other and providing chin support. The chin area is adjustable and the sides have extra cushioning to keep them in place. The flat back is unique to neck pillows and prevents your head from being pushed forward. The pillow is also useful for children, as other pillows often don’t fit their small necks.
The pillow is machine washable and comes with a strap that can snap onto luggage. It also comes in a few different colors, from neutrals to bright green.
However, the design might not be for everyone. One reviewer (who in the end gave it a positive review), said the design takes some getting used to. “It does take some time getting used to it, and at first, it can feel extremely confining having this thing wrapped around the throat,” he wrote. Others said that the chin area moved out of place.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Waterproof Portable Speaker
If she loves pool or beach time, get her t a waterproof portable speaker. This one from Ultimate Ears has rave reviews from CNET, Wirecutter, and more for its clear, 360-degree sound despite its size; its long battery life (10 hours); and the ability to be plunged in water and still work.
The speaker connects via Bluetooth to any device, and can also be connected to other UE devices to double up on sound. It won the Good Design Award, one of the most prestigious design and innovation awards in the world.
The waterproof capabilities allow it to be dropped up to one meter for 30 minutes. It weighs 1.32 pounds and is 4.2 x 4.6 x 5.2 inches. The portable speaker comes in 10 colors.
Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera
Help her bring Instagram into the real world with this Polaroid instant digital camera. She can snap, print, and instantly share photos–in real life.
No camera connection is needed. Simply take a photo and print 2x3 inch photos straight from the camera in under a minute. Integrated ZINK printing technology enables printing images without ink or toner cartridges.
The camera comes in a variety of colors and is compact enough to take everywhere from New Year's parties to international vacations.
Women’s Kimono Robe
This beautiful kimono robe is the perfect gift for the woman who has everything. It comes in dozens of gorgeous designs and is flattering on everyone.
Made of polyester charmeuse, it's soft and comfortable. It has a removable waist tie closure and a French seam finish.
The robe was designed in San Francisco. One size fits most.
Elecstars Touch Bedside Lamp
This is the ultimate bedside lamp. The night light is dimmable and touchable, plus connects to Bluetooth.
Turn it on and it defaults to white light, then you can change the brightness by touch. If you touch the top for two seconds, it turns to color light mode. From here you can switch between red, pink, blue, purple, green, and yellow.
Fully charged, it can be lit for 10 hours or play music for 10 hours straight. The smart speaker connects with most smartphones and tablets. The light is an Amazon bestseller and users rave about it. Plus, it comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
Pregnancy Pillow
Are any women on your gift list expecting? This pregnancy pillow is the perfect gift! The c-shaped body pillow is extremely comfortable and supports her back, hip, knees, neck, and head. Gift her this so she can stop using multiple pillows to do what this can do with just one.
The adjustable polyfill material adapts to her back and belly, whether she's sitting up to read or lying down to sleep. The 100 percent jersey knit cotton cover is soft and comfortable.
Users said the pillow helped ease third trimester pregnancy pains and helped relieve back pain. Some said they even loved it when they were no longer pregnant for any aches and pains. The pillow is made in California and has a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
Anker Wireless Soundbuds
Wireless headphones are a great gift for anyone on your list, especially at only around $30. These connect with Bluetooth and have multiple ear tip cushion sizes to help fit in anyone's ear.
Whether she works out regularly or travels for work, she'll find a use for them. They deliver great sound quality for the price, are comfortable, and are water-resistant. The battery lasts for seven hours and fully charges in just about an hour and a half.
Herschel Supply Co. Retreat Mid-Volume Backpack
This backpack can either be rugged or stylish, depending on her mood. Take it camping or wandering the streets of Europe, or simply to class. It's spacious and can fit a laptop and numerous other belongings. It has one exterior pocket and one interior slip pocket, and closes with a magnetic lock and leather buckles.
The bag comes in almost 20 color options. Users loved the look of it, and that it was easy to pack.
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
Does she like to cook, but already have every kitchen appliance a girl could ever need? Get her this KitchenAid spiralizer attachment. It's not quite a necessity, so people think of it less and chances are she doesn't own one, yet once she has it she won't know how she lived without it.
Now she can make zoodles with ease, spiralize apples and other fruits for decorative dishes, and even peel, core, and slice them. The blade system is made of premium metal and attaches to all KitchenAid stand mixer models. It's dishwasher safe and stores conveniently.
Turkish Cotton Bathrobe for Her
Turkish cotton is some of the softest in the world, and this one is 100 percent made of it. Gift her this robe and she'll be comfortable and relaxed for years to come.
It has smooth cotton on one side, and a wicking terry cotton on the other. It's ultra soft and absorbent. A tie closure keeps it secure and it comes in four colors.
Wine. All the Time: The Casual Guide to Confident Drinking
Whether she's a wine expert or knows nothing except that she likes it, this book is a great gift for the woman on your list. It's hilarious, accessible, and best of all actually teaches you about wine without feeling like you're learning anything too complicated.
Author Marissa A. Ross is sassy and compassionate and has really good taste in wine. Give this book to a friend and show you have good taste, too.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle
A reusable, durable water bottle like this one from Hydro Flask is a great gift for her. It keeps drinks either hot for 12-hours or cold for 24-hours, and the wide mouth allows her to put in as much ice as she wants. It also helps for easy sipping.
The reputable brand builds its water bottles with design in mind. They're attractive, easy to drink out of, and hold large volumes without being bulky. Plus, they have a slip-free grip that also prevents condensation from forming on the outside.
The water bottle is non-toxic and BPA-free, and made of 18/8 food-grade stainless steel. The cap is flexible, so it doesn't easily snap. It comes in more than a dozen colors, so you can choose the one that's perfect for her.
Set of 4 Stemless Wine Glasses
Stemless wine glasses are both elegant and practical, and you never have to worry about if she already has some, because you can always use more.
These modern looking glasses are curved to perfectly fit your hand and the stemless base means spills are far less likely. They're shatter-resistant and hold up to 15 ounces of wine. Plus, they're dishwasher safe.
The glasses come in a gift box and are great for every woman, from your girfriend to your coworker.