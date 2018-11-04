25 Best Gifts for Her Under $100 for Christmas 2018

Our Review

Tangled jewelry is one of the most annoying things for women, especially when traveling. I used to throw necklaces in small jewelry bags along with earrings and rings, then waste time untangling them at my destination, or would end up with multiple bags scattered throughout my luggage. Then I found this travel jewelry box, which made everything much easier.

At 7.3 x 4.5 x 2.4 it’s easy to stash in your bag, yet fits enough jewelry to wear different pieces every day of a week long trip. It has two closing compartments on each side for bracelets, necklaces, or larger earrings; a stud earring holder that holds two pairs of earrings; and ring rolls that fit up to eight rings. One user said the compartments were big enough for a watch too. There’s also a small pouch for extra pendants or other jewels, and a small mirror. If you wear bigger jewelry however, it might not fit as much.

The smooth velvet material stops chains from getting tangled, and the harder synthetic exterior keeps everything from getting damaged during travel.

This case also makes a great gift. As one reviewer said: “It came in a classy box, well wrapped and was in excellent condition. The materials seem to be of great quality and the craftsmanship durable and well done. I literally looked and compared for hours before making this purchase and could not be more pleased!” It also comes in five colors, in case you don’t like pink.