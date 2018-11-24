10 Best Hand Warmers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Got cold hands? You’re not alone. Between Winter Storm Juno, lake effect snow, and shockingly cold temperatures, 2015 has been a nasty year so far. The winter of 2015 is definitely making a lot of people cold and uncomfortable. Need to get the feeling back into your hands? These hand warmers will keep your fingers toasty, even on snowy days. Whether you want an electric hand warmer, a fuel-powered model, or you prefer those little hand warmer pouches, there’s something on this list of hand warmers that will suit both your budget and your needs. Don’t let cold hands ruin your next fishing trip, sports event, or outdoor party. These inexpensive hand warmers are a great buy. Read on to see which hand warmer solutions made our list.
1. Zippo Hand Warmer Gift Set
Zippo offers what is arguably the most popular hand warmer out there. That’s right, Zippo makes stuff besides cigarette lighters. This Zippo hand warmer gift set comes with a hand warmer, Zippo lighter fluid, and a pocket lighter. This fuel-powered hand warmer will go for up to 12 hours with one filling. Some people worry that a Zippo hand warmer will have a lot of smell, but this is designed to be low-odor. If you just want the hand warmer without the extra goodies, you can get it here for about $15, depending on color selected.
Price: $32.11 (20 percent off)
Buy it here.
2. HotHands Hand Warmers
These little pouches are ready to use, and activate as soon as they are exposed to the air. You can then store them in your pockets, tuck them inside your gloves, or just hold them in your bare hands. These are a great cold hands solution for people who want to keep a bunch of hand warmers in multiple locations, such as at the office, in the car, or around the house. Each hand warmer last for about ten hours, so a multi-pack will actually last you quite a long time.
Price: $12.19 for a pack of 10
Buy it here.
3. HotSnapZ Reusable 4″ Hand Warmers
Looking for a hand warmer option that is both economical and eco-friendly? These little discs are reusable, and measure about four inches. Because you can re-use them, this is a more eco-friendly option than disposable hand heaters. This disc reaches temperatures of up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes them great for outdoor use, especially while enjoying winter pastimes like skiing, skating, or ice fishing.
Price: $24.98 for six hand warmers
Buy it here.
4. EnergyFlux 4400mAh Rechargeable Double-Sided Hand Warmer
This hand warmer is rechargeable, and has a 4400mAh battery. Not only does it keep your hands warm, but it also charges your devices. It comes in silver, pink, magenta, and silver/black. One really nice feature about this hand warmer (besides the ability to charge your device), is the option to toggle between two heat settings. This gives you the option to crank up the heat when it is really cold, though this does bring the battery life down to about four hours (as opposed to five hours on the “low” setting.)
Price: $36.95 (24 percent off)
Buy it here.
5. Celestron ThermoTrek Electronic Hand Warmer
There’s a lot to like about this electronic hand warmer. You can recharge it through any USB port, and it comes with a cable for charing. The case is made from aluminum, with silicone end caps to protect the device if it drops. It should last about six hours per charge, and will fit easily in a pocket, backpack, purse, or even your car glove compartment.
Price: $27.95
Buy it here.
6. Celsius Solid Fuel Hand Warmer
Sometimes old school solutions are the best. These Celsius solid fuel hand warmers have a dedicated following. While they may seem old fashioned to some, many enjoy the compact, simple nature of these hand warmers. They are nearly odorless, and a stick will last for many hours before it is extinguished.
Price: $9.99
Buy it here.
7. HotPod USB Rechargeable Pocket Hand Warmer with Sleeve
This hand warmer is a nice option because it comes with a cozy sleeve. This makes it more comfortable to hold, and it disperses the heat a little better so that the unit doesn’t feel quite so burning hot to the touch. It’s available in multiple colors, and warms up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
Price: $9.99 (78 percent off)
Buy it here.
8. Defrost Labs Rechargeable 5600mAh Hand Warmer
Looking for a hand warmer that is also useful year-round? This hand warmer can also charge your electronic devices, thanks to a 5600mAh battery. It also has a built-in flashlight, which makes it ideal for keeping in your car in case of emergency, or storing with your candles at home for when the power goes out. This little device comes with a one-year international warranty, so you can use it with confidence.
Price: $42.87 (28 percent off)
Buy it here.
9. Sanrio Hello Kitty USB Handwarmers Gloves
Is your office always freezing? Do your hands start to cramp up when you type in a cold room? Then this cute (if a bit silly) hand warmers are just what you need. They are powered by USB, and should fit but the very largest of hands. If you’re a big fan of Japanese “kawaii” culture, then these will definitely warm both your hands and your heart. And if you think these are cute, you should check out these S’Mores USB foot warmers.
Price: $25.90
Buy it here.
10. Smoko Toast USB Handwarmers
Hello Kitty not really your thing? Try these cute toast hand warmers instead. They’ll definitely keep your hands, well, toasty. They only downside is they may also make you hungry. These USB-powered hand warmers have three different heat settings to choose from, which is a nice touch.
Price: $35.99 (28 percent off)
Buy it here.
3 Comments
3 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
The Zippo Hand Warmer is definitely one of my favourites and a great choice for those spending lots of time outdoors in the cold. Being an avid hunter I have found it to be a lifesaver when hunting elk or moose out in the snow or freezing cold in Montana. It does have some very minor shortcomings, like once it gets started it keeps producing heat until it runs out of fuel (no real way of turning it off) and it can be a little tedious trying to light it with a match. However the quality is fantastic and for the price you can’t go wrong. I recommend getting 2 (one for each hand).
Put the zippo hand warmer in a zip lock bag (preferably the freezer bag, the thicker the better) and close the zip lock with he hand warmer inside..it will go out in a few seconds once the oxygen in the bag is gone
Use a pair of pliers (or other tool) to remove the catalytic burner from the top and it without a fuel supply it will extinguish itself.