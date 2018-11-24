10 Best Hand Warmers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Got cold hands? You’re not alone. Between Winter Storm Juno, lake effect snow, and shockingly cold temperatures, 2015 has been a nasty year so far. The winter of 2015 is definitely making a lot of people cold and uncomfortable. Need to get the feeling back into your hands? These hand warmers will keep your fingers toasty, even on snowy days. Whether you want an electric hand warmer, a fuel-powered model, or you prefer those little hand warmer pouches, there’s something on this list of hand warmers that will suit both your budget and your needs. Don’t let cold hands ruin your next fishing trip, sports event, or outdoor party. These inexpensive hand warmers are a great buy. Read on to see which hand warmer solutions made our list.

1. Zippo Hand Warmer Gift Set

Zippo offers what is arguably the most popular hand warmer out there. That’s right, Zippo makes stuff besides cigarette lighters. This Zippo hand warmer gift set comes with a hand warmer, Zippo lighter fluid, and a pocket lighter. This fuel-powered hand warmer will go for up to 12 hours with one filling. Some people worry that a Zippo hand warmer will have a lot of smell, but this is designed to be low-odor. If you just want the hand warmer without the extra goodies, you can get it here for about $15, depending on color selected.

Price: $32.11 (20 percent off)

2. HotHands Hand Warmers

These little pouches are ready to use, and activate as soon as they are exposed to the air. You can then store them in your pockets, tuck them inside your gloves, or just hold them in your bare hands. These are a great cold hands solution for people who want to keep a bunch of hand warmers in multiple locations, such as at the office, in the car, or around the house. Each hand warmer last for about ten hours, so a multi-pack will actually last you quite a long time.

Price: $12.19 for a pack of 10

3. HotSnapZ Reusable 4″ Hand Warmers

Looking for a hand warmer option that is both economical and eco-friendly? These little discs are reusable, and measure about four inches. Because you can re-use them, this is a more eco-friendly option than disposable hand heaters. This disc reaches temperatures of up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes them great for outdoor use, especially while enjoying winter pastimes like skiing, skating, or ice fishing.

Price: $24.98 for six hand warmers

4. EnergyFlux 4400mAh Rechargeable Double-Sided Hand Warmer

This hand warmer is rechargeable, and has a 4400mAh battery. Not only does it keep your hands warm, but it also charges your devices. It comes in silver, pink, magenta, and silver/black. One really nice feature about this hand warmer (besides the ability to charge your device), is the option to toggle between two heat settings. This gives you the option to crank up the heat when it is really cold, though this does bring the battery life down to about four hours (as opposed to five hours on the “low” setting.)

Price: $36.95 (24 percent off)

5. Celestron ThermoTrek Electronic Hand Warmer

There’s a lot to like about this electronic hand warmer. You can recharge it through any USB port, and it comes with a cable for charing. The case is made from aluminum, with silicone end caps to protect the device if it drops. It should last about six hours per charge, and will fit easily in a pocket, backpack, purse, or even your car glove compartment.

Price: $27.95

6. Celsius Solid Fuel Hand Warmer

Sometimes old school solutions are the best. These Celsius solid fuel hand warmers have a dedicated following. While they may seem old fashioned to some, many enjoy the compact, simple nature of these hand warmers. They are nearly odorless, and a stick will last for many hours before it is extinguished.

Price: $9.99

7. HotPod USB Rechargeable Pocket Hand Warmer with Sleeve

This hand warmer is a nice option because it comes with a cozy sleeve. This makes it more comfortable to hold, and it disperses the heat a little better so that the unit doesn’t feel quite so burning hot to the touch. It’s available in multiple colors, and warms up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Price: $9.99 (78 percent off)

8. Defrost Labs Rechargeable 5600mAh Hand Warmer

Looking for a hand warmer that is also useful year-round? This hand warmer can also charge your electronic devices, thanks to a 5600mAh battery. It also has a built-in flashlight, which makes it ideal for keeping in your car in case of emergency, or storing with your candles at home for when the power goes out. This little device comes with a one-year international warranty, so you can use it with confidence.

Price: $42.87 (28 percent off)

9. Sanrio Hello Kitty USB Handwarmers Gloves

Is your office always freezing? Do your hands start to cramp up when you type in a cold room? Then this cute (if a bit silly) hand warmers are just what you need. They are powered by USB, and should fit but the very largest of hands. If you’re a big fan of Japanese “kawaii” culture, then these will definitely warm both your hands and your heart. And if you think these are cute, you should check out these S’Mores USB foot warmers.

Price: $25.90

10. Smoko Toast USB Handwarmers

Hello Kitty not really your thing? Try these cute toast hand warmers instead. They’ll definitely keep your hands, well, toasty. They only downside is they may also make you hungry. These USB-powered hand warmers have three different heat settings to choose from, which is a nice touch.

Price: $35.99 (28 percent off)