20 Best iPhone 6s Cases: Your Easy Buying Guide

Every time a new iPhone comes out, the market is flooded with tons of cool new iPhone cases. With the announcement of the latest additions to the iPhone family, millions of iPhone fans are getting ready to ditch their old phones in favor of the hot new thing. If you are planning on buying an iPhone 6s, there are lots of cases you can choose from. There are wallet cases, cute cases, rugged cases, minimalist cases, and many more. The type of case you choose will depend on your budget and your lifestyle. Can’t wait to buy a new case for your new iPhone? Here are 20 of the best iPhone 6s cases on sale right now. We’ll be updating this post as time goes on, to reflect the best new case releases as they occur. Some of the best-known names in the case world can take weeks or months to release their cases for the latest iPhone models. Here are 20 of the best cases you can buy right now, listed in no particular order. You should also check out our guide to the best iPhone 6s accessories.

PSA: Some iPhone 6 cases will also fit the iPhone 6s. The new crop of phones are larger than their predecessors, but not by very much. Whether a certain case will work for both phones will depend entirely on the manufacturer. For example, a rep for Speck tells us that all of Speck’s new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus cases will also fit existing iPhone 6 and 6 Plus devices, which seems to indicate some crossover. A rep for Moshi let us know that their existing iPhone 6 and 6 Plus cases will also fit the newer iPhones. Many phones featured below are listed as fitting both devices. Use your best judgement. If a case you own for the iPhone 6 was a very tight fit, it’s less likely to fit the new generation iPhone 6s. If you need even more suggestions for the best cases, check out our guides to the best iPhone cases.

1. Verus High Pro Shield Steel Silver iPhone 6s Case

Verus has a great lineup of cases, and this silver-tone model is a nice option for iPhone 6s owners who like a slim, minimalist, or metallic case. A raised lip helps to protect the screen from scratches and other damage, while dual-layer construction helps enhance the case’s protective abilities. If this silver-colored case isn’t your favorite color, there are four other colors to choose from. This is a solid, all-round case that will suit the needs of the average iPhone user.

Price: $19.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

2. Obliq Slim Meta Apple iPhone 6S Case

This gold-tone iPhone 6 case is another solid option for people who prefer very slim or metallic cases. Precise cutouts ensure that the bottom of the case has some protection, but that you will still be able to quickly insert any cables or plugs. The brushed texture gives this case a smooth, cool look. However, those who are accident-prone may prefer an iPhone case that has a more grippy body.

Price: $11.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

3. LUVVITT CLEAR GRIP iPhone 6S Case

This 6s case is a nice option for those who like clear cases, or those who need a case with an elevated texture. This case is easy tor grip, which is ideal for people who often drop their phones, or those who need a case that’s easy to grip with wet or sweaty hands. And if you do drop the phone, this case has reinforced corners to help prevent serious damage. If clear isn’t your favorite color, you can also get this case in green, yellow, black, orange, or pink.

Price: $9.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

4. JETech Protective iPhone 6/6s Case

A lot of iPhone users like the bumper approach to phone protection. But some people avoid these types of cases because they really only protect the edges of the device. This protective case gives you the best of both worlds. The clear back of the case protects your device, but still gives you the look of a minimalist bumper. If you dig minimalist cases, put this style at the top of your list.

Price: $6.99 (77 percent off MSRP)

5. Spigen Rugged Capsule Resilient Rugged Armor Ultimate iPhone 6s Case

Want a case that’s got a simple profile, but still has a little something special in its design? We recommend this cool black case from Spigen. It’s a relatively typical iPhone case profile that’s on the slimmer side, but the glossy accents and carbon fiber textures make this case feel special. The corners of the case are equipped with Spigen’s “Air Cushion Technology” for added protection against small drops and bumps. When you drop a phone by accident, it’s often the corners that take the brunt of the impact, so reinforced corners are really important. A raised front lip and precise camera cutout also help to protect your screen and camera lens.

Price: $10.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

6. Caseflex iPhone 6S Case Black Genuine Leather Wallet

For those who prefer the style and convenience of a wallet case, we recommend this new case from Caseflex. The interior has room for two cards and some cash. Other wallet cases out there sometimes have three slots, but the two-slot case is sometimes superior (they close up a lot neater than a slot that’s crammed with three cards). The closure is magnetic, not snap-based. Contrast stitching helps elevate the look of this case, and really makes it pop.

Price: $12.99

7. Spigen iPhone 6S Volt Pack Battery Case

Yes, it’s true. You really can get a battery case for your new device. Battery cases are often hard to come by around launch day, with many manufacturers taking weeks or months to bring their new styles to market. This Spigen case is ready to extend your battery life, right from day one. This case offers a 3100mAh battery, which will significantly extend your battery while running GPS, playing games, or taking phone calls. LED lights indicate remaining power of battery case, so you always know how much juice remains. If you need a battery case to get through long days and longer commutes, this is the iPhone 6s case you must own.

Price: $39.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

8. Caseology Wavelength Series Textured Pattern Case for iPhone 6S (2015) & iPhone 6

Sometimes, you want a case that’s got cool little details. This line of cases from Caseology stands out for their beautiful colors, and the coordinating colors on the button covers. It’s a little touch, but one that really makes this case look gorgeous and stand out from the pack. This case is also available in pink, black, and “turquoise mint”. This case is made from Thermoplastic Polyurethane, a common material in cases that also happens to be highly resistant to oil, dirt, and scratches.

Price: $13.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

9. New Trent Trentium 6S Rugged Case

If you’re one of those people who like to change your case to suit your mood (or your outfit), then this case is a cool option. It comes with three different metallic backplates, allowing you to suit your mood, or just reflect the color of the phone underneath the case.

Price: $18.95 (62 percent off MSRP)

10. Cimo Paisley Apple iPhone 6S Case

Looking for a case design that’s a bit unusual? This paisley case is a cool option, and it’s available in a few different colors. It’s also a nice, slim case that should fit easily in a pants pocket or petite purse. However, for people who like to show off the logo on the back of their phone, this may not be the ideal case option.

Price: $7.98 (73 percent off MSRP)

11. Dockem Synthetic Leather iPhone 6 & 6S Sleeve

When is a case not a case? When it’s a sleeve, of course. Some people dislike the bulk of a traditional case, while others just enjoy being able to touch the clean line of their new iPhone. Whatever your reason for hating regular cases, you should check out a sleeve. Sleeves make a nice alternative to “always on” cases, and they provide protection against keys, cards, or other items that might be rattling around in your bag. This particular sleeve is made from synthetic leather, so vegans will feel okay about purchasing it. A soft microfiber felt lining helps pad and clean the screen.

Price: $4.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

12. Lific Mighty Card Defense iPhone 6S Wallet Case

Some people want a wallet case, but without the extra bulk of that front folio flap. If you want a slimmer wallet case, check out this iPhone 6s wallet case from Lific. It has a cutout in the rear of the case to securely hold your debit card or ID. The case also boasts dual layer construction, which is ideal for those seeking a more robust case.

Price: $9.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

13. SUPCASE iPhone 6 Case / 6S Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Holster Case

Prefer to keep your phone close at hand? The Unicorn Beetle Pro case is a nice option for people who like to keep their iPhone attached to their belt. This case consists of a polycarbonate hard shell and flexible TPU bumper, along with a hard plastic screen protector. If you need full protection for your device, this is a case that needs to be on your shortlist.

Price: $8.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

14. IVSO Apple iPhone 6S Stand Case

This case is currently available for less than 50 cents, but that price probably won’t last for long. Don’t be fooled by that low price, however, because this case is packing some serious value. It’s easy to grip, it has a built-in kickstand, it’s lightweight, and it even comes bundled with a screen protector. If buying a new phone has totally wiped out your checking account, this is a case that even the most broke of folks can afford.

Price: $0.45 (98 percent off MSRP)

15. Ionic ACTIVE Sport iPhone 6 / 6S Armband

While a regular case may be fine most days, people who hit the gym on a regular basis likely need some kind of armband case. This style from Ionic Pro is a nice option for runners, gymrats, or anyone who just likes to keep their phone on their body at all times.

Price: $8.85 (85 percent off MSRP)

16. E-Time Heavy Duty iPhone 6S Case

Here’s another great case that has an integrated kickstand/holster clip. This is a rugged, dual layer case that will serve you well in the event of a drop or minor impact. All ports and jacks can be easily accessed. Given the low price of this case, this is a nice option for those who are shopping on a tight budget.

Price: $9.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

17. OBLIQ Xtreme Pro Hybrid Rugged Apple iPhone 6S Case

Like the Obliq case we featured earlier in our roundup, but wish it was a bit more rugged? Here’s a beefier case from their lineup of iPhone 6s cases. If orange isn’t your favorite color, you can choose blue, gunmetal grey, or straight black. For those seeking a new iPhone case with military grade drop protection, this is your best bet.

Price: $11.99 (66 percent off MSRP)

18. AKLV Cute Hearts Liquid Case for iPhone 6S

Prefer cases that are unusual or super-cute? This is a case unlike any other we’ve seen. There’s a layer of liquid trapped in the case, with a ton of glitter suspended inside. This is an unusual case that will appeal to young women and teens in particular. The case also comes with a small stylus that can be attached via the headphone jack and stored with your phone.

Price: $8.66 (80 percent off MSRP)

19. TETHYS Waterproof Universal Case

Can’t find a waterproof case you really love? This style of waterproof protection can tide you over until your favorite brand finally releases their new cases. We recommend having one of these waterproof bag cases around the house for unexpected trips near water, or for using as a backup case.

This case offers waterproof protection up to a depth of four meters, and works with a wide range of iOS and Android devices. It should fit any smartphone with a screen size of up to 5.3 inches. However, it may not work with devices that are already housed in a bulky case. It’s not the most stylish option, but this bag will protect your phone and other valuables any time you get wet. If you want to see some additional waterproof options, check out our post on the best waterproof iPhone 6s cases.

Price: $7.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

20. GOOSPERY Rich Diary iPhone 6S Wallet Case

As someone who loves the color yellow, it can be frustrating to find an iPhone case in your favorite color. This great wallet case is available in yellow, gold, black, mint green, navy, pink, brown, and purple. The metallic clasp gives this wallet case a clutch-like feel. The real selling point here is the extra internal flap, giving you storage areas for up to four credit cards, a driver’s license, and cash.

Price: $15.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

