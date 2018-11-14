5 Best KitchenAid Mixers: Your Easy Buying Guide

KitchenAid mixers stand out for their durability and performance. These mixers are some of the most popular on the market, and it’s easy to see why. Even the base models come well-equipped with features such as a sturdy stainless steel bowl and a powerful yet efficient motor. Many units also come with the essentials you’ll need to get started, including a wire whip, coated flat beater, and coated dough hook. Paying a bit more for a KitchenAid mixer will often buy more power and a larger stand mixer in addition to some additional features. It’s easy to customize any meal or dish with the multitude of available KitchenAid stand mixer attachments. If you’re searching for the best KitchenAid stand mixer, these models will give you the best bang for your buck.

1. KitchenAid KSM150PSER Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

With over 20 colors to choose from, you’re sure to find a mixer that blends in well with your kitchen decor. The 5 quart stainless steel bowl offers a generous capacity for everything from dough to cake and cookie batter. A total of 10 mixing speeds keeps you in control of the outcome. The 350-watt mixer easily blends, whips, and stirs its way through most ingredients. This machine comes with a coated flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip along with a pouring shield to minimize messes. A tilt-back head gives you fast and easy access to any mixture.

Price: $279.99

Pros:

Over 20 available colors

Offers 10 mixing speeds

Tilt-back head

Cons:

May require some tweaking for better bowl clearance

Vibrates a bit when working on heavier dough

Cumbersome pour shield

2. KitchenAid K45SSOB 4.5-Quart Classic Series Stand Mixer

This Classic Series 4.5-quart stand mixer features an upscale stainless steel mixing bowl and a convenient tilt-head design for easier access to your mixture. There are also 10 different available mixing speeds. Many consumers especially like the multipurpose attachment hub, which allows you to use over 15 attachments. Using the mixer’s motor, these attachments let you do anything from create your own delicious pasta to shred an entire block of harder cheese in just seconds. Another bonus is the 59-point planetary mixing action to help scrape up every last bit and incorporate it into the mixture. This mixer comes with a coated flat beater and dough hook along with a wire whip.

Price: $179.97 (49 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

4.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl

Multipurpose attachment hub

Planetary mixing action

Cons:

Mixing bowl doesn’t have a handle

Not ideal for routinely mixing heavier dough

A handful of consumers complain that their mixer began leaking oil after awhile

3. KitchenAid KP26M1PSL Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer

With its 575 watt motor and 10 speed control, this capable mixer powers its way through just about anything. The 6-quart mixing bowl is outfitted with a wide-mouth stainless steel mixing bowl and a contoured steel handle for effortless handling. Bits and pieces won’t get stuck to the bottom of the bowl thanks to the mixer’s 67-point planetary mixing action. This mixer includes a power-knead spiral dough hook, wire whip, and a flat beater. The power hub works well with a variety of optional attachments, from pasta makers to food grinders. This unit is also available in a wide range of colors.

Price: $379.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Powerful 575-watt motor

Wide-mouth mixing bowl

Contoured steel bowl handle

Cons:

Automatically shuts off when motor gets too warm

Parts require hand-washing

Can get loud

4. KitchenAid KV25GOXER Professional 5 Plus 5-Quart Stand Mixer

A unique mixing action sets this KitchenAid mixers apart from others. That’s because it scrapes up every last bit as the beater spins clockwise while the shaft spins counter-clockwise. It also comes with a ergonomic handle to make moving the bowl that much simpler. An efficient 450-watt motor powers through a wide range of ingredients. The mixer also offers 10 different speeds so that you can stay in control of your meals at all times. Another highlight is the hinged hub cover that conveniently flips up so that you can install various attachments. You’ll get a flat beater, wire whip, and spiral dough hook with this unit.

Price: $276.58 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Unique scraping action

Efficient 450-watt motor

Hinged hub cover

Cons:

Can get loud

Takes up a lot of counter space

Head doesn’t tilt back

5. KitchenAid KSM7586PSR 7-Quart Pro Line Stand Mixer

A powerful and efficient 1.3 HP motor ensures consistent mixing among smaller and larger loads with less heat build-up along the way. A professional bowl-lift design raises the bowl into the mixing position. Whether you’re cooking for a family or a crowd, the spacious 7-quart bowl has more than enough space to hold most mixtures. In fact, there’s room to mix dough for up to 14 dozen cookies at once. As an added bonus, the dishwasher-safe mixing bowl also promises an easier cleanup. The machine’s durable all-metal construction ensures that it will hold up well over time. A 10-speed slide control enables full speed control from a very slow stir to a much faster whip.

Price: $518.42 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Powerful 1.3 HP motor

Professional bowl-lift design

10-speed slide control

Cons:

Lacks a tilt feature

A bit loud

