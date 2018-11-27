5 Best MacBook Pro Sleeves Available Right Now (2018)

A sleeve is a great accessory for a MacBook or laptop. The sleeve gives you a slim way to protect your MacBook. You can carry the sleeve alone, or place the sleeve inside a laptop bag or backpack. If you want to protect the laptop you just spent over a thousand bucks on, a sleeve is a small price to pay. This article will outline our five favorite MacBook Pro and MacBook Air sleeves. If you’re looking for a hard shell cover, rather than a soft sleeve, check out our post on the best MacBook cases. Read on to check out of favorite MacBook sleeves, which will also fit many laptops in the 11-inch, 13-inch, or 15-inch ranges from competing manufacturers.

1. Incase ICON Sleeve with TENSAERLITE for MacBook Pro & MacBook Air

Get a closer look at this MacBook sleeve in the video above.

Incase makes a fabulous MacBook Pro cover that’s quickly becoming my all-time favorite laptop sleeve. Incase was nice enough to send over a sample so we could go hands-on with the sleeve, and see how it held up over time. We tested the version of the sleeve sized to fit a 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro.

The case is made from neoprene and Tensaerlite, a shock-absorbing material. The interior of the case is lined with a soft, furry material that feels cushiony against your MacBook. The edges of this sleeve are constructed sort of like a bumper-style iPhone case. Some soft cases made from neoprene lack reinforced corners. The bumper on this case gives you improved peace of mind. A small, magnetically-sealed flap on one end of the case is the only way to slide your MacBook in and out of the sleeve.

The fit here is perfect. The sleeve we tested is a snug fit, and it felt secure when we placed a MacBook inside. The “mouth” of the sleeve closes securely, and there’s an audible snap as the magnets align to seal the sleeve. This small opening minimizes the chances of any dust or debris getting into the sleeve. The stitching on the perimeter of the sleeve is high-quality and seems like it will last for a long time without pulling or fraying. If you want a sleeve that is thin enough to fit inside a bag, but also has some sturdy features to protect your MacBook in case of drops, this is a great choice.

This protective sleeve is available for the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro (Retina), the 13-inch Macbook Air, the Retina iPad Mini, and the iPad Air. It comes in two color options: Gray/Lumen (grey case with a neon green bumper) and Black/Slate (black case with a grey bumper). While these premium cases are expensive, they can often be found through online retailers for a bit less than the suggested retail price.

Price: $69.95 for MacBook models, $59.95 for tablet models

Pros:

Customized to fit each device

Shock-absorbent bumper

Magnetic closure

Thin and lightweight

Looks cool

Cons:

Limited color options

Not waterproof

Expensive

No extra pockets for storage

Tight fit, unlikely to work cleanly with a device it wasn’t designed for

2. AmazonBasics Laptop & Tablet Sleeve

If the Incase sleeve above is too rich for your blood, a much more affordable option is this sleeve from AmazonBasics. It’s available in sizes that will fit 11-inch, 13-inch, and 15-inch MacBooks. There is also a sleeve that will fit even larger laptops, as well as sleeves that will fit a variety of small tablets. If you are shopping on a budget, this inexpensive case will give you limited protection against scrapes or minor impacts, this should be sufficient to your needs.

Price: $9.99 for 13-inch model, prices vary for other sizes

Pros:

Zip top design gives you fast access to your computer

Slim and lightweight

Backed by a one-year warranty

Inexpensive

Cons:

Lacks the superior impact resistance of other sleeves on the market

No handle

Some user reviews indicate sleeve could be a tighter fit on some MacBooks

Limited color options

3. Inateck MacBook Pro Felt Sleeves

Felt is a great material for a laptop sleeve. Inateck has a couple of variants of this sleeve, including various sizes, as well as versions with velcro or “rubber tape” closures for security. The main compartment holds your MacBook or other comparably-sized laptop, while alternative pockets give you a place to stash cash, a phone, or other items. The lining material is mold-proof, and designed to not scratch the surface of your laptop. The only hassle is is that the sleeve is hard to clean. If you get it dirty, your only recommended option is dry cleaning.

Price: $16.99 for the 13-inch version

Pros:

Mold-proof lining

Affordable

Made from sustainable, renewable materials

Comes with felt bag for mouse or other items

Back pocket makes it easy to stash other accessories

Cons:

Limited color options

Not the most rugged option out there

If you also use a plastic outer shell, the MacBook with case may not fit inside the sleeve

Some think the material feels cheap

4. Case Logic Macbook Neoprene Sleeve

Case Logic makes affordable laptop and MacBook sleeves in a variety of materials and finishes. We like this particular sleeve because of the front storage pocket. It’s roomy enough to hold most chargers, but you can also use it to stash a phone, a flash drive, or even a wireless mouse. The case offers two types of protection. There’s a 3mm layer of foam, as well as another 3mm of neoprene.

Price: $16.49 for 13-inch version

Pros:

Handy extra storage pocket

Staggeringly good warranty

Affordable

Cons:

Some find case a bit roomy/loose

Limited color options

Some report the zipper may scratch your laptop

5. Lention Leather MacBook Sleeve

Want a MacBook sleeve that looks and feels luxurious? These sleeves from Lention come in a variety of colors, and they are all made from genuine cow leather. The top flap has two magnets to close the sleeve securely. The interior is lined with a soft fabric to prevent accidental scratching. If you want a sleeve that makes you look polished and professional, this is a solid choice. While it lacks extra storage pockets, this is still an elegant sleeve that looks great alone or when tucked into a briefcase.

Price: $39.90

Pros:

Genuine leather

Multiple color options

Attractive design

Magnetic closure, eliminates concern about “zipper burn”

Cons:

No handle

May not appeal to vegans

Lacks added storage

May not fit with a thick clamshell case (some thinner cases should still work

