10 Best Sport Headphones: Your Easy Buying Guide

Music is a great motivational tool when you are trying to lose weight. The right playlist can help you run harder, play smarter, and make you feel like you have the power within in you to do another rep. But it’s hard to focus on your workout when your earbuds keep popping out of your ears. You need a pair of sport earbuds that stay in place, no matter how high-impact your workout gets. We’ve rounded up 10 great sport headphone options that will suit a variety of styles and budgets. Read on to see our top picks, listed in no particular order. Our guide includes both wired headphones and Bluetooth sport headphones.

1. Bose SoundTrue In-Ear Headphones

Bose is a leading name in audio, and these headphones do the company proud. They are durable and attractive, with three different color options to choose from. Each pair of headphones comes with three differently-sized tips, which will help you find the snuggest, most comfortable fit. There’s also a carrying case and a clothing clip, which are nice added perks. If you’re looking for a pair of sport headphones that offer a balanced audio experience, without overpowering bass, these are a nice choice.

Price: $89.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available with mic for iOS or Samsung, or without mic

Multiple color options

Well-balanced sound

StayHear tips remain comfortably and securely in place

Cons:

Somewhat expensive

A few users have reported issues with cracking

Some may find the more expensive BOSE SoundSport earbuds to be a bit more stable in the ear during high-impact workouts

2. Sony MDR-AS200/BLU Active Sports Headphones

Need a pair of sport headphones on a budget? Consider these inexpensive earbuds from Sony. They are cheap, but they have nice features like water-resistance and angled earbud structure, making them feel as comfortable as other, more expensive headphones. The sound is also surprisingly good for such an inexpensive earbud. If you’re the type of person that doesn’t want to spend a lot of money on earbuds, these will suit you nicely.

Price: $15.60 and up, depending on color selected (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Water-resistant design

Inexpensive

Multiple color options

Very lightweight

Cons:

Lacking in premium features

Bass is a little wimpy

No Bluetooth

3. Plantronics BackBeat Fit Bluetooth Headphones

These handy headphones fold up for easy storage. They can stand up to water and sweat, and they have a handy battery meter to you know how long you have until you run out of juice. A headset battery meter automatically displays onscreen for iPhone and iPad. For Android smartphones and tablets, the free Plantronics Battery Meter app displays a headset battery meter and can provide on-screen alerts.

It’s also possible to put your earbuds into “hibernation mode” to extend the battery’s life. These headphones ship with a neoprene armband for your smartphone, which is a nice perk. These are a nice shape and size for running or walking, though ear customization could be improved.

Price: $85.93 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Wireless

Waterproof and sweat proof

Eartips are designed to allow you to hear the world around you

On-ear controls

Cons:

Somewhat limited color options

Expensive

Some may find this style of headphone uncomfortable

Eartip feels less customizable

4. Scosche SportclipAIR Headphones

Really only interested in wireless Bluetooth headphones? Try these earbuds. Scosche provided us with a sample of these headphones so we could go hands on for an extended period of time. The Scosche SportclipAIR headphones are really comfortable to wear for a long period of time, and they are easy to adjust to fit the curves of your ear. The flexible nature of these earbuds makes them easy to fit quickly, and they stay in place quite well during aerobic activity. They are also sweat-resistant, making them great for serious athletes who work out for hours at a time. The controls are easy to access, and easy to distinguish by touch alone.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Up to 7 hours of battery life

IPX4 rated

Comfortable for extended wear

Also lets you take phone calls

Cons:

Some users may want a headphone with a higher IP rating

May be too expensive for some shoppers

5. Soundpeats Qy7 Bluetooth Sport Headphones

Looking for the perfect pair of earbuds to use while running or hitting the gym? The SoundPEATS Qy7 earbuds offer an easy-to-read battery meter, up to five hours of play time, and specialized features to minimize Bluetooth skipping and a cleaner audio experience. They’re also sweat-proof, which is great for anyone who wants their headphones to stand the test of time. These headphones work with select Android devices, as well as iOS devices.

Price: $22.99

Pros:

Inexpensive

Tons of color options

Sweatproof

Designed to provide smooth listening experience

Cons:

Could have longer battery life

Only under warranty for 12 months

6. Photive PH-BTE70 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Sport headphones that come with ear hooks often fit more securely than those that just sit in the ear canal. These headphones boast Bluetooth 4.0, which uses less energy than older Bluetooth models. You can expect about six hours of play time from these headphones, which are also sweat-proof. There are multiple ear tips sizes included, along with a handy carrying case. They also have an extended wireless range of about 33 feet, so you can listen to your favorite music, even when your smartphone is on the other side of the room.

Price: $59.95 (54 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Sweatproof

Advanced sound technology with deep bass

Ear hooks designed to fit easily, without multiple re-adjustments

Convenient on-board controls

Cons:

Some users dislike quality of customer service

A few users have reported issues with charger, or with one earbud losing sound over time

No noise canceling

7. Sennheiser OCX 685i Adidas Sports In-Ear Headphones

Sennheiser is a leading name is audio, and adidas is a leading name in sports. Their combined efforts have created a solid sport headphone that’s surprisingly affordable. A main gripe users have had is that these headphones only sound amazing if you can get the proper fit. If these headphones don’t fit your ear structure perfectly, the sound quality will drop noticeably. If these headphones fit you well, however, you are likely to have a good experience.

Price: $33.50 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Built-in controls

Trusted brands

Sweat and water-resistant

Cons:

A newer model is available (but it is more expensive)

Some users have reported issues when using select smartphones

Bass may not be deep enough if bud doesn’t fit perfectly in the ear

8. Panasonic RP-HS34M-Y Sports Clip Earbud Headphones

Bargain hunters, these are the headphones you’ve been looking for. They are very inexpensive, but currently hold a rating of 4/5 stars on Amazon. They are water-resistant, and have some adjustability. However, they are not constructed as thoughtfully as some other headphones on our list. Still, if you need a cheap pair of sport headphones, these are a nice option to consider.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cheap

Sweat and water-resistant

Inline remote

Very light, reduces strain on ears during extended wear

Cons:

Only has an IPX2 rating, less impressive waterproofing than other headphones on our list

Fewer options to customize your fit

9. Sennheiser PMX 685i Sports Neckband Headphones

If you have never been able to find a pair of headphones that fits your ears perfectly, it might be time to consider a neckband-style pair of headphones. Designed in concert with adidas, the Sennheiser PMX685i headphones are ideal for athletes and runners. They are water-resistant, and can be worn in the ear, or placed around the neck. Wearing them around the neck may provide users with better situational awareness when running in high-traffic areas. These headphones have been discontinued by the manufacturer, which means you can get them for far less than the original MSRP.

Price: $25.46 (58 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

In-line control system

Also includes storage pouch and cable clip

Moisture-resistant and sweat-resistant

Cons:

Focus on “natural” sound may lack bass-pumping effect some athletes crave

Neckband style may not suit all tastes/needs

Fairly expensive

Few color options

10. JETech Sport Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Headphones

Here’s another pair of budget-friendly headphones. Don’t be fooled by the low price, however, as these headphones actually offer a couple of features that make them superior to some of the more expensive options on our list. For example, they offer up to eight hours of talk time or music playback. Customer satisfaction is also high, with these headphones holding a 4.5/5 star rating on Amazon. A noise-cancelling microphone makes these sport headphones a great choice for those who often need to take calls while at the gym.

Price: $19.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Pairs with a number of devices

Inexpensive

Nice battery life

Overwhelming positive feedback from customers

Cons:

Fewer fit customization options

May not have the most robust, balanced sound

