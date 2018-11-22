13 Best Amazon Thanksgiving Deals: Tech & Electronics

Our Review

With streaming-friendly smart TVs eliminating the need for Blu-ray players and set-top boxes, that old non-smart TV might start to look like it's dumbing down your whole entertainment center. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is the perfect solution for this. This compact streaming stick connects to any HDMI-compatible display to provide access to hundreds of subscription services including Netflix, Hulu Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. This version can handle 4K content so you can enjoy your favorite shows in ultra high definition. This product is already available at 30 percent off even though it just came out last month. Suffice to say, it won't be this cheap again for a while.