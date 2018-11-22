13 Best Amazon Thanksgiving Deals: Tech & Electronics

Thanksgiving is slowly disappearing in the rearview mirror. The food coma is setting in and you’re wondering what you have energy left to do before a power nap. How about check out the best Amazon Thanksgiving deals? Black Friday is more just a concept nowadays, as there are insane flash deals that start as early as Thanksgiving Day. Check out some of our favorites below.
$500 Off LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Black Friday Week is one of the best times to shop for a TV since their premium price allows manufacturers to offer steep discounts. The LG ThinQ Super UHD TV is the value purchase of this shopping season with a discount of $500 off its MSRP. It has a crystal-clear picture with incredible contrast and accurate color recreation. It has the Google voice assistant built-in as well, allowing you to use its controller on smart home devices around your house.
$120 Off Samsung Galaxy Tab A
The 10.1-Inch Galaxy Tab A is a lightweight and powerful tablet that is great for gaming, creating media, and quickly loading apps. It has 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of internal storage, and an octa-core processor which make it more than capable of multitasking between apps. At $120 off, this is a great budget tablet to use as a secondary device.
$150 Off Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch
The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is a high-tech wearable that offers the fast performance and long battery life we expect out of a top-tier smartwatch. It is sleek and military-grade durable, with an attractive touchscreen that is perfect for checking your messages. It is also capable of fitness tracking, using Samsung Pay, and making calls. If you want a smartwatch that does it all, then it doesn't get cheaper than the S3 Frontier at $150 off.
$200 Off Panasonic Lumix LX100 4K Camera
The Panasonic Lumix LX100 combines the modern clarity of 4K photo and video with the vintage flair of an old-school point-and-shoot. It may look vintage but it takes highly detailed digital photos with a powerful image sensor and a LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMILUX lens. It has full manual controls to seal the deal. It is over $200 off for a limited time, making this a great upgrade for an intermediate photographer.
29% Off Bose SoundLink II Bluetooth Headphones
Bose headphones aren't normally the best deal in portable audio but when they just might be when they are on Black Friday Week discount. The SoundLink II is the latest version of their flagship over-ear headphones. They can pump out bass-heavy audio for up to 15 hours at a time. The Bose signature sound is great for hip-hop music, orchestral music, and everything in between.
$300 Off Google Pixelbook Laptop
Google's Pixelbook series has changed the game for laptop users who previously thought Windows and Apple OS were the only options. Google's lightweight Chrome OS is the driving force behind this powerful laptop, which is currently $300 off MSRP. Chrome OS offers a simplified interface that revolves around web-based apps instead of software. This allows the machine to devote more of its hardware to performing at top speeds. Web-savvy users will still be capable of word processing, file storage, and anything else a Windows PC can do, albeit at a much better price value.
42% Off Klipsch RSB-3 Bluetooth Soundbar
A proper soundbar is the biggest improvement you can make to a home theater setup. The Klipsch RSB-3 is a great space-saver as it is an all-in-one soundbar. That is to say, it recreates the full spectrum of sound from low bass to high treble. At 42 percent off, the RSB-3 is a screamin' deal that will blow your TV set's speakers away.
50% Off Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
What is Sous Vide? This term (French “under vacuum”) refers to a cooking technique where you vacuum-seal food then cook it in a water bath for maximum control over temperature. It is a fantastic option for the kitchen perfectionist who wants it just right every time. It can clamp to a pot and use its internal controls to automate the cooking experience. It can also connect to your home WiFi to provide you remote updates on your meal. It is 50 percent off through Black Friday Weekend, starting now on Thanksgiving.
$70 Off Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle
$70 Off may not be the biggest discount of the shopping holiday but the Xbox One X is one of the most popular gaming consoles of the year and this bundle includes the newly released game Fallout 76. Titles this new rarely see a discount at all but with this price, it's like getting the game for free.
29% Off Denon DP-300F Turntable
Vinyl is back, or rather, vinyl never went away. Even the latest generation appreciates the tactile experience of pulling a record off the shelf and dropping the needle. The Denon DP-300F automatic turntable provides a simple way to experience this warm and delightful sound. The tonearm starts and stops at the push of a button and the system has a built-in preamp. It is 29 percent off through the weekend, so you certainly can't say it's too late to get into record collecting.
30% Off Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
With streaming-friendly smart TVs eliminating the need for Blu-ray players and set-top boxes, that old non-smart TV might start to look like it's dumbing down your whole entertainment center. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is the perfect solution for this. This compact streaming stick connects to any HDMI-compatible display to provide access to hundreds of subscription services including Netflix, Hulu Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. This version can handle 4K content so you can enjoy your favorite shows in ultra high definition. This product is already available at 30 percent off even though it just came out last month. Suffice to say, it won't be this cheap again for a while.
50% Off Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset
A proper gaming headset is essential for playing PC games online. The Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum is a great option, especially while it is at a 50 percent price discount for Black Friday Week. It delivers virtual 7.1 surround sound via wired or wireless playback and has all the bells and whistles that gaming gear should have. It has customizable RGB LEDs and even macro buttons. Gimmicks aside, these headphones sounds great and give you a genuine upper edge in arena-based games.
63% Off Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Printer
A color printer isn't the most exciting Thanksgiving deal to be had but it is a valuable one nonetheless. The Canon Pixma MG3620 wireless printer is 63 percent off, which makes it cheaper than a new ink cartridge for your old printer. This printer produces detailed photo prints and efficient document prints as well, making it an all-around budget workhorse.