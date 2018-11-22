23 Best Thanksgiving Deals on Amazon 2018

Savvy shoppers know that Thanksgiving Day deals are hidden gems. We’ve compiled the best of the best Thanksgiving deals on Amazon, with a focus on finding the perfect balance between deep discounts and overall product awesomeness. These aren’t just deals, they’re deals on stuff you actually want.
37 Percent Off TCL 28S305 28-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Who says you have to wait until Black Friday to get a great TV deal? If you're looking for a cheap smart TV, this is the deal to snag today. Act fast, we anticipate that this deal will not last long. This set normally costs $189.99.
The small size and lower res screen make this a great second TV for your home. Consider it for the kitchen or guest bedroom, or make it a gift for the kids or an older relative.
35% Off Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-7
With the final season of Game of Thrones set to premiere in the spring, now is the perfect time to grab this box set and get caught up. Normal retail price of this set is $113.96 on Amazon.
Grab it for yourself, or snag a box set to give as a holiday gift. With this big discount, you'll feel as rich as a Lannister and as smart as Samwell Tarly.
Whether you need a gift for a fan, or just want a copy of your own in case your ex finally gets around to changing their HBO GO password, you'll be glad you pounced on this hot deal.
37% Off Lionel 711903 Thomas & Friends Ready to Play Train Set
Looking for a memorable holiday gift that won't break the bank? Grab this deal before it's gone. It's normally around $100, so you're saving almost 40 bucks off list.
$300 Off SaluSpa Miami AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
A hot tub is usually quite an expensive purchase, but this deal allows you to save a lot of money as compared to a traditional tub. Technically, you're saving just under $300 bucks ($294 to be precise), but no matter how you slice it, this is a great savings off the $500 list price.
We love the price, but also the ease of set up and the portability that you get with this particular model.
40% Off Logitech Harmony Hub
As our homes fill with more and more "smart" devices, it can be hard to coordinate all of the devices to work in concert. This Alexa-enabled smart entertainment hub can control your TV and other gadgets from one centralized hub.
The example that Amazon gives to show how powerful this hub is "date night". Under the date night protocol, you can instantly turn on your smart TV, launch Netflix, dim your smart lights to a romantic setting, and turn on a connected speaker.
Essentially condensing up to eight remotes into a simple smartphone app, this voice-activated hub is a must for anyone who loves smart home technology.
Normally about $100, you're saving 40 percent, or about $40.
33% Off Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker
Seinfeld jokes aside, a label maker remains a great gift idea. And at this price, you might want to pick up for yourself as well.
This updated label maker is designed for the smartphone age. It's compact and completely wireless. If you haven't looked at a label maker since the 90s, you'll be surprised at how much the technology has improved over the years.
And at this price, it's an even more appealing product. Normally about $60, today you're saving $20. That may not sound like much, but that's easily enough to cover a gift card for a coworker, or a cool stocking stuffer for your kids.
$120 Off Samsung Galaxy Tab A
Looking for a cheap tablet? All too often we see tablet deals on Thanksgiving or Black Friday that are cheap, but are for models that aren't very high quality.
This deal strikes a nice balance between a price drop and a tablet that's actually worth investing in.
You'll save just under $120 ($118, to be precise), which is a savings of over 35 percent from the original list price of $327.99.
$320 Off Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera
Don't be fooled by its compact size. This mirrorless camera from Canon is powerful enough to capture the amazing shots you'll want to share on Facebook and Instagram.
It boasts a 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, along with built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth.
Normally retailing for almost $950, you're saving almost 35 percent off list with today's deal.
$100 Off Sony Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones
If your Thanksgiving air travel was noisy and uncomfortable, snag this deal and ensure that your Christmas travel will be less annoying.
These noise-cancelling headphones are specifically designed with air travel in mind.
With up to ten hours of wireless playback, these headphones are a steal at 34 percent off. The list price is $299.99, so this is a really healthy savings you can feel good about.
$100 Off Shark Rocket TruePet Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum
Need a new vacuum? Own at least one pet? Hate over-paying for home goods? This deal was tailor-made for your home.
This vac is lightweight, powerful, and includes specific attachments for tackling both hardwood floors and stubborn pet fur. At $100 off, you save roughly a third off the list price for this high-tech vac.
$100 Off Samsung 43″ Curved Monitor
This curved monitor was already appealing at its original price, so with the discount it's even better. While 11 percent off doesn't sound huge, it actually works out to about $100 off list, which is nothing to sneeze at.
Ideal for work, we also think this monitor is great for college students who are looking to maximize their space and use the display for both schoolwork and watching movies after class.
$70 Off Fitbit Ionic Adidas Edition GPS Smart Watch
While it's not unusual to see lower-end Fitbit models on sale for Thanksgiving or Black Friday, you rarely see a discount this big on a newer, limited edition tracker.
You'll save just under 25 percent off list, which is $299.95.
Packed with cutting edge features, this is a great gift, or something nice to help you avoid putting on holiday weight.
$50 Off Facebook Portal
Facebook hasn't had the best year from a PR perspective, but that hasn't kept consumers from getting excited about this new device from the tech giant. And since Facebook promises they will not listen to, view or store the contents of your Portal video calls, we're comfortable recommending this Thanksgiving Day deal.
You'll save $50 off the list price of $199, a savings of 25 percent.
24% Off DEWALT Titanium Pilot Point Drill Bit Set
Looking for a cheap tool deal this Thanksgiving? We recommend Amazon's price drop on this 21-piece drill bit set from DEWALT. It's an ideal cheap gift for any handyman or handy gal in your life.
20% Off Huffy Marvel Spider-Man Boys Bike With Training Wheels
Lots of kids dream of getting a new bike under the Christmas tree. Take advantage of this Thanksgiving deal and make some kid's dream come true this holiday season.
Please note that pricing and discounts may vary depending on size of bike and color selected. We've listed the lowest price here, but other styles may be slightly more expensive.
20% Off ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide
Billed as the "smallest, sleekest sous vide tool available," this immersion circulator provides a foolproof way for home cooks to perfectly cook steaks, delicate fish, veggies, eggs, and pretty much anything else you can think of.
This is one of the hottest holiday gift ideas, but you may also want to grab one for yourself to help tackle your holiday entertaining needs. Normally $179, you're saving $36 (20 percent off).
$40 Off Limited Edition Anki Cozmo Robot for Kids
Also featured in our futuristic Christmas gift guide, this limited edition robot is an amazing holiday gift for any kid on your list.
While not the biggest sounding discount, this toy normally retails for $179.99. A savings of 22 percent is pretty solid for a limited edition, highly in-demand holiday gift.
The toy is cool, and this version is a limited edition color that is hard to find, making this modest discount actually much more impressive than it seems at first brush.
$50 Off Yamaha PSR-EW300 SA 76-Key Portable Keyboard Bundle
Looking to pick up a keyboard for your band, or brighten a kid's holiday with an instrument of their own? This deal has everything you need to get started, including a power supply and a stand.
42% Off SOULCALIBUR VI: Standard Edition – Xbox One
One of the hottest fighting games of the year is on sale, and at a price that's ideal for holiday gifting. IGN rated this game 8.9/10, so you know you're getting a solid game for the price. Plus, y'know....Geralt of Rivia. 'Nuff said.
Have a PlayStation? Don't sweat it-- the PS4 version of the game is also on sale.
82% Off Food Network Print Magazine Subscription
The cover price for a year subscription to Food Network is $45, so this is a great savings. Grab a subscription for yourself, or give one as a gift. Just note that the first print issue won't arrive for at least four weeks, so consider getting a card that explains your gift to give on the holiday itself.
31% Off WD 4TB Gaming Drive (Works With Playstation 4)
We're all about value for money, and this deal strikes the perfect balance between a healthy discount and a respectable product. Backed by a three-year manufacturer's limited warranty, this external hard drive is the perfect deal for any PS4 gamer. Today, you can save $40, or a little over 30 percent off the list price of $129.99.
44% Off PetSafe ScoopFree Original Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Have a cat? Hate cleaning the litter box? It's 2018...so just have a robot take care of it. While normally an expensive investment for a pet owner, this labor-saving device is discounted by 44 percent today, making it a great purchase for yourself. You can also consider gifting this for the holidays.
37% Off Rowenta Space Heater
This time of year, it can be hard to stay warm. Take advantage of this hot Thanksgiving deal and you'll be toasty in no time.
Normally about $60 on Amazon, you're saving almost $25. Pair those up-front savings with the energy savings you'll get from running a small space heater instead of the whole furnace for your home, and this is a doubly smart buy.