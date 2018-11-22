23 Best Thanksgiving Deals on Amazon 2018

Our Review

With the final season of Game of Thrones set to premiere in the spring, now is the perfect time to grab this box set and get caught up. Normal retail price of this set is $113.96 on Amazon.

Grab it for yourself, or snag a box set to give as a holiday gift. With this big discount, you'll feel as rich as a Lannister and as smart as Samwell Tarly.

Whether you need a gift for a fan, or just want a copy of your own in case your ex finally gets around to changing their HBO GO password, you'll be glad you pounced on this hot deal.