5 Best Black Friday 3D Printer Deals on Amazon

The Dremel DigiLab 3D printer gets the nod from PC Magazine as the 2018 Editor's Choice. That makes it worth considering if you're a designer, engineer or want it for classroom use because it can stand up to serious use. With clog resistant extrusion, it will run your projects smoothly without breakdowns.

It has a heated plate and an even more robust extruder to allow for printing with nylon and eco-ABS to create accurate injection molded parts. This printer automatically updates the g-code for optimal extruder and build plate temperatures, in addition to print speeds and feeds. It's WiFi enabled, allowing users to slice files online and print directly to the 3D45 from anywhere with an internet connection.

Smart sensor technology makes set up a breeze. The touch screen shows you in real time how to precisely level the plate with just a simple turn of a knob. And you can even capture time lapse videos of your project with the internal 720p HD camera. The large build area allows you to print a wide variety of projects.