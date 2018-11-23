5 Best Black Friday 3D Printer Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re a hobbyist looking to expand your craft, or a professional designer, engineer or teacher, 3D printers can create whatever you can imagine. These are the best Black Friday 3D printer deals on Amazon, with huge savings up to $500. Now’s the time to stock up on filament too.
Check Out Today’s Hottest Black Friday 3D Printer Deals Here.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,396.75 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,000.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $719.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Best 3D Printer: Dremel DigiLab 3D PrinterPrice: $1,396.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses advanced filament types
- Rated tops by the pros
- Comes with desktop and cloud based slicing software
- Easy set up and leveling
- Internal HD camera for time lapse videos
- Super spendy
- Less than great customer support
- Some system bugs still need to be addressed
The Dremel DigiLab 3D printer gets the nod from PC Magazine as the 2018 Editor's Choice. That makes it worth considering if you're a designer, engineer or want it for classroom use because it can stand up to serious use. With clog resistant extrusion, it will run your projects smoothly without breakdowns.
It has a heated plate and an even more robust extruder to allow for printing with nylon and eco-ABS to create accurate injection molded parts. This printer automatically updates the g-code for optimal extruder and build plate temperatures, in addition to print speeds and feeds. It's WiFi enabled, allowing users to slice files online and print directly to the 3D45 from anywhere with an internet connection.
Smart sensor technology makes set up a breeze. The touch screen shows you in real time how to precisely level the plate with just a simple turn of a knob. And you can even capture time lapse videos of your project with the internal 720p HD camera. The large build area allows you to print a wide variety of projects.
-
Best Big Project Printer: LulzBot TAZ 6 3D PrinterPrice: $2,000.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Advanced options for expert users
- Handles big print projects or many small projects simultaneously
- Plug and play head and filament changes are simple
- 24/7 customer support
- Supports more than 30 different filament materials
- Definitely not for beginners
- Big price tag
- Auto leveling can be prone to failure
- Exclusively uses 3mm filament
If you're looking to tackle larger 3D printing projects, the LulzBot Taz 6 is your go to machine. This printer lets you build projects as large as 280 mm x 280 mm x 250 mm (11.02 inches x 11.02 inches x 9.8 inches,) or make many small prints at once. The modular print head alllows for fast and easy plug and play print head and filament changes.
Self leveling technology makes for clean starts on each new project, and it has one of the largest build volumes around. It supports more than 30 different filament materials, giving your imagination free reign when it comes to designs and capabilities.
This workhorse has a proven extruder, hot end capable of reaching 300-degrees Celsius, and dual part cooling fans. A rugged aluminum frame, reliable power supply and heated PEI bed mean your projects print and remove trouble free. The free Cura LulzBot Edition software makes it easy to load your model files and slice them for printing. With tech support 24/7, you can troubleshoot problems whenever you need to.
With Amazon Black Friday 3D printer deals, you can get this professional grade machine for $500 off today. If you don't need quite as much build space, the TazMini 3D printer is on sale for $300 off, and it's a little more wallet friendly, and it's also Amazon's Choice.
-
Best for Beginners: daVinci Jr. Pro 3D PrinterPrice: $269.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for small project printing
- Nozzle can be upgraded for more complex projects
- Easy to get started
- Has many features of more expensive 3D printers
- Good slicing software
- Not as high resolution as more expensive printers
- Definitely for beginners
- Extruder jams common
If you're a hobbyist looking to tap into the 3D printing realm for your own home projects, the daVinci Junior is a good place to begin. The fully enclosed design protects projects and helps to thwart warping, and you don't need to use proprietary PLA filaments. The adjustable temperature settings for the extruder nozzle let you stock up while prices are low, and practice print until you fully vet your skills.
This printer is primarily designed for home use, but while the build area is fairly small, it has lots of features of some of the bigger dogs in this game including and LED lighted work area, LCD screen, WiFi connectivity and more. While it doesn't have an SD card slot, it does have a USB port to load your printing projects.
With an upgrade to a hardened steel nozzle, you can create more exotic projects using metallic PLA and carbon PLA too. An intuitive 9-point calibration detection system that accurately determines the distance between the extruder and the print bed, allowing you to print perfectly from 20 to 400 micron resolutions. Save 40 percent on this 3D printer during Amazon Black Friday. If you're looking to upgrade for a few bucks more, the WiFi enabled daVinci 1.0 Pro is on sale for $50 off.
Find more 40% Off daVinci Jr. Pro 3D Printer information and reviews here.
-
Best Mid-range Printer: FlashForge 3D Printer Creator ProPrice: $719.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Capable of printing complex projects and long run times
- Error free SD slot
- LED lighted printing area
- Smaller learning curve than some
- Comes assembled and ready to use
- Excellent customer service
- Pretty expensive even on sale
- Takes more frequent leveling than some
- Some extruder issues reported
This professional quality 3D printer is top rated for a reason - it delivers accurate results, time and time again. The sturdy metal frame keeps it stable during projects, and the 10mm guide rod ensures precise Z axis movement, preventing the platform arm from deforming the job. An aviation level aluminum plate maintains its flat surface during heating and won't warp.
The insulated closed chamber protects your ABS prints which have a high tendency to warp during printing. An injected PC top cover comes in one solid piece, making it stronger and more effective at regulating temperatures, and the front door was recently redesigned to provide easier access to prints. It has a dual extruder and is capable of holding two spools of filament at a time, and it works equally well with ABS or PLA filament.
An LED light illuminates the printing area, and integrated LCD screen and button board functions make for easy operation. Get it today at $180 off with this Black Friday 3D printer deal.
Find more Save $180 on FlashForge 3D Printer Creator Pro information and reviews here.
-
Save $200 on Monoprice Maker Ultimate 3D PrinterPrice: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A step up from a beginner 3D printer
- Many features of more expensive machines
- Fast printing speeds
- Super quiet operation
- Microsoft Windows, Macs running OS X, and Ubuntu Linux
- Less than great customer support
- Needs more frequent part replacements than many
- Screws loosen rapidly
- Takes more setup time than many
This moderately priced 3D printer can deliver 20 micron fine resolution on projects without the huge investment of many. It's a good choice that's a step up from beginner level, with many features of more expensive professional printers. With a stable printing platform thanks to the rigid all-metal frame, it prints at speeds up to 300 mm per second with fine detail. More prints in less time is a definite plus.
With a heated build plate, and extruder nozzle temperatures from 180-250 degrees celsius, it can print a wide variety of filament types including PLA, ABS, PVA, HIPS, and others. It allows you to print g-code files from your computer using a USB connection or from an SD card. Unlike many, this printer is super quiet, (just 49dBA) which makes it great for both home and office use.
A geared, anti-jam feeder reliably feeds filament, so you won't have a long print job fail, and an LCD screen makes project status easy to track. Get this Black Friday 3D printer deal today only at a savings of $200.
The final price you pay may be slightly different than the price displayed here depending on state and city taxes in your area.
See More Black Friday 3D Printer Deals Here
See Also:
- Best Black Friday Tool Deals
- Best Black Friday TV Deals
- Best Black Friday Printer Deals
- Best Black Friday Camera Deals
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook