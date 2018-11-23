5 Best Black Friday Deals on DNA Tests

Today you can pick up this well-trusted DNA kit for half off. I used this kit last year and was really impressed with the quality of results and how simple they were to understand. I discovered a lot of interesting information about my family's past that I never would have known otherwise.

The 23andMe kit was simple to mail with an included box and tube for your spit sample. Just be sure you use the number on your box to register your kit on their website before you mail it or else you'll run into issues.

Their website interface makes it easy to quickly see your ancestry results and understand them with graphics, maps, and pie graphs. They even break down your DNA to estimate when in your ancestry timeline which ethnicities likely entered into your DNA.

The health aspect allows you to view your risk factors and carrier status for certain genes. While some people may find this information stressful, I thought it was better to know than be surprised later. They even have a traits section that predicts things like whether or not you have freckles, hate cilantro, or sneeze when looking at the sun.

You can opt-in to be discoverable by DNA relative which you can search and rank by how much DNA you share.

I'm so glad I got to do this and picking up a kit when the prices are low can be a huge help toward more members of your family getting tested together for a fuller picture of your shared history.