5 Best Black Friday Deals on DNA Tests

Explore your family tree this Christmas with the DNA test kits you’ve been thinking about but putting off because of the price. Check out these Black Friday deals on DNA tests for yourself or as a fantastic gift for anyone in your family.
Last Updated: 5:53 P.M. Eastern Standard Time.
|
|Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
$99 Off 23andMe Health & Ancestry DNA Test KitPrice: $99.00Pros:
Cons:
- Both ancestry and health risk results
- Easy to use website
- Can find and connect with DNA relatives
- Trusted company
- Some may not want to know carrier status
- Traits are hit or miss
- Have to remember to register kit before sending
Today you can pick up this well-trusted DNA kit for half off. I used this kit last year and was really impressed with the quality of results and how simple they were to understand. I discovered a lot of interesting information about my family's past that I never would have known otherwise.
The 23andMe kit was simple to mail with an included box and tube for your spit sample. Just be sure you use the number on your box to register your kit on their website before you mail it or else you'll run into issues.
Their website interface makes it easy to quickly see your ancestry results and understand them with graphics, maps, and pie graphs. They even break down your DNA to estimate when in your ancestry timeline which ethnicities likely entered into your DNA.
The health aspect allows you to view your risk factors and carrier status for certain genes. While some people may find this information stressful, I thought it was better to know than be surprised later. They even have a traits section that predicts things like whether or not you have freckles, hate cilantro, or sneeze when looking at the sun.
You can opt-in to be discoverable by DNA relative which you can search and rank by how much DNA you share.
I'm so glad I got to do this and picking up a kit when the prices are low can be a huge help toward more members of your family getting tested together for a fuller picture of your shared history.
Find more 23andMe Health & Ancestry DNA Test Kit information and reviews here.
-
40% Off AncestryDNA Genetic TestingPrice: $59.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tons of geographic detail and travel routes
- Trusted brand
- Connect with DNA relatives
- Not as accurate for ancient family lines
- Must register kit before mailing
- No medical results
Considered second in the industry just behind 23andMe, AncestryDNA is probably the most geographically detailed of the bunch, particularly for the past few generations. They often have precise maps available showing the probable migration routes your ancestors took.
AncestryDNA uses colorful, easy to understand maps to display your ethnicities. Some countries are even broken down by region to get even more specific than other kits on the market.
You can use their site to connect to DNA relatives and build your family tree.
Find more AncestryDNA Genetic Testing information and reviews here.
-
40% Off National Geographic Geno 2.0 KitPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Custom video explaining your results
- Shows ancient ancestor movement 500,000 years ago
- Learn how much DNA you share with Neanderthals
- Can add medical results later without a whole new test
- Learn if you're related to famous geniuses like Tesla
- No medical or health results
- Needs iPhone for some features
- Some data harder to parse than others
If you're particularly interested in the deep history of your family, the Geno 2.0 Next Generation kit from National Geographic will map your ancestors' movements as far back as 500,000 years ago.
This one is great if you have an iPhone because they will generate a unique video explaining your results for you. It uses graphs and maps for easy to understand results and can even show you a comparison between you and Neanderthals so you can see how much DNA you share with our distant cousins.
Because it's supported by Helix, if you later want to add health or medical testing, you won't need to redo the test since they already have you on file. You'll only need to pay for calculating the results which is much cheaper and faster.
Find more National Geographic Geno 2.0 Kit information and reviews here.
-
35% Off MyHeritage Ancestry & Ethnicity Genetic TestingPrice: $49.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheek swab so no need to collect spit
- Connect with DNA relatives
- Interactive 3D region mapping
- More affordable
- Some features require a paid membership
- Not as much info as others
- Doesn't go as far back as others
- No health data
Normally $75 dollars, this kit from MyHeritage uses a large, globe-wide sample base to break down ethnicities into careful regions for precise results. It's nice that it's a cheek swab so you don't have to sit there and awkwardly fill up a tube of spit.
They provide a neat, interactive 3D map that helps you travel the regions your ancestors are from and even plays small clips of music from each so you can get a sense of what their culture and sound is like.
You can connect with DNA relatives using their website but many features are locked behind a paywall and not accessible without a membership. The original test is more affordable than other kits so if it's something you are interested in but don't need extremely detailed data that needs a membership, this is a good choice.
-
41% Off Wisdom Panel Canine Genetic Ancestry Test Kits for DogsPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Health risk results can prevent deadly medication reactions
- You can find out your dog's family tree back three generations
- Easy to understand graphics
- You have to cheek swab your dog
- Health risk results are stressful for some
- Must register kit before mailing
Humans are not the only members of your family that you can test for more information on their heritage. There are now several great brands of DNA test kits for dogs that help you learn their breed history.
I have a rescue mutt myself and I've been dying to try one of these to find out more about my furred family member.
The Wisdom Panel kit requires a cheek swab from your pup and how difficult that would be depends on your dog and their temperament. Your results will track your dog's breed history back to their "grandparents" on both sides with easy to understand images.
This kit also offers health and wellness results showing your dog's risk factors for certain conditions, allergies, and weight issues. One major plus is that you can test your dog for the MDR1 gene which can cause a dog to be potentially fatally sensitive to common drugs like antibiotics. This is a test that could save your dog's life.
Find more Wisdom Panel Ancestry Test for Dogs information and reviews here.
See More Black Friday Gift Deals Here.
See Also:
- * 15 Best Black Friday Electronics Deals on Amazon
- * 5 Best Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals on Amazon
- * 15 Best Black Friday Book Deals on Amazon
- * 11 Best Black Friday Pet Deals on Amazon
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook