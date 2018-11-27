10 Best Cheap iPhone 7 Plus Cases: The Ultimate List

While Apple’s latest crop of iPhones now on sale, it’s been hard for some iPhone fans to choose between the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. For many, the larger screen size and enhanced camera on the iPhone 7 Plus makes it the clear choice, though of course the price is a little higher. If you’re one of the people who opted for the Plus, your wallet might be feeling a little light. You’re probably looking for a protective iPhone 7 Plus case that won’t put you into the red. At the same time, you’re going to want a case that’s able to stand up to daily wear and tear, and adequately protect the phone you just spent all your hard earned money on. To help the budget-conscious case hunter, we’ve curated a list of the best cheap iPhone 7 Plus cases. While they may be cheap, several of the offerings below are still able to meet military drop test standards. Whether you’re looking for a rugged case, a basic case, or a case with some cool design touches or added functionality, there’s something below that will be right for you. Many of the cases below cost less than $10. All of the cases below are available online for less than $15. We promise no boring bumpers, and no “simple” cases that lack personality. All of the cases below are packed with cool features, making them seem more luxurious than their price tag would suggest.

Want even more recommendations for great iPhone cases? You can browse our iPhone Cases section, or peruse our list of the best iPhone 7 Plus cases. You may also be interested in our guide to the best iPhone 7 Plus accessories.

1. Zizo Static Cover for iPhone 7 Plus

Proving that you don’t have spend a lot of money to get a cool looking case, this affordable offering from Zizo definitely stands out from the crowd. In addition to cool lines, this cheap case boasts military grade protection, having been certified as 810-G-compliant. That means it will withstand drops and impacts better than other cheap cases, even when falling on hard concrete. There’s also a built-in kickstand. With seven color options to choose from, this is a cheap case that definitely doesn’t feel cheap, or look cheap.

Want to see more cases like this? Browse more rugged and attractive cases from Zizo here.

Price: $10.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

2. Canica iPhone 7 Plus Wallet Case

Looking for a slim wallet case that’s also affordable? For less than $10, you can get this slender case, with room for a debit card and your ID. This is a compact case, and we love the added wallet functionality, which eliminates the need to carry a bulky, separate wallet. We’ve seen similar case styles with comparable card capacity go for over twice the price of this case, making this a tremendous value. If this minty green isn’t to your taste, this case also comes in rose gold, gray, black, and navy blue.

Not sure if this style is right for you? Browse more iPhone 7 Plus wallet cases on sale here.

Price: $7.99

3. ESR iPhone 7 Plus Makeup Series Case

A glitter iPhone 7 Plus case from kate spade new york retails for almost $60. If you want a similar case for way less dough, this case from ESR is a great alternative. Available in pink glitter/rose gold, champagne gold, and sparkly silver finishes, this case is made from three different protective materials. While not the most rugged case on our list, this is still a great option for those who love girly cases. This case gives you a glam glitter look at a fraction of the price tag of other glitter cases.

Price: $6.50

4. i-Blason Transformer iPhone 7 Plus Case

Another great, cheap case with kickstand functionality, i-Blason’s Transformer series of smartphone cases are designed to provide decent protection in an attractive package. Features we like here, besides the handy kickstand, include an easy-to-grip design, a swiveling holster for clipping your device onto your belt or pants pocket, and dual-layer construction for added shock dispersement. While it does lack a built-in screen protector and military grade protection, this is still a great option for the budget-conscious.

Price: $14.99

5. JOTO iPhone 7 Plus Armband Case

Some people need to stick to a budget on their iPhone case because they plan to buy a few different cases. It makes sense to have a collection of cases for your new iPhone, so you can pick a case that’s right for your plans on a given day. For example, if you are planning to go for a run after work, you might want to pick up an armband case. There are a few options out there, but we recommend this style from JOTO. In addition to a comfy, one-size-fits-most armband and a touchscreen friendly screen cover, this case also boasts a key holder, card/cash storage, and convenient earphone jack openings (though you may not need the latter if you’re opting for AirPods). If you want to see more options, browse additional iPhone 7 Plus armband cases here.

Price: $10.99

6. Ansiwee Armor iPhone 7 Plus Case

Prefer iPhone cases that have an unusual design? This cool case dual layer construction, a chevron cutout, and pebbled rear texture. Combined with the side grips, the overall texture of this case is highly grippable, making it a nice choice for those who have a tendency to drop their phone. We also like the metallic sheen and precise port cutouts. If the rose gold version above doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are gray, black, and yellow gold versions you might prefer instead. You can see all available colors via the link below.

Price: $8.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

7. POETIC Affinity Series iPhone 7 Plus Case

Looking for a slim case that doesn’t compromise on quality. The folks at POETIC put a lot of thought into the design for this case, with a special focus on how to dissipate the shocks of bumps and impacts. This case features an anti-slip ridged texture, plus a ridged stress dissipating pattern on the interior of the case that’s designed to disperse impacts before they can wreak havoc on your phone. The clear back also makes this a nice option for those who want to show off the color of their new iPhone. I’m looking at you, iPhone 7 Plus owners who purchased rose gold, gold, or jet black devices.

Price: $9.95

8. GolemGuard iPhone 7 Plus Case With Card Slot

This gold case is a great option for those who prefer bold cases, cases that are guaranteed to score them some attention. We also like the card slot and kickstand feature. Gold too flashy for you? There are many additional color options available.

Price: $9.88

9. Ringke Max iPhone 7 Plus Case

The asymmetrical design and use of multiple textured inserts really makes this case stand out. It’s easy to grip, and available in a plethora of colors. It also meets military drop test standards, making it a real winner for the price. A camera bezel and front raised lip protect the delicate surfaces of your device, no matter whether it is lying face down or face up. Dual layer construction and a geometric shock dispersal pattern round out a truly solid case that offers amazing value for money.

Price: $12.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

10. Vinve Slim iPhone 7 Plus Case

Looking for a cheap, cute case? The teddy bear accent is a unique touch, and it can also help you keep a grip on your phone while you take a selfie. While not rugged, this polycarbonate case is ideal for those who want a case that expresses their personality. This case is also available in black.

Want even more recommendations for great iPhone cases? You can browse our iPhone Cases section, or peruse our list of the best iPhone 7 Plus cases. You may also be interested in our guide to the best iPhone 7 Plus accessories.

Price: $9.89

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.