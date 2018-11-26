5 Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Score over $200 off the powerful and high-performance Botvac D7 robot vacuum from Neato with this generous Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal.

The Neato Botvac D7 Connected is a WiFi-enabled vacuum with an array of modern features, along with strong suction for powerful and efficient performance. A recent software update makes this Neato fully capable of cleaning larger homes, as it now has zone cleaning for targeted cleaning in dirtier spaces, along with multi-floor mapping. You can save up to three single-story maps, which is enough for a house with three levels.

The Botvac D7 cleans up to 120 minutes per charge. Rapid charging technology allows it to plan ahead by determining how much juice it needs to finish a job. Regular software updates keep the vacuum up to date and efficient.