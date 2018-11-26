5 Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Cyber Monday brings some of the lowest prices of the year on robot vacuums. Score yours today while it’s still available with this year’s best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals on Amazon.
$230 Off Neato Robotics D7Price: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Receives continuous software updates
- Ideal for larger homes
- No-go lines mark boundaries
- Filter can be tricky to clean
- WiFi connectivity complaints aren't uncommon
- Some struggle with initial phone pairing
Score over $200 off the powerful and high-performance Botvac D7 robot vacuum from Neato with this generous Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal.
The Neato Botvac D7 Connected is a WiFi-enabled vacuum with an array of modern features, along with strong suction for powerful and efficient performance. A recent software update makes this Neato fully capable of cleaning larger homes, as it now has zone cleaning for targeted cleaning in dirtier spaces, along with multi-floor mapping. You can save up to three single-story maps, which is enough for a house with three levels.
The Botvac D7 cleans up to 120 minutes per charge. Rapid charging technology allows it to plan ahead by determining how much juice it needs to finish a job. Regular software updates keep the vacuum up to date and efficient.
$200 Off ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930Price: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Alexa voice service
- Includes virtual boundary markers
- Runs up to 110 minutes per charge
- App can be frustrating
- Small dust bin
- WiFi setup can be tricky
If you didn't get to take advantage of this Black Friday deal, there's still time to act. The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930 is currently available for $200, which brings its price down to $399. This is one of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals currently available.
This is the lowest we've seen the price all year, including Black Friday. Such a significant price drop makes this one of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals.
This ECOVACS model comes with all the bells and whistles, from WiFi connectivity to adaptive floor sensing technology that allows it to boost suction on carpets, and avoid mopping carpeted floors. Run time is approximately 110 minutes. The robot vacuum will automatically return its base to charge, then resume cleaning. Alexa voice service lets you control the cleaning with your voice.
Find more ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930 information and reviews here.
$170 Off SHARK ION Robot Vacuum R85Price: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for households with pets
- Self-cleaning brushroll
- Boundary strips
- Could be better on high-pile carpets
- Lacks floor mapping capability
- Charging base lacks grips for floors
The SHARK ION Robot Vacuum R85 steps up performance with an extra-large dustbin, which means more time spent cleaning and less exposure to dust and other allergens, and a range of smart navigation sensors for more efficient cleaning sessions. The brush roll cleans itself, so you won't have to worry about untangling messes. Aside from its self-cleaning brush roll, an option to boost power when necessary makes this robot vacuum a solid choice for pet owners.
An accompanying app lets you schedule, control and monitor cleanings, even when you're not home. However, you can also simply use your voice, as this robot vacuum cleaner is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Boundary markers are included so you don't have to babysit the vacuum as it cleans.
Find more SHARK ION Robot Vacuum R85 information and reviews here.
25% Off ECOVACS DEEBOT 900Price: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Virtual boundary markers
- Choice between cleaning modes
- Boundary markers aren't immediately effective
- Only saves a map after succesfully cleaning the entire home
- Lacks 5GHz network support
The newly introduced ECOVACS DEEBOT 900 is on sale for 25 percent off, which drops the price down to just under $300.
This is the lowest price we've seen on this robot vacuum cleaner this year, making this vacuum a steal if you're looking for the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals. It's currently one of the best available Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals.
The DEEBOT 900 is an affordable and well-equipped robot vacuum that boasts WiFi connectivity with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. A smart navigation system allows the vacuum to accurately scan and map each room before cleaning. A methodical cleaning pattern ensures efficient cleaning.
You can use the accompanying app to customize, schedule and track cleanings, even when you're not home.
$99 Off iRobot Roomba 675Price: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Dirt detection technology
- Run time is roughly 90 minutes per charge
- No boundary markers
- Doesn't automatically recharge and resume cleaning
- Lacks a high-efficiency filter
A price tag of $199 makes the iRobot Roomba 675 a steal this Cyber Monday. This same deal was available on Black Friday, so there's still time to act if you're waiting for a great deal. This is the lowest price on this Roomba model this year.
The iRobot Roomba 675 is one of the newer members of the Roomba family. It's designed with affordability in mind, yet doesn't skimp on all the essentials for thorough cleaning. For example, it's equipped with the same three-stage cleaning system found on pricier Roombas. Dirt detection sensors help boost power in dirtier spaces. The vacuum has an array of sensors for more accurate guidance around the home. An edge-sweeping brush sweeps out hidden dirt, dust and debris in corners and crevices.
An increasingly popular feature among robot vacuum cleaners is WiFi connectivity. These connected vacuums are generally easier than ever to control and monitor, as you can simply use your phone to schedule cleanings, monitor current jobs and more, even if you're not home. Several robot vacuums also let you give commands by simply using your voice.
If you have pets or suffer from allergies (or just prefer maximum power), it's best to look at vacuums with plenty of suction. Some robot vacuums come with extra power for quick bursts of power when necessary.
Boundary markers or barriers can keep the robot vacuum from escaping into forbidden areas. Some vacuums come with strips that you place on the floor, while others have virtual barriers.
Whether you're looking for discounts on the newest vacuums or you want to check out savings on established ones, we've got you covered. Check back often throughout the day, as the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals tend to come and go based on inventory and availability.
