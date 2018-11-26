The Best Cyber Monday Segway Deals on Amazon

Segways are popular for their user-friendly features and all-around riding comfort. If you’ve previously put off buying one because of the price tag, you’ll want to check out these best Cyber Monday Segway deals on Amazon.
$214 Off Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Transporter (2018 Edition)Price: $335.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Climbs inclines up to 15 degrees
- Has a beginner mode
- Meets strict safety standards set by Underwater Laboratories
- Loses power before battery is fully drained
- Some caution there's an initial learning curve
- Tires may slip on mud or grassy surfaces
A price drop of $214 brings the price of the SEGWAY miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Transporter (2018 Edition) down to just $335. This is the lowest price we've seen yet this year. It's one of the best Cyber Monday Segway deals currently available on Amazon.
Rides are simply more enjoyable on this Segway transporter, which goes up to 10 miles per hour. A range of 12.5 miles provides up to several hours of fun. This lightweight Segway is appropriate for riders ages 16 and up. It's also undergone rigorous testing and meets the highest standards set by Underwriter Laboratories.
Precision sensors keep you properly balanced, while the knee control bar keeps you fully in charge of your ride.
Find more Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Transporter (2018 Edition) information and reviews here.
$200 Off Segway miniLITEPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- User-friendly knee control bar
- App gives parents some control over rides
- 700 watts of riding power
- Kids may need a spotter for their first few attempts
- Currently lacks an anti-theft lock
- Doesn't have an alarm feature
Score $200 off the Segway miniLITE, which drops the price down to $199.99. This is the lowest price we've seen on this Segway model since October 2017, making it one of the best Cyber Monday Segway deals currently on Amazon.
The Segway miniLITE caters to younger riders. There's a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour, with a range up to 11 miles, which is plenty to keep the kids entertained for hours at a time.
Kids ages six and up can jump on the Segway and ride. The knee control bar keeps riders in charge at all times, and responds with light presses to the right or left.
Parents can rest assured that they still have some control over rides with the accompanying app, which even lets parents limit riding speed.
$117 Off Segway ES1 eScooterPrice: $451.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Larger front wheels for stability
- Lightweight, portable aluminum frame
- Ideal for commuters
- No anti-theft lock
- Doesn't have rear lights
- Can be a bit bumpy on uneven surfaces
Score $117, or 20 percent, off the Segway ES1 eScooter with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal.
You can go a bit faster on the scooter than you can on other Segway transporters, thanks to a top speed of 12.4 miles per hour. The scooter can go up to 15.5 miles on a single battery charge.
The wheels are large yet lightweight, and are designed for both comfort and performance. Front LED lights help make others more aware of your presence when you're out and about. The lights are bright enough to light the way when it's darker.
You won't have to worry about leaving the scooter unattended, as its lightweight and easily portable frame makes it easy to carry inside.
Sources:
- CamelCamelCamel (SEGWAY miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Transporter 2018 Edition)
- CamelCamelCamel (Segway miniLITE)
