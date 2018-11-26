The Best Cyber Monday Segway Deals on Amazon

A price drop of $214 brings the price of the SEGWAY miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Transporter (2018 Edition) down to just $335. This is the lowest price we've seen yet this year. It's one of the best Cyber Monday Segway deals currently available on Amazon.

Rides are simply more enjoyable on this Segway transporter, which goes up to 10 miles per hour. A range of 12.5 miles provides up to several hours of fun. This lightweight Segway is appropriate for riders ages 16 and up. It's also undergone rigorous testing and meets the highest standards set by Underwriter Laboratories.

Precision sensors keep you properly balanced, while the knee control bar keeps you fully in charge of your ride.