Facebook Is Down Across the United States: Users Take To Twitter with Concerns

Facebook has gone down, and it’s unclear exactly why. No, you’re not imagining things. The site really is down. As soon as we know more about why, we’ll update this post. Meanwhile, users are taking to Twitter to share their concerns.

You can see on Down Detector that problems with Facebook have just spiked.

After only a few minutes, those reports increased from 11 to nearly 500. Another look a few minutes later showed reports at nearly 800.

The main problems being reported are a total blackout and inability to access the site, followed by login issues and app issues.

And the problems seem to be mostly in the United States and parts of South America, at least right now. As issues continue to be reported, the map of outages remains the same so far.

The problem seems to be affecting people mostly on desktop. When the mobile iOS app was checked, it was still working.

You’re likely seeing a simple error like this one when you try to log in or even visit the site. The error reads: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Clicking on those links won’t help either — they’ll just redirect you to the same error message.

And with Facebook not available, people are sharing their concerns on Twitter.

Facebook seems to be down. Just a generic error page and the 'help' link also goes to an error page. Guess the Russians and the GOP weren't happy with the election results and have begun exacting their punishment upon us. — Rob Diaz II (@RobDiazII) November 12, 2018

