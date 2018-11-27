5 Best MacBook Pro Keyboard Covers: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you’ve ever owned a MacBook Pro, you know that Apple’s whole line of premium laptops are built to last. The only downside to that durability? Over time, your fingers may actually wear away the letters on your keyboard. If you want to protect your keys from wear, tear, and food crumbs, a keyboard cover is a smart purchase. Here are five MacBook Pro keyboard covers we really like. The keyboard covers on our list will work with 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook models. Some accessories on the list are also available in variant sizes that should work with older, non-Retina MacBooks, or old-model 17-inch MacBooks.

1. UPPERCASE Ultra Thin Clear Soft TPU Keyboard Cover Skin for Macbook Pro

Looking for a slim, basic keyboard cover? This soft keyboard cover is clear, making it the ideal choice for people who want an unobtrusive design. The transparent nature of the keyboard cover makes this a nice choice for those who don’t want to change the look and feel of their laptop. The cover itself is soft, thin, lightweight, and easy to clean.

Price: $8.29

Pros:

Precise fit without obstructing keyboard backlight

Easy to clean

Thin

Non-toxic

Cons:

Not compatible with Regular Macbook Pro with Retina Display (that version can be seen here)

May feel unusual and distracting at first

Apple has warned against using keyboard covers

2. Kuzy Keyboard Cover/Silicone Skin for MacBook Pro

This gray ombre keyboard cover is a nice option for those who want a little bit of color, but still want their keys to match the overall design of the MacBook Pro. Not a fan of the gray ombre keyboard cover pictured above? Clear, solid-color, and rainbow color covers are also available. Every key is individually molded and specially printed on clear silicone. This keyboard cover skin is ideal for protecting your keys against wear, tear, crumbs, stains, and spills.

Price: $7.95 (68 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fits multiple sizes of MacBook, as well as wireless keyboard

Every key is individually molded and specially printed

Thin

Easy to remove and clean

Cons:

Not compatible with European Keyboard Layout MacBook

Some find keyboard backlight is slightly obscured

Not all colors/color combinations will appeal to you

3. TopCase 2-In-1 Rubberized Hard Case & Keyboard Cover For Macbook Pro

Looking for a MacBook Pro keyboard cover that comes with a matching hard case? This is a low-cost way to get two accessories at once. There are lots of color options to choose from, so you can coordinate the exterior of your MacBook with your keyboard cover. While this may not be the most rugged MacBook Pro cover we’ve ever seen, it’s still much better than leaving your laptop completely unprotected.

Price: $14.99 (77 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lots of color options

Makes it easy to find matching interior and exterior colors

Basic-level protection

Cons:

Case could be more rugged

Some users have reported plastic case gets brittle in colder temps

Some keyboard covers aren’t a perfect color match to exterior case

4. iBenzer Keyboard Cover For Macbook Pro

Available in 15 colors, this inexpensive keyboard cover comes in shades like gold, white, cyan, silver, and magenta. The keyboard skin is completely washable with water, or you can opt to use a mild detergent for a deeper clean. This keyboard cover can also stand up to deep disinfecting, which is great for germaphobes.

Price: $6.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lots of colors to choose from

Durable

Easy on, easy off

Cons:

Not compatible with some MacBook models

Some users find texture of keyboard cover distracting

Slightly reduces backlight brightness

5. DHZ Unique Ultra Thin Durable Keyboard Cover For MacBook Pro

If you want a MacBook Pro keyboard cover that has a little more personality, DHZ’s line-up of silicone skins will fit the bill. There are lots of solid color options, but the coolest options include patterns inspired by Batman, animals, or flags. There are also rainbow patterns, as well as dual-color options with alternating colors on each row of keys.

Price: $6.90 (54 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Best variety of colors and patterns

Waterproof and dustproof

Food-grade silicone

Thin design

Cons:

Somewhat harder to use in low-light situations

Some users have reported that keyboard cover gets too worn to use after about one year

