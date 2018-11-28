5 Essential Surface Pro 4 Accessories

If you are a Surface fan, then news of the new Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablet has probably got you salivating. This hot new tablet has enhanced specs and some killer features. If you want to get the most out of this new Surface, we recommend picking up a few additional accessories. With the right accessories, your new Surface Pro 4 will be easier to use, and better protected. Read on to see our top five picks.

1. Vangoddy Microsoft Surface Pro 3 / Pro 4 Lightweight Water Resistant Nylon Messenger Bag

If your current laptop/tablet bag is looking a little worn, consider upgrading to this nylon bag from Vangoddy. It’s available in five different colors, with a style that’s equally at home in the classroom or the boardroom. It can be easily converted to a backpack. Plus, it comes with a free Bluetooth speaker, which is a pretty nice perk.

Price: $51.95 (31 percent off MSRP)

2. SPARIN Tempered Glass Surface Pro 4 Screen Protector

Tempered glass screen protectors are stronger than plastic film protectors, making them ideal for people who want serious protection for their new Surface. We like this protector from SPARIN because it’s backed by a lifetime warranty, and installs bubble-free. However, you should note that the thicker nature of a glass screen protector may limit the types of cases you can use.

Price: $16.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

3. No Contract Grab n’ Go Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot

If you travel frequently for work, you’ll want to make sure you can always use your Surface, even in areas where free Wi-Fi is scarce. This mobile hotspot has no annual contract, and is easy to use. The LCD screen shows battery life, connection type (3G or 4G), the number of devices connected, and signal strength. Multiple devices can be connected at once, making this great for sharing with colleagues during a trip to a conference. If the price or carrier isn’t right for you, shop other mobile hotspot models here.

Price: $39.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

4. Microsoft Arc Touch Bluetooth Mouse for PC, Microsoft Surface, and Windows Tablets

This ergonomic mouse is a nice buy because it works with your tablet, as well as your PC. It runs on low-energy Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology, and it has a unique design. It snaps into a curved shape for use during the day, but then can be flattened for easy transport or storage. All in all, this is a solid accessory for your new Surface Pro 4, particularly if you are more productive with a mouse.

Price: $49.80 (29 percent off MSRP)

5. Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes

These are kind of my new obsession. I picked a box up on a whim recently, and I’ve been floored by how effectively they clean. They’re designed to be safe for all touchscreen devices, making them a great choice for your new Surface tab or Windows phone. They’re also great for eyeglasses, cutting through sweat or grime on the surface of the lens quickly and completely. After trying a number of products to clean both my glasses and my touchscreens, the Grime Boss wipes are definitely my favorite cleaning solution.

Price: $8.10 for 30 wipes

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.