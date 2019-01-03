10 Best Galaxy S8 Accessories: The Ultimate List (2019)

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a locus of control for Samsung devices all throughout your house. It comes pre-loaded with the Samsung Connect App.

This app works alongside the Samsung Connect Home smart hub to centralize control over most devices on the SmartThings platform.

The phones ship standard with AKG headphones that retail for $99, further adding value with its still useful headphone jack. Y’know, not every phone has one these days.

And the list goes on. And on. There’s almost too many devices that work with the GS8, so we’ve highlighted some of the best options out there for extending the influence of your phone.

Read on below to browse our favorite picks.