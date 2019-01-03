10 Best Galaxy S8 Wallet Cases: The Ultimate List (2019)

Your Samsung Galaxy S8 is a hub for media, communication channels, and information. It also provides access to several payment services. In a way, it can even serve as a form of identification.

Consequentially, an S8 wallet case is a practical way to eliminate the redundancy having to carry around both your billfold and your Galaxy S8. After all, it’s becoming obsolete to even carry around a wallet.

If all you regularly use is your ID and one or two credit cards, then there is no reason why you shouldn’t keep them in the same place you keep your phone.

Wallet cases also double as protective covers for your phone, and you’ll definitely want to keep your Galaxy S8 safe from drops and scratches.

After all, the S8 is loaded with juicy features like its end-to-end Infinity Display and its impressive Dual Pixel camera. Neither of these are drop-proof.

Suffice to say, a protective wallet case is the smart way to keep your belonging safe. To make shopping for one easy, we’ve singled out some of the best phone cases for the GS8 with consideration for protection, style, and value. Read on below to browse our favorite picks.