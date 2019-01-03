14 Best LG G6 Phone Cases: The Ultimate List (2019)

With phones reaching relative homogeny in terms of specs and performance, LG has gained some well-deserved ground in the Android phone arena since the launch of the LG G6.

The LG G6 refines the design of the LG G5, maintaining its centered fingerprint scanner and camera array but upgrading its performance under the hood.

The biggest selling point of the G6 is its gorgeous 5.7-inch QHD (2880×1440) display. It has a unique 18:9 ratio that helps fit more graphical content into a smaller package.

However, with less screen bezel than ever, and a protruding camera array and finger scanner on the reverse, you will definitely want to protect your new phone with a protective case.

In an effort to help you have a case at the ready for when you get your hands on this shiny new phone, we’ve pored through hundreds of phone cases online to find our favorite designs and offerings.

Since many of these cases are identical in their protective offerings, your decision will likely come down to personal style and preference. With that said, you can read on below to browse our favorite LG G6 phone cases.