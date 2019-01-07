11 Best Workout Headphones: Your Easy Buying Guide

For some athletes, the best workout headphones cancel out surrounding noise, keeping the focus entirely on the current activity. Other athletes prefer a wireless design without a cord to get tangled. Whether you’re looking for the best workout headphones for the money or you’re seeking budget-friendly sports headphones, check out these best workout headphones.
1. Best Overall: Jabra Elite Active 65t
Cons:
- Compatible with Google Now and Siri
- Gets up to 90 extra minutes of playback with a 15-minute recharge
- Resistant to sweat and dust
- Not the strongest bass
- Complaints of excessive background noise when making calls aren't uncommon
- Average battery life without charging case
The Jabra Elite Active 65t blends functionality and sport, resulting in headphones that are just as functional as they are fashionable. You'll get plenty of bang for your buck with these smart headphones, which feature built-in Alexa. You can also easily access Google Now and Siri for voice commands.
Whether you're exercising indoors or outside, the integrated motion sensor allows you to keep tabs on your performance. A customizable equalizer allows for a more personalized listening experience.
While the headphones deliver roughly five hours of battery life on their own, you can get an extra 10 hours with the included charging case. When the battery runs low, a 15-minute charge delivers up to 90 minutes of run time. Bluetooth 5.0 technology delivers a wireless range up to 33 feet. You can pair up to eight devices with these Bluetooth headphones. The headphones are sweat and dust resistant. Silicone ear pieces are included in three sizes, ensuring a secure fit for most athletes.
Find more Jabra Elite Active 65t information and reviews here.
2. Best Value: Soundcore Spirit X
Cons:
- Ear tips come in several sizes
- Battery lasts up to 12 hours
- Soft ear tips for long-lasting comfort
- Some find the ear hooks uncomfortable
- Lacks noise cancellation technology
- Bass is a bit lacking
The Soundcore Spirit X headphones have a lot to offer at an affordable price. For example, they come with Bluetooth 5.0 for fast and seamless connectivity. The battery lasts up to 12 hours per charge, so you can enjoy several workouts before recharging the headphones.
Many workout headphones include three standard sizes, but the Spirit X comes with ear tips ranging from extra-small to extra-large. The ear wings come in three sizes for a more secure and personalized fit.
Anti-sweat technology means these workout headphones won't corrode over time. Noise isolation technology helps cancel out any distractions, so you can enjoy your favorite indoor and outdoor activities.
3. Best Budget Pick: Mpow Flame
Cons:
- Up to nine hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.1 technology
- Includes a carrying case
- Some say the speakers cut out at times
- A bit large for smaller ears
- Not the most comfortable when worn for long periods of time
Wireless headphones for working out can be pricey. These Mpow headphones fit the bill if you're looking for well-rounded headphones that are easy on the wallet. For starters, you can expect up to nine hours of playback per charge. When the battery is low, the headphones will fully recharge in under two hours.
A water-resistant construction ensures the headphones can withstand exposure to sweat.
The ear hooks are designed to form a seal around the ears for a more secure fit, while memory foam earbuds provide a more comfortable listening experience. The ear tips come in three sizes.
4. Best for Comfort: Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones
Cons:
- Available in three sizes
- Sweat and weather-resistant
- Includes inline microphone
- Bass could be stronger
- Some wish the audio range was better
- Lacks noise cancelling technology
If you're tired of constantly having to replace your headphones after they slip out of your ears during workouts, you'll appreciate how these Bose headphones conform to the shape of your ears. The result is a secure, comfortable and more personalized fit. The headphones come in small, medium and large sizes.
The in-ear headphones are sweatproof, and can also be worn during inclement weather. A clothing clip lets you secure the headphones in place before you start to minimize the chance of them falling out during workouts.
Be sure to note whether the headphones you're considering work with Apple or Android devices. There are separate versions for both types of devices.
Find more Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones information and reviews here.
5. Best Battery Life: Beats Powerbeats3
Cons:
- Battery lasts up to 12 hours
- Eartips come in four sizes
- Resistant to sweat and water
- Cord can wrap around neck during workouts
- Some find them uncomfortable for extended use
- Eartips tend to come off easily
One of the most renowned features of the Powerbeats3 is its prolonged battery life and quick recharging.
Some headphones boast a longer battery life thanks to a charging case, but these headphones have a noteworthy run time of up to 12 hours per charge. The headphones also retain enough juice for an hour of playback after just a five-minute recharge when the battery runs low.
The in-ear headphones come with a remote and mic so that you can stay connected on the go. Noise isolation technology filters out surrounding noises, so you can exclusively focus on your workouts.
The eartips come in four sizes, ensuring the headphones will fit just about everyone.
6. Best for Running: Jaybird Tarah
Cons:
- Recharges quickly
- Can make calls on the go
- Compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Battery life could be better
- Limited color options
- Carrying pouch isn't included
The Jaybird Tarah caters to runners looking for simple yet effective headphones that provide quality sound without getting in the way.
If you're the type who runs outside regardless of the weather, you'll appreciate the full waterproof construction. Silicone ear gels offer a comfortable and personalized fit, not to mention much-needed comfort when worn for longer periods of time.
Battery life is approximately six hours per charge. You can make calls and play your favorite music, ensuring you're always tuned in on the go.
7. Best for Portability: Tribit X1
Cons:
- Can use voice commands
- Includes a small carrying case
- Automatically connects to phone when removed from case
- Subpar bass
- Can only listen to the left ear piece by itself
- Many competitors offer better battery life
Headphones generally aren't overly heavy, but it's not just that the Tribit X1 headphones are compact and lightweight. The included charging case is also small and light, making it easy to store the headphones as well as bring them along to the gym and other places. In fact, it's small enough to stash in a pocket, purse and similar spaces.
You can expect the headphones to last up to three hours by themselves. With the available charging case, you can get up to 18 hours of battery life.
As with other wireless headphones for running and other activities, these headphones are sweat-resistant. Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures seamless pairing with connected devices. Compatibility with Siri and Google means you can use voice commands if desired.
The headphones automatically turn on and connect to your device when removed from the case, then power off and disconnect when you put them back.
8. Best for Gym Workouts: Senso ActivBuds S-255
Cons:
- Battery lasts up to nine hours per charge
- Water resistant
- Recharges quickly
- Not the most comfortable for extended periods of time
- Doesn't have noise cancellation
- Some find the ear hooks uncomfortable
The Senso ActivBuds S-255 are a practical choice if you're looking for affordable workout headphones for your favorite gym workouts. Highlights include crisp HD sound along with a comfortable, secure fit designed specifically for active individuals.
The ear hooks are ergonomically shaped, while the flexible earbuds will stay put without sacrificing comfort.
Battery life is up to nine hours at a time. When the battery runs low, a quick 1.5-hour charge provides plenty more juice.
Bluetooth 4.1 technology allows the headphones to connect with supported devices up to 30 feet away.
Background noise isn't completely filtered out, but it's subdued enough so that you can focus on your workouts without getting distracted.
Find more Senso ActivBuds S-255 information and reviews here.
9. Best Swimming Headphones: H20 Audio Waterproof Surge Sportwrap+
Cons:
- Can also be worn outdoors
- Noise isolation technology
- Ear plugs come in several sizes
- Weak bass
- Some complain they don't stay securely in place
- Average sound quality
Listening to your favorite music while swimming can be a challenge. The H2O Audio headphones are affordable and waterproof, making them a top choice if you're looking for the best headphones for swimming. These waterproof headphones have an IPX8 rating, which means they can be fully submerged in water up to 12 feet. You can also wear them in the rain.
A short cord keeps the headphones snug around the head, and holds them in place as you swim laps. The earplugs come in sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large, ensuring they'll fit a wide range of ear sizes. Noise isolation technology eliminates background noise, so you can focus completely on your workouts. These headphones also work well for your favorite outdoor activities, such as running, hiking and paddling.
Find more H20 Audio Waterproof Surge Sportwrap+ information and reviews here.
10. Best for Outdoor Use: Jaybird X4
Cons:
- Can be worn over or under ears
- Comfortable foam tips
- Can take calls on the go
- Battery life could be better
- Short charging cable
- Requires a specific charging cable
Outdoor workouts are an entirely different beast than indoor ones. For example, you may have to deal with adverse weather conditions. The X4 headphones feature a weatherproof construction. They're also waterproof and are resistant to sweat.
Background noises outdoors tend to be more varied than in the gym, which is why runners and other outdoor enthusiasts particularly appreciate the fully customizable EQ, which can be accessed via the accompanying app. There's also passive noise cancellation technology to help you stay focused on your favorite activities.
The sport-specific fit allows you to wear the headphones over or under your ears, depending on the specific activity and personal preference. Foam tips conform to the ears, providing plenty of comfort for hours-long use. Battery life is roughly eight hours per charge.
11. Best for In-Ear Coaching: Jabra Sport Coach
Cons:
- In-ear coaching
- Automatic rep counting
- Comes with ear gels and wings for a custom fit
- Headphones can fall out during workouts
- Some wish the battery life was better
- Lacks a battery indicator
If you often find yourself needing a bit of extra guidance or motivation, the best headphones for working out could be the Jabra Sport Coach. You'll get voice prompts along the way, in addition to automatic rep counts, via the accompanying app. You can also use the app to create your own circuits or choose from existing ones.
These features make these Jabra headphones particularly well suited for crosstraining, but you can use them for your favorite indoor and outdoor activities. Passive noise cancellation technology tunes out bothersome background noise, so you can stay completely focused on the task at hand.
The headphones feature Bluetooth 4.0 technology and have a talk time playback up to 5.5 hours. You can play and control your favorite music with the headphones.
Choosing the best workout headphones often means considering your budget, for starters. You may use price as a starting point, such as narrowing the options down to the best workout headphones under $100, or even under $50. If you can stretch your budget a bit more, maybe you're looking for workout headphones that won't set you back more than $200.
Once you have a price point in mind, it's time to dig down to the features. Most workout headphones are sweat-resistant, which is a must for any athlete. Headphones that don't have a specific coating to guard against sweat and moisture may begin to deteriorate after a short amount of time. If you plan on using your headphones outdoors, even in inclement conditions, look for headphones with weather-resistant construction.
Many athletes look for sports headphones with a small cord, or cord-free wireless earbuds. A common concern with cord-free earbuds is that they can get lost or easily fall out. However, some athletes find that the benefits of not having to worry about a cord getting tangled outweigh the risks.
Fit is also important. After all, you don't want your headphones to slide out as you lift or pound the pavement. Many workout headphones come with small, medium and large ear tips. Some also include wings of different sizes for a more personalized fit. Athletes who like to listen to music for prolonged periods of time tend to agree that foam tips are the most comfortable and secure.
Another common feature is Bluetooth connectivity. Some headphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, while others run Bluetooth 4.1. While not as common, it's possible to find some headphones that can be controlled via voice commands, such as through Alexa or Google Now.
If you're really into your music and want to drown out all other distractions, consider headphones with noise cancelling technology. Some headphones can dampen exterior noise, but won't cancel it out entirely. If you plan on using your headphones outdoors, such as for running, it might be better to go with headphones that let in some outside noise.
4 Comments
Skull candy would be the right pair. Being a sweat resistant is the major plus for earphones especially when you use it for running. You don’t wanna be distracted while running. The Beats tour 2 would be nice as well.
I know this web page presents quality based content and other material, is there any other website which offers these stuff in quality? Thanks!