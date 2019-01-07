11 Best Workout Headphones: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Jabra Elite Active 65t blends functionality and sport, resulting in headphones that are just as functional as they are fashionable. You'll get plenty of bang for your buck with these smart headphones, which feature built-in Alexa. You can also easily access Google Now and Siri for voice commands.

Whether you're exercising indoors or outside, the integrated motion sensor allows you to keep tabs on your performance. A customizable equalizer allows for a more personalized listening experience.

While the headphones deliver roughly five hours of battery life on their own, you can get an extra 10 hours with the included charging case. When the battery runs low, a 15-minute charge delivers up to 90 minutes of run time. Bluetooth 5.0 technology delivers a wireless range up to 33 feet. You can pair up to eight devices with these Bluetooth headphones. The headphones are sweat and dust resistant. Silicone ear pieces are included in three sizes, ensuring a secure fit for most athletes.