YouTube Down & Not Working: Users Around the World Reporting Errors Again

YouTube has been having issues for the last couple months and it looks like the site has gone down again for some users. But this time current reports seem to be mostly outside the United States, although some users in the U.S. are reporting problems too. The issues are similar to previous problems: the page is loading slow for some and not loading at all for others, while others are getting error messages. It’s unclear so far exactly what is causing the issue, but YouTube said in a tweet that they are working on the issue. Read on for more details.

Down Detector is noting an uptick in reports recently, as you can see in the photo below. The reports started coming in around 3:15 p.m. Eastern.

Down Detector’s map indicates there are some issues in the U.S., but the majority are in other parts of the world.

Outage Report also showed an uptick in error messages. Their map showed more issues in the U.S. than Down Detector’s map showed.

It’s unclear exactly what is causing the current issue. The error is similar to what we’ve seen before. Some users can’t make videos load and others are just seeing a blank screen when they try to use YouTube.

the whole #YouTube site is down for everyone, what is their endgame? pic.twitter.com/0qtrg8azWE — Rick (@RickRathole) January 8, 2019

Others are seeing the dreaded 500 Internal Server Error again. The error reads, “Sorry, something went wrong. A team of highly trained monkeys has been dispatched to deal with this situation. If you see them, send them this information as text (screenshots frighten them.)”

Meanwhile, other users have said that YouTube works fine for them, but the sidebar is broken or the title for the YouTube videos is messed up. (Note: The title issue is the main problem that I’ve personally experienced today, where the titles are messed up to the point that some are unreadable.)

And still others have said that their history and playlists won’t load.

My history and playlists aren't loading… only the my downloads section is visible in the library… — Aaron DosSanchos (@Aaron_FTM) January 8, 2019

My sidbar is not working and I wished you didn't break your website just to act like your fixing it. We know you dont really care. pic.twitter.com/OWD8UGraaS — D҉ąedricLordK̷r̕amp͘u̵s👹 (@Iamlucky87) January 8, 2019

YouTube acknowledged the issues today in a tweet. “If YouTube isn’t loading for you or if you’re seeing error messages on the site – we’re on it! More updates to follow.”

If YouTube isn't loading for you or you're seeing error messages on the site – we're on it! More updates to follow. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) January 8, 2019

Users are noting that refreshing or logging in and logging out doesn’t seem to be helping.

YouTube had extensive issues in October 2018, when millions couldn’t access the site at all or play any videos for about 30 minutes. During that downtime, errors ranged from getting a blank screen when trying to access YouTube to seeing the same 500 internal server error or getting “invalid response” errors. The issues people are seeing today are similar.

This is a developing story.