Best Buy Presidents Day 2019 Best Deals & Sales

On Presidents Day 2019, Best Buy is having a big sale on electronics and appliances. Whether you are looking to replace your refrigerator or to upgrade your television, Best Buy has you covered.

In addition to extra savings on various brand-name items throughout the store and online, Best Buy is also offering free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up. If you have the Best Buy Credit Card (or if you open one), you are eligible for zero percent financing for 18 months on purchases that top $599 (including Geek Squad).

Here are the top Best Buy Presidents Day Sales & Deals:

Save Extra Money When You Buy 3 or More KitchenAid Appliances

If you’re looking to update your kitchen or you need new appliances for any other reason, you may want to check out the awesome KitchenAid deal that Best Buy is running for Presidents Day 2019. KitchenAid appliances at Best Buy are on a stackable deal; the more you buy, the more you save.

• Save $150 when you buy 3 KitchenAid major appliances

• Save $300 when you buy 4 KitchenAid major appliances

• Save $450 when you buy 5 or more KitchenAid major appliances

Additionally, there are select KitchenAid small appliances that will save you an extra $50 if you add them to your major appliance order.

Other appliances, including washers and dryers, are also on sale. Check out this Samsung – activewash 5.2 Cu. Ft. 13-Cycle High-Efficiency Top-Loading Washer, which is currently $699.99 after a $290 savings.

Various Apple Products Are on Sale

It’s not often that Apple products go on sale, but Best Buy does a pretty good job discounting the items for big holiday weekends — and Presidents Day is no exception.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for $229 (regular price is $279), while the Apple HomePod is available for $279.99 (regular price is $349.99). You can save $150 on the Apple 10.5-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi – 64GB, which is currently on sale for $499.99.

The MacBook Air is also on sale, with price cuts of $150 to $200 available, depending on which machine you choose. If you’re on the market for a new MacBook Pro, you’ll save anywhere from $100 to $150, depending on the model.

Various Televisions Are Nicely Discounted

Televisions are always in style and Best Buy often has the best deals on the most sought after brands, such as LG and Samsung. This Presidents Day, Best Buy has some great deals on televisions of every size.

A 55-inch Samsung will run you about $399, saving you more than $100. You can save $100 on a 50-inch Sharp, which is on sale for $279.

If you’re really looking to go big, a 70-inch LG television will run you $899 after a $100 savings. A 75-inch LG is even more severely discounted — you’ll pay $1099 after $400 in savings.

For more Best Buy television deals, click here.