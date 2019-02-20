5 Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Cases: The Ultimate List

Samsung’s Galaxy line of phones pushes ever forward with the new Galaxy S10. It is feature-packed and fairly durable with its IP68-rating but you still need a phone case to keep it looking new. That’s why we’ve already scoured the web to find the best Galaxy S10 cases. Read on below to browse our picks.
-
1. Best Galaxy S10 Kickstand Case: Olixar ArmourdilloPrice: $10.00Pros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Dual-layer protection
- Ugly design
- So-so materials
- Limited color options
Okay, I'm just going to say it. Olixar's Armourdillo case is absolutely hideous in my opinion. However, I am not one to let aesthetics cloud my judgment. The Armourdillo is also a highly capable budget defender case regardless of its tire tread backplate.
This backplate is also admittedly quite helpful for keeping a grip on your phone in slippery situations. It makes up the outer layer of the Armourdillo's dual-layer design and helps resists scratches as well. It also has a built-in kickstand for media viewing.
The TPU bumper frame underneath offers the bulk of the drop protection, though. It absorbs shock at the case's vulnerable corners and disperses it across its surface. Even if you don't like the look of the Armourdillo case, its low price and rich set of protective features may still win you over. It did for me.
-
2. Best Galaxy S10 Wallet Case: Ghostek Exec3Price: $21.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Grippy design
- Military grade drop tested
- Bulky
- Some dislike the half-folio design
- Limited color options
Since the Samsung Galaxy S10 has a built-in Samsung Pay app and cryptocurrency wallet app, there has never been a better time to ditch your wallet. Replacing it with a slim wallet case like the Ghostek Exec3 will free your pockets up for more important stuff while also keeping your phone safe.
This case has a unique half-folio cover that provides space to hold up to three cards and cash without making your notification tray inaccessible. The folio has a strong magnetic seal and extends around the back to create a nice grippy surface.
The actual case part of the phone is fairly rugged and just a little bulkier than other options. It has a true bumper frame design that meets military grade drop test standards. It offers a very safe bezel to protect your front screen and rear camera, which is relieving to see when most phones only give you about 2mm of protection. The PC camera frame, in particular, gives much more peace of mind than other solutions.
-
3. Best Slim Galaxy S10 Case: KuGi JSPrice: $7.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra slim and lightweight
- Grippy backplate
- Low price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- So-so materials
- Limited color options
The KuGi JS case represents the bare minimum protection needed to keep your Galaxy S10 looking fresh and new. It is ultra slim at only a few millimeters thick but it still has raised areas to offer a buffer against face down drops.
With a front lip of 1mm to protect your phone screen and a rear lip of 0.2mm to protect your phone's rear cameras, the JS case creates a decent buffer against impact that might otherwise crack your screen or lens. The case's plastic material feels kind of cheap but it does a solid job of protecting your phone's body from scratches.
Unfortunately, it is not thick enough to provide any real protection from drops but it does have a grippy backplate to help keep your phone in hand to begin with. If you are fairly careful with your stuff, you can save some money by going for an inexpensive slim case like this one.
-
4. Best Leather Galaxy S10 Case: Samsung Genuine Leather CoverPrice: $43.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- Slim and lightweight
- Wireless charge compatible
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
Samsung's official case products are a little on the pricey side but they carry the benefit of being specially designed to match the aesthetics of the Galaxy S10. To that effect, Samsung's Genuine Leather Cover is a great complement to the S10, coming in a color to match each available option for the phone.
The leather only makes up the outermost layer of the case. Underneath this, you'll have a TPU plastic base. It lacks the fortified bumper edges of bulkier defender cases, so don't count on this protecting your phone from a serious drop. It will work fine with wireless charging, however.
Find more Samsung Genuine Leather Cover information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Galaxy S10 LED Case: Samsung View CasePrice: $53.00Pros:
Cons:
- LED display shows notifications
- Front cover with card slot
- Grippy texture
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
The Samsung View Case for the Galaxy S10 is an innovative folio-style case that fully encases your phone, front screen and all, to protect it from all sides while in your pocket.
The front cover magnetically closes over the S10's screen, which eliminates the need for an adhesive screen protector. Its stand-out feature is its built-in LED lights which can display the time or incoming notifications and calls. You can even answer calls through the front cover without having to open it up.
Opening the cover instantly wakes up the screen, which is another nice touch. There is also a card slot on the inside of the folio cover. It's a great place to stash an emergency credit card. Unfortunately, the back side of the case is only a plastic cover and it doesn't offer much for shock absorption.
Find more Samsung View Case information and reviews here.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is slated for a March 8 release but you can already pre-order the phone online and buy accessories for it. This might seem excessive, but the reason that manufacturers rush to have cases ready for launch day is that cases really do make a difference and savvy shoppers know it.
According to a study from the NPD group, 66% of Android smartphone users use a protective smartphone case. Some of the top-cited reasons for doing so include preserving the quality of their phone and giving it a unique style.
Of course, there are plenty more factors that come into play when trying to find the best Galaxy S10 cases for your specific needs. You also have to consider price, bulk to name a few.
Since no case wins in every category, we've used these criteria to identify the top case picks for a number of different purposes. That is why you will find job site-ready rugged cases on this list right alongside lightweight slim cases.
Regardless of which style you prefer, your Galaxy S10 is better off with a case, especially if you want to keep it free of scratches and dents.
