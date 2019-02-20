5 Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Cases: The Ultimate List

Okay, I'm just going to say it. Olixar's Armourdillo case is absolutely hideous in my opinion. However, I am not one to let aesthetics cloud my judgment. The Armourdillo is also a highly capable budget defender case regardless of its tire tread backplate.

This backplate is also admittedly quite helpful for keeping a grip on your phone in slippery situations. It makes up the outer layer of the Armourdillo's dual-layer design and helps resists scratches as well. It also has a built-in kickstand for media viewing.

The TPU bumper frame underneath offers the bulk of the drop protection, though. It absorbs shock at the case's vulnerable corners and disperses it across its surface. Even if you don't like the look of the Armourdillo case, its low price and rich set of protective features may still win you over. It did for me.